High Dividends And The Bubble Of Cash On The Sidelines

U.S. and global equities remain resilient despite all the doom and gloom being painted by the media. This media keeps reminding people about the election risks, fiscal stimulus risks, the budget deficit risks, a second wave of COVID-19, and many others. Some investors may see that the "end of the world" is coming. However, for the smart investor, the best way to assess the stock markets is to have a close look at the state of the economy. Equities tend to reflect economic conditions. Stocks go up when the economy is doing well, and down when recession risks rise. In fact, reading accurately the state of the economy, and macro-economic analysis is more than 50% of the due diligence required to be a successful investor.

If you disregard all the negatives being spread by the media, signs of economic recovery continue to be very strong as seen from the latest economic data. And this is despite the lack of additional fiscal stimulus:

Retail sales increased by 1.9% in September crushing estimates of a 0.7% increase. Overall retail spending has improved enough to surpass pre-pandemic levels, and now is at all-time-highs! Compared to a year ago, September sales were up 5.4%. This is very impressive. This again shows how strong U.S. consumers currently are:

The "V" shape recovery is not only complete for retail sales, but still growing. The main winners in this sector for the month of September (compared to the previous month) were:

1) Clothing and accessories stores: +11%

2) Department stores: +9.7%

3) Sports, music and other hobby stores: +5.7%

4) Car dealerships: +4%

5) Restaurants and bars: +2.1%

The personal savings rate in the United States hit a record level of 33.6% in April, and even in August remained at rates not seen since 1975. As we can see in the chart below, these excess savings have created a buffer in disposable income, even without further stimulus in the recent month.

Source: Blackrock Investment (through August 2020)

Home sales remain exceptionally strong : New home sales rose 4.8% in August, the highest level since September 2006. This news is in addition to existing homes sales rising 2.4%, 10.5% higher from a year ago according to the National Association of Realtors. This is the highest sales pace since December 2006, before the Great Recession.

: New home sales rose 4.8% in August, since September 2006. This news is in addition to existing homes sales rising 2.4%, according to the National Association of Realtors. This is the highest sales pace since December 2006, before the Great Recession. The American consumer confidence in October is at its highest observed point since March of this year.

Remember, the U.S. economy is a consumer based economy, and healthy savings and consumption is very bullish for U.S. equities. Combined with record low interest rates, and expected continued fiscal stimulus by central bankers across the globe, this is a perfect storm for higher equity prices.

In fact, there is much more good news coming: Whoever wins the elections is going to put in place an infrastructure spending package that will further boost the U.S. economy. Even if one of the risks that the media is spreading becomes a real risk, smart investors should know by now that the Federal Reserve would jump in and lift the markets as much as they can. This is the way the market have been functioning for the past 12 years (since the great recession), and nothing will change anytime soon. With many positives around, it's unlikely that one risk would reverse this trend and therefore investors should not get carried away.

Some additional very important bullish points to note here are:

The world is awash in excess liquidity. Central bankers across the globe have printed the equivalent of trillions while consumers had reduced spending due to the pandemic and stimulus paychecks. The result? Large banks have been reporting huge increases in their deposits, with some reporting a 20% to 30% increase since the outbreak of the virus. In fact, banks are swimming in customer deposits. This means that there's a huge bubble of cash sitting on the sidelines earning next to nothing. All this cash will have to eventually be put to work, and currently, equities and real estate are the only two viable options to generate income for the average investor. This is another reason why I'm bullish on equities and residential real estate. With all the doom and gloom (end of the world) predictions, many investors, including many institutional investors, have missed the boat as equities soared. These investors are eager to buy any pullback to get back into the markets. Therefore this puts a limit to the downside risks for equities.

From a technical perspective, the short-term charts suggest that the S&P 500 index has made a double top. The index tried to breach the highs reached back in August but failed. This means that the markets are ripe for some consolidation. The consolidation range of the S&P 500 index is likely to run between the 3600 level to the upside, and the 3400 level to the downside, with the 3600 level being a resistance level for now. Choppiness also is likely to continue until after the elections. Investors should note here that there is massive resistance at the 3400 level to the downside which will be hard to break below. This gives the market a bit of a floor. Even if we break below, this resistance extends until the 3200 level. So the downside risk is low. Smart investors keep "buying the dip," and so are many of those who missed the recent rally. With the economy seeing a strong recovery, and COVID-19 breakthroughs on the way, it's only a matter of time until the markets break out to the upside again. My target for the S&P 500 index remains at the 4000 level at least over the next few months. Prepare yourself for much higher highs!

Best Place to Invest

Our mission at "High Dividend Opportunities" continues an emphasis on solid undervalued dividend stocks that will be tomorrow's winners. Fortunately, despite the major indices hitting all-time highs last week, most dividend stocks and sectors continue to lag. This is despite great economic news coming to support the bull case of these stocks. However, the markets continue to act in an irrational matter: Despite retail sales hitting all-time highs and evidence that the U.S. consumers' situation is a very solid one, property REITs and mortgage REITs, which are very much consumer sensitive, continue to strongly lag technology stocks. As we can note from the chart below, the technology index (QQQ) has returned 36% year-to-date while property REITs (VNQ) and mortgage REITs (REM) have provided investors with negative returns of more than 10%.

Data by YCharts

What really stands out is that the average home prices in the United States have just reached an all-time high, but residential REITs have barely budged and still trade at a huge discount. This is one area that investors should be focused on.

Another area that is very much undervalued is utilities, another high-yield sector. The utilities sector (VPU) is a defensive sector that's set to be one of the major winners following the elections. As stated above, whoever will win the elections is likely to implement big infrastructure spending and this will boost spending on electricity, energy, water, cables, internet, etc., all of which are the backbone of the utilities sector. Despite promising near-term catalysts, utilities have strongly underperformed technology stocks:

Data by YCharts

As seen from the chart above, utilities are barely flat for the year. This is another area that investors should be focused on.

Finally, high-yield preferred stocks and fixed-income CEFs also have strongly underperformed relative to past trends, and to the technology sector. Note that preferred stocks for example have returned an average of 7.3% over the past 10 years, while returning only 2% year-to-date. With interest rates being at all-time lows, this is an area that should strongly outperform.

Best Course of Action

The next two years are set to be significant for many high dividend picks. For those looking for income, a big chunk of the bubble of cash on the sidelines will move into dividend stocks to generate returns, thus increasing their valuations. Furthermore, very low valuations are set to catch up to the rest of the market. I expect this to happen as soon as these great dividend companies will start reporting their Q3 earnings. Watch out for property REITs, mortgage REITs, and BDCs earnings in particular. While it has been frustrating to see these dividend stocks under performing technology stocks, keep in mind that dividend investors are holding these undervalued stocks for income. The capital gains will be the cherry on the cake. In all cases, having personally lived through several technology stock bubbles and crashes, I would personally not invest in any stock that has a P/E ratio above 15 or 20 times. Today, most of the red-hot tech stocks trade close to 40 times their P/E ratios. Great things come for patient investors!

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

Which Dividend Stocks We Have Been Buying? High Dividend Opportunities is the largest community of income investors on Seeking Alpha for the 5th year in a row with over 4400 members. We share on a weekly basis our best dividend picks. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful – simple and straightforward. Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long REM, UTG, UTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, and Philip Mause all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.