Peoples Bancorp Inc.'s (PEBO) CEO Chuck Sulerzyski On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Chuck Sulerzyski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Katie Bailey - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler

Steve Moss - B. Riley FBR

Michael Perito - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Russell Gunther - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Joseph Plevelich - Boenning & Scattergood, Inc.

Operator

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:05:08] Thank you, Sarah. Good morning, everyone. Recently, we announced that John Rogers retired as our CFO. He joined Peoples in 2015 and contributed a great deal to our organization on October 1st. Katie Bailey was promoted to CFO. Katie has been with the bank since 2011. She brings a high level of financial expertise, including five years and a big four accounting firm and nearly 10 years with people. This has been a smooth transition and we are excited for her future here during the third quarter. We also completed the acquisition of the premium finance company on July 1st. We see potential within this new line of business to expand our services and generate additional growth. As for our results, this morning, we released our third quarter earnings. We had diluted EPS of 51 cents for the quarter, compared to 23 cents in the linked quarter and 70 cents for the first nine months of twenty twenty compared to a dollar ninety one point for 2019. We recognize non core items during the quarter related to several matters, we had acquisition related expenses of one point three million, which reduced diluted EPS by five cents, additional income tax expense of five hundred seventy five thousand, negatively impacting diluted EPS by three cents. And the settlement charges totaling five hundred thirty one thousand, which reduced diluted EPS by two cents covid related cost of one hundred forty eight thousand, negatively impacting diluted EPS by one cents and an insurance income revenue recognition adjustment of five hundred ninety one thousand, positively impacting diluted EPS by two cents. For the first nine months of twenty twenty are non core items were acquisition related costs at one point four million, which would reduce diluted EPS by six cents, covid related cost of one point two million, negatively impacting diluted EPS by five cents.

[00:07:20] Pension settlement charges totaling one point one million, which reduced diluted EPS by four cents and additional income tax expense of eight hundred sixty three thousand, negatively impacting diluted EPS by four cents. As it relates to our participation in the paycheck protection program, we had a small amount of growth and PTP loan balances during the quarter, which totaled 160 million at the end of September. The SBA began accepting applications for forgiveness late in the third quarter, but we have not yet received any forgiveness proceeds. The timing of when we will receive forgiveness proceeds from the SBA remains hard to predict. During the third quarter, we recognize the income of one point nine million on the amortization of the net deferred loan fees and the cost from the PP loans. And September 30th, twenty twenty, we had eleven point six million of remaining net deferred loan fees and cost, which will be recognized as income through the maturity of the loans or forgiveness by the FBI. We have had some success in expanding our relationships with the PPP clients through the cross-selling of our products and services. At September 30th, twenty twenty, we had new deposit accounts totaling fifty million dollars and twenty four million of loans relating to those PPP clients. We also added approximately two hundred fifty thousand dollars in annual fee revenue related to the PPP clients.

[00:08:50] Through our partnership with Jobs Ohio, we were able to assist one hundred seventy six small businesses in Ohio with approximately 10 million in loans. This positively impacted over 2000 jobs in Ohio. Moving on to credit operations, the credit losses declined seven point one million compared to the last quarter. We believe we were early in identifying the need for additional allowance for credit losses during the economic cycle. We have been using the most recently published economic factors each quarter to ensure we reflect the current outlook when estimating our allowance. The increase in the allowance for credit losses during the first two quarters of the year did not reflect any belief that our portfolio had deteriorated, but rather were based on the economic assumptions as those periods and. As for the end of September, the economic outlook for Moody's had improved, that's causing us to reduce the provisions for credit losses. We did recognize a specific reserve of one point nine million during the third quarter related to one credit that had been impacted by covid, its commercial client is a music publisher, mainly works with schools and churches, and was impacted by the shutdown and ongoing effects of the pandemic. The company has over one hundred twenty five years old and is managed by fifth generation of the family.

[00:10:13] We have not seen the escalation of delinquencies and credit deterioration at this point that we had expected related to the pandemic. But we do anticipate seeing some deterioration. The impact has been minimal so far regarding loan modifications. Early in the pandemic proactively completed some modifications to provide clients cash flow relief and help them preserve liquidity.

[00:10:38] As a result, total loan balances that were uncovered. Related modifications. A June 30th, twenty twenty four five hundred twenty nine million. At the end of September, the balance of loans that remained on covid related modifications totaled 14 million, representing less than a half of a percent of our outstanding loan balances right down to the outstanding loans on payment deferral plans as of September 30th. Twenty twenty included five million in consumer loans and nine million in commercial loans. But we are processing additional requests for payment. We believe we expect the aggregate covid related loan modifications to increase slightly at UN surprized around one percent of our outstanding loan balances. The increase is being driven by additional relief in the lodging industry portfolio, which accounts for 60 percent of the dollars requested for additional payment modification. Most of the early states, covid related modifications have expired and the majority of our customers are now making their normal payments, the only part of our portfolio in which clients have requested additional requirements beyond six months have been the lodging industry, which has been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Our total exposure to the lodging industry was eighty to eighty two million at the end of September, which excludes two million of PTP loans. We have provided payment relief to 80 percent of the lodging portfolio. This portfolio consists primarily of 13 properties that has an average loan to value of 64 percent of these properties are flagged, meaning they are part of a national franchise through the properties that are not consist of cabin rentals, which have performed relatively well during the past five months.

[00:12:27] Guarantor of liquidity is strong on half of the properties within the lodging portfolio. Additionally, the top three relationships within the portfolio account for 70 percent of the total exposure. We have one classified relationship in this portfolio which was performing satisfactorily prior to covid, however, the sponsors of the project have two existing properties and other institutions that were already struggling, three pandemics. The pandemic has spread stressed global cash flow for this specific operator, which led to the downgrade, excluding 60 million PP loans or exposure to restaurants, was one hundred sixty nine million. At September 30th, 2020, we had approximately 114 million in total deferment to restaurant operators granted to the pandemic. Of the 114 million, approximately 95 million of the apartments ended June and July, followed by another 15 million in August. Most of our exposure is related to McDonald's franchises, which we granted a blanket deferral at the beginning of the pandemic. Since then, the majority of McDonald's McDonald's franchise owners have resumed contractual payments and most of the deferment ended in July. Screwing up loans are not McDonald's franchise restaurants accounted for 34 million of our total restaurant portfolio exposure at September 30th, 20 20.

[00:13:57] In total, this portfolio accounted for eight million of the 114 million in total department to restaurant operators that we provided. The McDonalds franchise restaurants included five million in loans with a government guaranteed enhancement, these specific clients benefited from the Kazaks as funding was used to support the customers principal and interest payments for the past six months. Additionally, we provided over twenty seven million in loans to those non McDonald's franchise restaurants at September 30th. Twenty. We had two loans remaining on active deferment with two million in outstanding balances. We have had many success stories related to the actions of our employees working with our clients. Our delinquency rates continue to be positive for us. At the end of September, ninety nine point two percent of our total loan portfolio was considered current, compared to ninety eight point six percent at December 31st, 2019. We see the third quarter trend of low delinquencies, expired modifications and a low net charge off rate as positives for the period of quarterly annualized net charge off rate was eight basis points, compared to a five basis points net recovery rate for the length quarter and 11 basis points net charge of rate for the third quarter of last year. On that recovery rate for the length quarter was related to the seven hundred fifty thousand dollar recovery we recognized on a previously charged off commercial relationship.

[00:15:32] We continue to see relatively low net charge of rates as we have not yet experienced the high rate of delinquency related to the pandemic. We have been actively reviewing our loan portfolio for potential credit issues. This process has not uncovered a significant amount of issues and we will continue to be proactive in our current management processes, as we have been in the past. We did have an uptick in downgrades during the quarter, which were mostly related to the pandemic. During the third quarter, criticized loans increased seventeen point seven million classified loans grew nine point four million over related downgrades during the quarter, accounted for seventeen point five million of the increase and criticized loans in nine point two million of the classified loans increased compared to June 30th, 20 20 downgrades were primarily related to one hotel operator and three commercial relationships on a positive note. We were able to move some previously troubled credits out the door, as well as an upgrade a few credit during the third quarter. We are not overly concerned at this point based on our credit abuse, delinquency levels and reduced modification request for the quarter, excluding PCP and premium finance loans. Our total loan portfolio was relatively flat compared to the last quarter. We had a record quarter in production for consumer in direct loans, which grew thirty seven percent annualized.

[00:17:04] This growth was partially offset by the impact of the low interest rate environment, resulting in pay downs on a residential real estate loans, which were down 15 percent annualized while we have recently had strong and direct loan growth. This type of lending is seasonally slow in the fourth quarter of each year. Additionally, our commercial loan balances were down nine point three million compared to June 30, 2020, as our production was at the same annualized rate as last year, but was muted due to payoff's. We had twenty one million paid off due to companies being sold while another twenty one million was paid off due to pricing structure that we would not match. Also, limiting our loan growth have been the low utilization rates of commercial lines of credit. Recently, our commercial line of credit utilization was thirty seven point eight percent at the end of September, compared to fifty five point two percent at the end of the year. Based on available balances, this equates to approximately 67 million of available credit not being used that had been previously. Moving on to the income statement, we executed plans during the quarter to go on a future expense savings. We have made organizational changes in recent months to create future efficiencies that will result in a reduction in our ongoing costs.

[00:18:32] We have eliminated management positions that we found to be redundant within our structure. These changes will result in approximately two million dollars in annual savings in our run rate of expenses starting October 1st, 2020. In connection with these efficiencies, we incurred non core severance costs during the third quarter of twenty twenty of one hundred ninety two thousand dollars. We also have non core cost in the fourth quarter of 2020 of approximately 680000 related to severance. We continually evaluate our structure and determine the most effective delivery of services to our clients. At this time, we do not see any significant expense reduction opportunities related to our branch footprint during the last decade. We have closed twenty six branches and only opened one location that was not related to an acquisition. While we have no current plans to change our branch network structure. We have seen many competitive closures across our footprint and view this as a benefit. For example, years ago we were in towns that had three branches of diverse banks and now we are the only one left. We hope to capitalize on this market opportunity in future periods. We remain committed to continually evaluating our expense base and looking for opportunities to become more efficient. I would like to welcome Katie to the call and she will provide additional details around our financial performance.

Katie Bailey

[00:20:02] Thank you, Chuck. I'm excited to participate on the call today and those of you who I had the pleasure of meeting. I look forward to doing so in the near future. As it relates to our results for the quarter, many of our financial metrics improved during the during the third quarter compared to the late quarter, we had stable net interest income and considerable non-interest income growth. Our return on average assets and return on average stockholders equity each more than doubled compared to the length quarter. Well, they are still lower than the third quarter and first nine months of twenty nineteen, most of the decline was due to our higher provision for credit losses and non core costs recognized.

[00:20:47] Free tax free provision Arawa declines compared to the late quarter and prior year quarter as we recognized additional non core costs during the third quarter. On a year to date basis, pre-tax pre provision, Arawa also decreased due to the continued impact of the low interest rate environment on net interest income. The reported efficiency ratio increase compared to the late quarter and prior year quarter as we recognized higher noncareer cost.

[00:21:18] We also had higher FDIC insurance, net occupancy in electronic banking expenses compared to the linked quarter, which contributed to the overall increase in both the reported and adjusted efficiency ratio. For the first nine months of twenty twenty, the reported efficiency ratio improved while the adjusted efficiency ratio increased eighty four basis points. The increase in the adjusted efficiency ratio was largely driven by the decline in net interest income. Net interest income improved during the quarter with growth of one percent over the linked quarter. Net interest margin declined five basis points compared to the second quarter, due primarily to lower accretion income from acquisitions and the low yield on the cheap loans, partially offset by the addition of the premium finance business. Compared to the third quarter of twenty nineteen, net interest income was down only two percent, which reflected the which reflects the pricing of most of our variable rate loans within the portfolio. We have cut deposit interest expense by three and a half million dollars and added some savings on our borrowing expenses as well. At the same time, net interest margin declined fifty two basis points as loan yields have been impacted by the recent low rate environment, while investment yields have declined due to prepayments. We have worked proactively to reduce our deposit costs, which were down seven basis points to twenty seven basis points during the quarter, and declined forty seven basis points compared to the third quarter of twenty nineteen. For the first nine months of 2020, net interest income declined one percent, while net interest margin was down forty seven basis points. The combination of lower loan and investment yields drove the decrease while our reduction in deposit costs partially offset the impact.

[00:23:22] Accretion, income, negative amortization expense declined during the quarter to five hundred and forty seven thousand dollars and totaled two point six million year to date, we experienced an elevated level of pay off in recent months, impacting the accretion recognized. We also recorded additional premium amortization of two hundred and forty six thousand related to the premium finance acquisition and anticipated being fully amortized by January twenty twenty one due to the short term nature of the underlying loan. Accretion income added five basis points to net interest margin for the quarter and eight basis points for the first nine months of twenty twenty. Comparatively, accretion income added nine basis points for the second quarter of twenty twenty. Fee based income, which we consider non-interest income, excluding gains and losses, grew 14 percent compared to the last quarter and three percent compared to the prior year quarter. Much of the growth during the quarter was related to mortgage banking income, which benefited from the low interest rate environment. We had a record quarter and mortar mortgage production, most of which we sell to the secondary market, resulting in a higher mortgage banking income. We also saw increased deposit account service charges, electronic banking interest and investment income, which more than offset the decline in swap fee income compared to the linked quarter. During the quarter, we recorded an additional five hundred and ninety one thousand dollars of insurance commission related to the timing of the recognition of revenue related to contracts. This was a one time adjustment, and we do not anticipate recognizing this type of adjustment in the future. Compared to the third quarter of twenty nineteen, we saw growth in mortgage banking, trust and investment insurance and electronic banking income.

[00:25:22] These increases more than offset the one point seven dollars million total decline and deposit account service charges and swap the income. During the first nine months of twenty twenty fee-based income declined one percent higher mortgage banking and electronic banking income was offset by lower deposit account service charges, insurance income and the seven hundred eighty seven thousand dollars of additional income we recorded in nineteen related to the sale of restricted class B, the stock. Fee based income improved to 32 percent of total revenue for the third quarter, compared to 30 percent in the last quarter and 31 percent for the prior year quarter.

[00:26:06] Total noninterest expense grew eight percent compared to Boeing Schauder and with four percent higher than the prior year quarter, most of the growth during the quarter was related to the non core cost recognize, which Chuck mentioned previously mentioned, coupled with higher FDIC insurance, net occupancy and electronic banking expense. For the first nine months of 2020, total noninterest expenses declined three percent compared to twenty nineteen and was flat, excluding non core costs. Or deposits which exclude CD balances grew one percent compared to the last quarter, and there was an influx of savings and governmental deposits, which partially offset a reduction in money markets and non-interest-bearing deposits. Some of the impact to the quarter represented seasonally higher balances, but we continue to see our clients maintaining higher than normal balances through the pandemic. The man deposits were 42 percent of total deposits at quarter end, which is consistent with June 30th, twenty twenty and an increase from 40 percent at year end. Our capital levels remain strong. We continue to maintain regulatory capital that is above requirements and is considered well capitalized.

[00:27:24] We continue to repurchase shares during the third quarter totaling five million dollars. We believe that our stock price and capital position have made it advantageous for us to repurchase shares in recent months. We anticipate that we will continue to repurchase shares at a similar pace in the fourth quarter as our program and market conditions allow. As far as future repurchases, we are continually monitoring and stressing our capital levels to determine the most appropriate action to take. We believe that improving shareholder value is important, but will not risk our strong capital position to do so.

[00:28:02] As it relates to Cecil, our allowance for credit losses stood at one point six, seven percent of total loans at quarter end, compared to one point six two percent at June 30th and 75 basis points at year end. Our allowance grew seven percent compared to the length quarter end, this growth was mostly related to the specific reserve on the credit shock mentioned earlier, coupled with the allowance related to the acquired premium finance loan. Our allowance for credit losses to gross ones was negatively impacted by twenty six basis points at September 30th, twenty twenty due to the peepee loans for which there was no related allowance for credit losses. The economic forecasts used within our CEO model has improved with unemployment and improved GDP improving at a quicker pace than previously forecasted by Moody's. Therefore, absent a specific reserve, an acquired premium finance loans are allowance for credit losses would have been relatively unchanged compared to June 30th. I will now turn the call back to Chuck for his final comments.

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:29:12] Thanks, Katie. Our branches remain open on, modifications have slowed and we see growth opportunities within the premium finance line of business branch footprint and PPP clients.

[00:29:24] A number of clients households continue to grow each month and have increased in each of the last seven months despite the impact of the pandemic, we have built a successful go to market proposition, including banking, insurance and investment with which we have had positive execution. We continue to support our communities. We have gathered over three hundred thousand dollars so far this year in donations to support food banks across our footprint. This includes amount provided by our foundation, people's bank associates donations and third party matching contributions. We anticipate these groups giving one hundred thousand dollars to the food banks by year end this year. Our efforts to support hunger awareness will represent about one third of our overall contributions to our communities. A modifications have diminished and we are seeing most of our clients paying timely on their loans. While we still anticipate some sort of future impact on our credit quality metrics from the pandemic or recently, views of the loan portfolio bring us a better understanding of the current impact. What we do have some exposure in the lodging industry and we experienced some credit downgrades during the quarter, the low delinquency rate and the significant decline and modifications are positive.

[00:30:44] We continue to do a deep dive into the loan portfolio to ensure that we get ahead of any issues of credit. Team is working hard to ensure that we make prudent credit decisions during the quarter. We have many successes, including the successful completion of our premium finance company acquisition, continued increases in a number of client households each month, record quarterly consumer and direct and mortgage lending production, considerable growth and fee based income and execution of our strategic priorities to reduce expenses in future periods. Well, a commercial loan growth has been diminished by payoff's in recent periods. We are optimistic that the fourth quarter production will be more positive than in prior quarters. Earlier this morning, we also approved an increase to our dividend rate of 35 cents a share. We make it a priority to provide a solid return for our investors and have capital levels that allow us to do so. In closing, we continue to monitor our loan portfolio closely during the pandemic. We are open for business and pursuing growth opportunities as they arise.

[00:31:55] We feel as though we got ahead of the curve and related credit crisis by increasing our allowance and using timely economic forecasts. This concludes our commentary and we'll open the call for questions. Once again, this is accelerating. And joining me for the Q&A session is Katie Baddeley, chief financial officer. I will now turn the call back into the hands of our call facilitator. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Scott Siefers

[00:32:53] Morning, everybody. Hey, first question and welcome to the call and congratulations. His first question, I guess, is on the margin. Generally speaking, how did you guys think it held up relative to your expectations? I guess from from my standpoint, maybe I would have thought with the introduction of the premium finance, it might it might have helped in a bit. Just curious how things sort of came in relative to your expectations and where do you think it might trajector as we move forward?

Katie Bailey

[00:33:26] Yeah, I think it held in pretty well for the quarter on a core perspective. So, as you know, PPP has been a slight drag on the margin side, given the rate that those loans there. And then as we noted in the call, accretion was down about four basis points quarter to quarter. So if you adjust for those two items, we were actually up and much of that increase was due to the premium finance acquisition that we did. So I think on the core side, it was relatively stable and we expect expected maybe a little compression, but we're happy with where it came in.

Scott Siefers

[00:34:03] Ok, perfect and all there are a couple of moving parts in the margin due to the TPP. What what do you guys feel like? The net impact in terms of the margin rate is from TPP between, I guess, the the different fees that are getting recognized and just the, you know, them being in at such a low rate and yield.

Katie Bailey

[00:34:28] Yeah, I think it's around two and a half percent as what those are yielding, as you know, the one percent on the loan and then with the fee somewhere in the one and a half incremental to the one percent. So on average, I'd say about two and a half percent for the quarter.

Scott Siefers

[00:34:44] Ok. All right, thank you guys very much.

[00:34:50] Our next question comes from Steve Moss with B. Riley Securities. Please go ahead.

Steve Moss

[00:34:56] Good morning, Mrs.. Check some of the credits that were downgraded this quarter, kind of curious as to what industry types you saw the downgrade and criticize and classify this quarter.

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:35:12] It's kind of a combination of things. The hotel was a big piece of it. A construction company and then the we referenced in the script, which is kind of a unique company that did sheet music. Those are the big pieces.

Steve Moss

[00:35:33] Ok, OK, that's that's helpful and then in terms of the restructuring of the hotel loans that you're doing, just kind of curious what terms you're offering and how long you're looking to restructure those loans.

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:35:51] You know, we're kind of 12 months into slowly, but the vast majority of that portfolio, we feel really good about, you know, it's eighty two million dollars in total, got about seventy two million outstanding in less than ten dollars million of us that we're really worried about.

Steve Moss

[00:36:16] Ok, great. And and then I guess I could follow up on the margin here, you know, it still holding up well on a core basis. Just kind of curious. You expect a little bit more deflect some pressure here going forward, just given the lower rate environment, or do you think you can hold the core margin steady here?

Katie Bailey

[00:36:36] And I think we expect slight compression as we proceed, given the investment book will continue to reprice and the level of prepayment we see in that portfolio. And then some repricing in the loan portfolio, but not to the extent that we've seen to date.

Steve Moss

[00:36:55] Ok, thank you very much. I'll step back.

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:36:57] Thank you.

Michael Perito

[00:37:08] Hey, Chuck, how are you guys? I'm doing good, good, thanks for taking the questions.

[00:37:15] I had a couple I wanted to hit just to follow up on the credit question.

[00:37:19] Just Chuck, I was curious if you could give us a little bit of maybe a bit of a holistic view of your credit outlook today. I mean, from our perspective, there's quite a few things to consider, right? I mean, obviously, we had a lot of government intervention over the last six months. Deferrals have come down dramatically. And I think the stimulus aspect of the equation is pretty uncertain right now. But it seems like on the ground level, things are trending fairly well. And, you know, I guess it just would be curious if you can maybe give a little bit more detail about how you're viewing the credit outlook as we try to kind of rightsize our forward provisioning expectations and look at where the reserve may trend from this third quarter level.

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:37:57] I would say in general we feel very good. You know, consumer is really doing well, you know, both in terms of new business and the quality of the credit and the delinquencies, you know, come in with less than half a percent and modifications right now. I think that, you know. Really quite exceptional if we look at the portfolio, we like the construction of our portfolio, we think there's a lot of diversification in there. You know, we both between consumer and commercial, between CNI and CREB, we think we're in the right categories in general and Zekry, and we're pretty optimistic that our relative credit performance is going to be strong. Having said that, you know, I think everybody will get scuffed up a little bit as we go through the next, you know, as we go through 20, 21.

Michael Perito

[00:39:03] Ok, you do you foresee the I didn't realize it's an extremely difficult question, but but do you foresee the outcome of the election and the stimulus that could potentially go either way, having a dramatic impact on how you the Moody's forecast and how you would think about your reserve at this point? Or do you think that there's quite a bit of qualitative buffer built in that should hopefully reduce some of that volatility that you guys from from the provision that you've already incurred?

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:39:32] I'm not commenting about the election. I can tell you I can tell you that that much more stimulus is going to help, you know, help the consumer, help help the businesses that actually, you know, I think the stimulus that we have experienced is pretty much passed. And I think things are hanging in, you know, pretty, you know, pretty well. So I would say that we're doing much better on October 20th than I thought we would have been doing what we spoke and the April earnings call.

Michael Perito

[00:40:07] Helpful. Two more quick ones, this one, how comfortable or how large should we think about the premium for book getting on a relative basis to the total loan portfolio in terms of your comfort level and how big that portfolio will become?

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:40:23] Well, we like the business. You know, I think the difference between us and the previous owner is I think they were starving if they had other asset categories that they like. We think the risk reward trade off is is good here. You know, we'd like to double and triple the business over the next three, four or five years.

Michael Perito

[00:40:44] And then just lastly, on your comment on not expecting to close any branches, I was curious if you could maybe just, you know, take that one layer deeper and one give us an update on on kind of the branch traffic and that you've seen over the last six months, year on year, maybe proximities. Fine. And then two, if you could maybe just rehash any recent or somewhat recent investments you're making digitally or behind the scenes that that you think could be critical to the growth of the company going forward.

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:41:16] We have actively made investments in digital over the last several years, so I think we're in a good position. We're not playing catch up. You can interview a client of Oz. You can open up a mortgage on a smartphone. You can get your investment balance as he can get your insurance policies. We're not we're not backward and we feel really proud of our capabilities on that. You know, on that front in terms of branches, we have seventy six branches today and we've closed twenty six branches in the last ten years.

[00:41:52] That tells you that we've been actively managing the network and we are very optimistic that we're going to be the beneficiary of meaningful business from branch closures that are happening in our in our footprint. So, you know, we look at the branch situation regularly. You know, we've probably close two or three branches a year now for, you know, for a decade. We never like to close them. You know, we prefer to open and close them. But, you know, we're going to close for us to close 10 percent or 20 percent of our branches. We'd be sitting in towns. You know, our branches are not huge.

[00:42:37] You know, I think the rule of thumb in the industry, as you say, 250000 to 300000, if you close a branch, frankly, on the ones that we close, we're lucky to save half half that amount. So we'd rather be in the market, would rather be a part of the community, and we'd rather leverage those relationships into into meaningful business opportunities.

Michael Perito

[00:43:02] Makes sense. Thank you guys for taking my questions. Appreciate it.

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:43:06] Thank you. Mike.

Russell Gunther

[00:43:15] Hey, good morning, guys. Good morning, Heidi. Just a quick follow up on the on the premium finance portfolio. Just to start, could you remind us of where the balances are today and what the yield on that portfolio is?

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:43:31] When we got it in the beginning of July, the balance is worth about eighty seven million and now they're about 104 million. The yield is a little over six percent.

Russell Gunther

[00:43:42] Ok, and then they struck and then the appetite to double or triple, is the market opportunity there to be able to execute on that? Could we could we see those balances in the plus two hundred million mark by the end of next year?

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:43:59] Not by the end of next year? By the end of next year, we'll be adding sales people. But you'll see you know, you'll see very respectable growth in the course of the next 12 months.

Russell Gunther

[00:44:14] Ok, thanks, truck. And then a follow up on the expense conversation. So you mentioned the opportunity for additional efficiencies. Can you help put a finer point on where that could be? Because it sounds like the branch network rationalisations exhausted, the management positions have been eliminated and there are some savings there. So where could that kind of next leg come from, that vendor management or perhaps some other opportunities?

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:44:45] Well, 55 percent of the expenses labor, and so it's pretty hard to have any meaningful cost savings without it involving, you know, labor, you have your systems, costs in facilities, costs, etc. You know, we'll continue to look at efficiencies, we'll continue to look at processes, and we continue to look at bendir, you know, vendor relationships. But it's primarily going to come down to doing more with less.

Russell Gunther

[00:45:19] Ok, got it. And then last question for me is a follow up on the margin. So here you about some some incremental compression into the fourth quarter. Could you talk to us about what the opportunity on the funding side is to lower an already low cost of deposits, and is the fourth quarter likely to represent the trough in your margin, or do you see continued compression into twenty one?

Katie Bailey

[00:45:47] And the deposits on the funding side, I don't think there's a there's much room left. There are deposit rates are pretty low on the fourth quarter. Like I said, minimal compression, but some. And then in the next year, we'll have slight compression in the next year, but nothing meaningful that we like. We've seen in the second and third quarter. Second quarter. Chris.

Russell Gunther

[00:46:12] Well, thank you both. That's it for me.

Joseph Plevelich

[00:46:32] Good morning, everyone. Whitington.

[00:46:35] A couple of quick questions, one, just I think you mentioned excluding a specific reserve that based on Moody's forecast, you would not have had to further build reserves in the third quarter. My question is, do you think you'll see prettify, criticize the classified assets continue to trend higher here in the fourth quarter? And do you anticipate a further reserve buildup in the fourth quarter?

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:47:02] I think you'll probably see some minor continued deterioration as he go through the fourth quarter. I don't think it will be anything significant and I think as it relates to reserve, Bill, I think it will be more driven by what happens with the with the moody forecast than anything else.

Joseph Plevelich

[00:47:24] And then on a on a core expense base, a lot of moving parts, and then there's the the component that I think might positively impact expenses just to get my arms around. Do you think by the fourth quarter or into next year what a good kind of core expense, quarterly run rate is?

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:47:48] We've got to refrain from providing, you know, providing guidance of what's supposed to be refraining from providing guided until we get through this, what I would tell you is I think you could if we said we take a couple of million bucks off of the road right.

[00:48:04] From the moves that we made. If you took the current quarter and took a half a million bucks off of that, that might be not a bad place to start.

Joseph Plevelich

[00:48:17] And then, any thoughts about lung growth for next year?

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:48:21] It would be a good thing, you know, I would say the consumer to me is a wild card. I just cannot believe the third quarter. I mean, we you know, our previous biggest month ever was 25 million bucks. And we had a 36 million dollar month and a forty seven dollars million a month in direct lending. And that's a shock to me that people in the midst of this pandemic are going out and buying cars. So let's say let's hope the consumer stays bullish both on the indirect and the and the mortgage on the commercial side. I would like to believe that online utilization will slowly return to normal. So that should give us some, you know, some growth. But there's so much uncertainty out there that I think businesses are hesitating and trying to figure out what's what's going on. Both the uncertainty from the you know, we had had covered, you know, some stops and starts related to tariffs and things of that nature. So I'm not optimistic that we're going to see a lot of commercial growth next year. We you know, for planning purposes, we're thinking low, low, single digits.

[00:49:46] We are hoping to, as we mentioned in the script, for a little bit more optimistic on the fourth quarter.

Steve Moss

[00:50:08] Just one follow up for me here of that I'm curious as to what level of TBP forgiveness applications have you guys submitted just for you guys there?

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:50:21] Thought you'd never would ask for the answer here somewhere.

[00:50:28] I may have to get my lifeline out. This is the amount of loans that are less than 50 million. Have it to me. I can't put my hands on it, but.

Katie Bailey

[00:50:44] So far, we've received a request for forgiveness from the clients of about 15 to 20 percent.

Steve Moss

[00:50:54] Ok, OK.

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:50:56] We submitted sixty two point two million dollars, eleven point one percent, and we sent the links to customers for an aggregate amount of fifty seven billion dollars. And I should have been sharper on my answer.

Steve Moss

[00:51:16] Ok. It's a three hundred fifty seven million in terms of setting up paperworks. If I heard you correctly this.

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:51:24] But only 50 million to the FBI had done.

Steve Moss

[00:51:29] Guya. OK, that's helpful, I just wanted to see where you were on that, given the volume. Appreciate that. Thanks.

Chuck Sulerzyski

[00:51:45] Yeah, just I don't know if Mike's still alive, Mike. I didn't answer your question about the branch transaction volumes. In the month of September, they were 13 percent less than the prior year. And our transaction volumes, the best month we've had have been seven percent loss almost all the way back. So it's been between seven and 13 percent the last few few months. Thank you guys for being with us today. This concludes our commentary.

[00:52:20] Remember that the earnings release and the webcast of this call will be archived at People's Bancorp dot com dot com under the investor relations section, again, I want to wish everybody good health. Thanks for your time and have a good day.

