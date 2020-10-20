I am expecting the market for computer chips to explode as trends like Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and the Internet of Things move to the forefront.

I really like investments that are a "picks and shovels" play as I believe these investments have a good competitive position in their industry. One such company is ASML Holding (ASML) which has not been getting much attention but has been slowly building a near-monopoly position in the crucial semi-conductor industry.

Just a brief introduction to the company. ASML Holding is a supplier of lithography solutions to all of the world’s major chipmakers. A lithography system is basically a light that is used to embed a pattern to the silicon wafer eventually culminating in a computer chip. In simple terms, the company sells the tools necessary for semiconductors such as Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to make their microchips.

Company annual report

ASML Holding has multiple photolithographic products but its most promising is the company’s latest technology, the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) system. The EUV system allows the printing of extremely small patterns and basically shrink computer chips into unbelievably small sizes. EUV uses light with a wavelength of 13.5nm which is less than 14 times the wavelength of the current industry standard, deep ultraviolet (DUV) system. The company is currently the only manufacturer of EUV lithography machines. I’m not an engineer so my knowledge of the science of this is limited. However, what investors need to know is that this technology is critical for the development of next-generation computer chips.

In non-electrical engineering gibberish, EUV, or Extreme Ultraviolet, works by utilising a wavelength of only 13.5nm – that’s a massive step down from the 193nm light used to produce computer chips today. That means fabs can reduce the optical trickery required to shrink chip designs down to size, removing some multi-patterning steps along the way and, ideally, save money, time, and increase yields. ASML believe future 7nm immersion lithographies will require 34 steps, while 7nm using EUV will require only nine.

Here's why Intel and AMD's 7nm CPU revolution are so important to the future of PCs

The 7nm chips will also incorporate Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography technology, which uses shorter wavelengths of light to transfer information across silicon and could potentially lead to more performance gains. The new technology will enable the company to increase the transistor density of its chips significantly while optimizing their power consumption. Intel said the EUV technology will also be the basis of multiple generations of chips based on even smaller manufacturing processes.

Chasing $300B market, Intel will launch its 7-nanometer chips in 2021 - SiliconANGLE

The computer chip market has a total addressable market of $412 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% for the next few years. I am expecting the market for chips to explode beyond that in the years to follow as trends like Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and the Internet of Things move to the forefront. Any of these technologies are “world-changing” and I don’t think we can fully account for what the effects of these in the future will be. As the demand for microchips and the need to make them better grow so will the demand for ASML Holdings’ lithography solutions. Currently, there is no other company with the EUV technology giving ASML Holdings a massive advantage. Furthermore, the company continuously works with the chip makers and spends on R&D ensuring this long-term economic moat.

The Power of Supplier

ASML Holdings has practically cornered the market for photolithographic machines. Technically, the company competes with Canon (NYSE:CAJ) and Nikon (OTCPK:NINOF) in this industry however, the competition isn’t even close. Canon and Nikon only compete on lower-end technology DUV technology and currently do not have EUV capabilities and have halted development. While there are upstarts from Japan and China trying to develop this technology, they have a bit of a long way to go trying to catch up with ASML Holding. It took a lot of time and R&D to develop this technology so the catch-up is not going to happen in the intermediate term.

Even within the DUV market, ASML Holdings has a 62% market share. As EUV becomes more essential and semi-conductor firms continue to work with ASML Holding, their market share will only grow. Manufacturing and supply chains are incredibly complex and interconnected. Once a supplier has a foothold in the supply chain, it is very hard to untangle that dependency.

Looking at the industry through the lenses of Porter’s Five Forces, we can see that ASML Holdings is in an advantaged position. ASML Holdings as the industry leader in the lithographic systems industry has a lot of bargaining power as a key supplier. “Bargaining power of supplier” refers to the competitive pressure a supplier can exert on companies that are dependent on its products. The most important of these pressures are steadily raising prices to gain more margin. This is especially effective if the company is in a monopoly or, in the case of ASML Holding, a near-monopoly position.

Porter's five forces

In terms of short-term results, the company had a pretty solid Q3 2020. The company reported €4.0 billion in Net Sales. To tamper the optimism a bit, the company issued guidance of low double-digit growth for 2021 due to uncertain economic conditions. More importantly, EUV systems made up 66% of Net Sales this quarter marking the first time this new technology surpassed DUV sales. This is a strong signal that this technology is being adopted by the market. What is interesting to note is that earnings margins from EUV aren’t reflected at scale yet.

Right now, the technology is still brand new that the company is not yet maximizing its gross margins as it wants to drive adoption. The EUV system currently has a 40% gross margin which is much lower than the company’s other products. The company also only broke even on the EUV service business this quarter. However in the long term due to the “Bargaining power of supplier” as discussed above, I can see gross margin expansion to the 50 -60% level which is more in line with the older technology.

Investor presentation

The company has been growing top line revenue at an impressive 18% CAGR for the last 5 years. I believe the company can continue on this growth trajectory as Intel mentioned that the next generation TAM for computer chips will be 3x larger than the opportunity 5 years ago. EBIT margin in its last reported year was 23.6% however, I see this expanding as the EUV system is still gaining traction thus needing more sales and marketing spend. Along with gross margin expansion, we could see EBIT move back to 2015 levels of closer to 30% in the near future.

Author Calculations using Seeking Alpha data

Conclusion

The company currently is trading at a TTM P/E ratio of 41.9x. Given the soft short-term guidance and uncertainty of the economy, I can understand the market’s rationale. The semiconductor industry is highly cyclical and we may be in a period of lower growth. However for me what is more important is the firm’s long-term outlook in 5-10 years. The company has a near-monopoly as a key supplier in an incredibly important industry. The company has a cash position of $3.5 billion against a long-term debt of $4.6 billion ensuring a strong balance sheet to weather a potential short-term economic downturn. For me, ASML Holdings is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ASML over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.