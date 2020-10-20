Shares are up a good 20% or so from our buy call in the spring, but it is going to be a grind for community banks the next few quarters.

The small regional bank Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) is a name we recently got back behind at $12-$13. Shares are up a good 20% or so from that call, but it is going to be a grind for community banks the next few quarters, while Main Street continues to try and mount a recovery. Rates are low. Borrowers are having trouble paying. New loan activity is mixed. It is a broad set of sector pressures. Given our commentary on many other financials recently, we decided to pick back up coverage of FBSS and other regional banks again.

We all know that COVID-19 has led to a massive selloff in the bank stocks, both large and small, but there has been some recovery. There is a real risk of loan losses in the space, but given the stock has been cut in half, the risk of some losses is offset by the discount and the dividend yield of these regional banks. In this column, we discuss year-over-year performance, including quality of assets, loan growth, and deposit growth. We think the stock is a hold here, but recent performance and a merger bode well for shareholders.

Q3 headline numbers impress all things considered

In the just reported quarter, we see that FBSS followed most other traditional style banks with a reduction in earnings per share in Q3. As reported, the company earned $0.41 per share on net income of $1.5 million. This compares with $1.6 million, or $0.42 per diluted share for the sequential quarter. In addition, it is down from the $2.1 million or $0.54 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019.

Given the immense pressure on the sectors which saw massive earnings declines for many banks, this result is impressive. The bank was helped by originating over 600 PPP loans since the CARES Act was passed. Let us take a look at the impact on income from lower interest rates and reduced economic activity.

Net interest and non-interest income

We actually thought this would be a down quarter from a year ago. Like many banks and other financials, net interest margin was a concern, thanks to the massive reduction in rates. It came in at 3.22%. This is down from 3.49% for Q2 2020, and also narrowing from the Q3 2019's 3.78%. With rates slashed, we can expect margins to continue to be pressured moving ahead, as we have detailed in many other analyses of other banking institutions. That said, net interest income and non-interest income were both strong, all things considered.

Net interest income decreased to $6.3 million from $6.4 million in the sequential quarter. However, it was up versus the $6.2 million a year ago. That was a surprise, given rates, but there are more assets under management. How about non-interest income? Well, non-interest income rose to $1.5 million from $1.2 million in Q2 2020. However, this was down slightly compared to the same quarter in 2019, which was $1.4 million. Overall, we were impressed with the growth as a whole.

One thing that we consider with FBSS, unlike many of the mega-corporations we cover, is that this is a true community bank. You can tell from the numbers. This is a strength, but also a weakness. It helps real people, in the community. But the bank is at risk from an economy that is shut down. It is a true bread and butter traditional bank. FBSS makes money by taking deposits and issuing loans. We are pleased with the progress in loans and deposits.

Loan and deposit growth

We think it is important to note that loans and deposits continue to grow. Total loans were $638.1 million to end the quarter compared with $622.7 million in the sequential Q2, and $550.2 million a year ago. That is solid growth, though there is a risk of default given COVID-19 putting so many out of work. We were pleased to see the growth, though a lot of it was driven by PPP loans.

That is solid. We also saw that deposits grew. Total deposits were $739 million to end the quarter, compared with $705 million for the sequential Q2 2020, and $622 million a year ago. Low-cost transaction deposits (demand and interest checking accounts) were $432.3 million to finish the quarter, compared with $431.8 million at the end of Q2 2020, versus $354.5 million a year ago. This is solid growth and is exactly what we want to see.

Some could be concerned that rising deposits and the issuing of loans indiscriminately could be a risk factor in a shaky economy.

We would agree. That said, the bank is also continuing to clean up its act and utilizes conservative lending practices. One key piece of data to be aware regarding asset quality is that Fauquier's non-performing assets rose.

This was not surprising in the COVID-19 age. Non-performing assets were $11.6 million on September 30, 2020, compared with $12.5 million for the prior quarter and $6.7 million on September 30, 2019. But to protect itself, loan loss provisions were expanded.

Based on loan portfolio growth, net charge-off history, asset quality indicators, impaired loans and other qualitative factors, there was $345,000 in provision for loan losses for the third quarter compared with $911,000 and $255,000 in provisions for loan losses for the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2019, respectively. This resulted in the allowance for loan losses of $6.7 million or 1.05% of total loans to end Q3 2020 compared with $6.4 million or 1.03% of total loans for Q2 2020 and $5.4 million or 0.99% of total loans to end Q3 2019. This was expected as there are risks to default, but overall, we are pretty impressed with the minimal growth as a percentage of loans.

All of that said, a big merger is coming.

The company will combine with Virginia National

Just two weeks ago, Virginia National Bankshares (OTCQX:VABK) and Fauquier Bankshares signed a definitive agreement to combine in a strategic merger. This merger would create a new bank that would have ~$1.6 billion in total assets, $1.4 billion in total deposits, and $1.3 billion in loans and $1 billion+ in assets under management based upon reported amounts at the end of Q2.

So, what are the terms of the deal? Well, the agreement terms enable Fauquier shareholders to receive 0.6750 shares of Virginia National common stock for each share of Fauquier common stock held. Post merger, the combined company will operate under the Virginia National brand and will be able to serve larger clients in its core Virginia markets. Fauquier will be rebranded with the Virginia Bankshares name. All in all, we think it is a good move for the bank.

Final thoughts

This small regional bank has slowly been recovering from the lows. We think the merger is an opportunity. If the shares decline before the merger, perhaps to under $15, you should buy. It will be several quarters before the bank rebounds heavily because it will take that long for rates to settle and possibly be looking at a rate hike. That said, as banks come out of the doldrums of COVID-19, shares will also see a boost. Buy FBSS before the merger.

