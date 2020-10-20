International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is a stock we have examined a few times. At the crux of the bull argument has been that the company returns large amounts of cash to shareholders, via dividends and share buybacks. The bears have focused on it as the equivalent of a dying business which refuses to get traction. When we last wrote on it, we came down firmly on the side of the bears.

A large part of IBM's charm for investors comes from the high dividend yield and large buybacks. As we have pointed out, the buybacks are necessary to maintain status quo, and until the company can show organic growth over a multi-year period, we have to completely ignore the buybacks. The dividend is safe for now, but if we hit a recession anywhere between now and end of 2021, IBM's resolve to keep the high payout going might be severely tested in the face of peak gross margins in its growth sector. We would avoid the stock, as there are much better places to get a sub-5% yield if you don't need growth.

We consider our decision to be negative on this one, at least a partial success.

A lot has changed over the last 18 months, and with Q3-2020 results out, we decided to dive in to see whether we can be proven wrong about this one.

Q3-2020

The key highlights from a shareholder perspective were as follows. IBM's total revenue declined again, this time falling by 2.6 percent. This was despite strength (and we use the term loosely) in Cloud revenues which were up 19%. Red Hat revenues were up 17%. GAAP gross margins moved up a tad, while the company generated $10.8 billion in free cash flow over the last 12 months. Red Hat was possibly the only real bright spot in the numbers, but even then, do remember that IBM paid 60X GAAP earnings for this. Assuming Red Hat can grow at 17% for an entire decade and then moved to 12X GAAP EPS valuation, IBM would just break even on the amount they paid for this.

Share Counts And Dividends

We had called IBM an Incessant Buyback Machine, thanks to its penchant for repurchasing shares. That has stopped recently with the Red Hat acquisition, and we actually saw diluted share counts move up in recent quarters. IBM had originally planned to lay off the share repurchases for 2020 and 2021, in order to deleverage. This was reiterated in the most recent conference call. Interestingly, they added some weight towards growing the dividend.

Arvind Krishna Thanks, Jim. And Toni, thank you for asking the capital allocation question. A really important piece of our growth strategy going forward. So a couple of points there for context; one, when we acquired and closed on Red Hat, we did commit to pausing share repurchase until we have deleveraged and gotten back to our target ratios of debt-to-EBITDA. So we are on track to do that. We fully intend to do that and we had said that we will get there by 2022. So that's part one. And so some of the cash you see in the balance sheet will be used towards that purpose because you said you are not paying down that, but you'll see us begin to pay that down to get towards those ratios, part one. Part two, we are committed to a stable and growing dividend. Our dividend to our investors given that how much they depend upon that and how much you have heard about that and feedback, we intend to keep a stable and growing dividend. That means, everything else is up for what is prudent for managing for the long-term.

While that did sound promising, IBM's room here is not what it used to be. Free cash flow coverage of dividends has reduced remarkably over the last 12 months.

The culprit appears to be capital expenditures which have ramped up post the Red Hat acquisition. It appears even producing that low double-digit growth requires some heavy spending. The dividend payout ratio over the last 9 months has moved over 90% of free cash flow.

IBM's Metrics Continue To Get Stretched

The last quarter has traditionally been a stronger quarter for free cash flow, and its importance has now increased immensely. IBM better deliver or the stock may in a position to carve out new lows. One key reason IBM has not done worse than it actually has is that the share count has offset the revenue pressures.

But that is one part of the story. IBM has taken on a lot of debt to buy Red Hat, and that purchase is delivering rather tepid growth. Low interest rates are masking the issue here, but removing interest rates out of the equation and examining the Total Long Term Debt to Revenues Ratio, we see the problems brewing.

Why would we look at this ratio? The answer is that, if either interest rates increase or gross margins reduce, IBM will rapidly be in a world of hurt. The latter appears very likely as today every company that has anything to do with "Cloud" is jumping into the public markets. We think competition will be very fierce, and IBM's declining revenue model will be firmly tested in its ability to maintain gross margins.

Conclusion

IBM needs to focus on deleveraging and stabilizing revenues rather rapidly. So far, the rating agencies are having a snooze fest, but that may change with one big miss. Q3-2020 free cash flow did not even cover the dividends, so the shot across the bow has already been fired. We get that the dividend is attractive, but we would not touch this stock at present. We reiterate our Sell rating.

