BancorpSouth Bank's (BXS) CEO Dan Rollins On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Will Fisackerly

[00:00:32] Good morning and thank you for being with us. I will begin by introducing the members of the senior management team participating today. We have chairman and chief executive officer Dan Rawlings, president and chief operating officer Chris Bagley , and senior executive vice president and chief financial officer John Copeland.Before the discussion begins, I'll remind you of certain forward looking statements that may be made regarding the company's future results or future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward looking statements due to a variety of factors and or risk information concerning certain of these factors can be found in Bankcorp South 2019 annual report on Form Tenke. Also, during the Carlstadt nongay out, financial measures may be discussed regarding the company's performance. If so, you can find the reconciliation of these measures in the company's third quarter. Twenty twenty earnings release. Our speakers will be referring to prepared slides during the discussion. You can find the decides by going to Bankcorp South Dotcom and clicking on our investor relations page, or you'll find them on the link to our webcast. Or you can view them at the exhibit to the 8-K that we filed yesterday afternoon. And now I'll turn to Dan Rollins for his comments on our financial results.

Dan Rollins

[00:01:45] Thank you, Will. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Bankcorp s third quarter twenty twenty financial performance. I will begin by providing an update on our third quarter financial performance. John will discuss the financial results in more detail. And Chris will provide some color on credit quality and our business development efforts. After we conclude our prepared comments, our executive management team will be happy to answer questions. Let's turn to the slide presentation slide to contains all the legal reminders that Will's already talked to you about. Before we get into the financial highlights, let me make a few general comments about the continued impact of covid-19 on our company and the markets we serve as a company. Our team case count continues to rise. Fortunately, most of our teammates have recovered without serious complications from the virus. While most of our operational support staff who have the capability to do so are continuing to work remotely. Our retail branches are open and available for walk in traffic, which has continued to be fairly light from a footprint perspective. The economies are open and most of our markets appear to be fairly healthy. There are, however, certain business segments, including hospitality, that have obviously been more adversely impacted than others. Chris will speak to this more in a moment. Loan deferrals have come down considerably since we last spoke to only zero point three percent of the portfolio at quarter end. We are pleased to have most of our customers back on a normal business schedule and virtually all of our customers back on a payment schedule of some type.

[00:03:20] We will continue to actively monitor credit quality and we'll work with customers on a one by one basis as needed for assistance. Let's now discuss the results for the quarter. Slide three contains our financial highlights for the third quarter. Outside of the impact of the pandemic is having on our provision for credit losses, we continue to report strong financial performance. Quarter after quarter. We generated record PEPFAR for the quarter totaling one hundred and ten million, or one point eighty eight percent of average assets on an annualized basis. This represents a slight increase from one point eighty seven percent in the third quarter of last year and one point eighty one percent in the second quarter of this year. I would remind you that we adjust for nonoperating items in our calculation of this metric, which is defined and reconciled in our earnings release. We also reported record gap net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of seventy one point five million or sixty nine cents per common diluted share. Both of MSR, fair value adjustment and other nonoperating items were immaterial for the quarter. So accordingly, our net operating income, excluding the MSR, was seventy one point two million, which also is sixty nine cents per diluted. Common share earnings were adversely impacted by the provision for credit losses of fifteen million dollars.

[00:04:36] This provision is the result of the lengthening of the projected time horizon for economic recovery and the forecast that we utilize for our seasonal modeling. While the assumptions around the economic indicators themselves are within the ranges of the estimates as of the end of the second quarter, the duration of the forecasted recovery has been extended, which resulted in additional provisioning under our modeling process. This provision, combined with a very low net charge off number of one point four million or four basis points annualized resulted in our allowance coverage increasing to one point seven eight percent of net loans and leases, excluding loans at the end of the quarter. Let's review our balance sheet activity for the quarter. While most of our BPP activity occurred in the second quarter, we completed the origination and funding of some of these loans. As the program expired in early August, we funded over 15000 loans totaling over one point two billion. I would again like to thank our relationship managers and operational support staff for their effort in making this program a success for us on over a very compressed period of time. This truly was an all hands on deck exercise for our bank and our team was up to the challenge. I think it's important to point out that over 5000 of these loans are roughly a third were the new customers of our bank. We believe this will provide tremendous benefit for our company as we consistently strive to cultivate new relationships and are having some success and bringing in new deposits from these customers.

[00:06:07] We had another solid quarter of deposit growth as deposits and customer repos increased one hundred and almost 175 million dollars for the quarter, our three point five percent annualized. While loan growth has been difficult to achieve outside of the PGP program, liquidity continues to increase quarter after quarter. While we have continued to grow net interest income in dollars, this earning asset mix dynamic continues to pressure our net interest margin. John will go over those details in just a minute. As we continue the discussion around our business development activities, our mortgage team had another standout quarter production volume totaled nine hundred and thirty eight dollars million, which contributed to production and servicing revenue of twenty six point seven million for the quarter. Refinance volume continues to remain elevated, but purchase money production is holding strong as well, representing sixty one percent of the total volume for the quarter. Chris will provide additional color on our mortgage activity again in just a second. Finally, we continue to improve our cost structure and drive our efficiency ratio down. Our operating efficiency, excluding MSR, was fifty eight point four percent for the quarter. This marks the first time that our quarterly efficiency ratio has been below 60 60 percent since well before the last economic cycle. Let me now stop and let John take over and he'll discuss our financial results in a little more detail. John.

John Copeland

[00:07:31] Thanks. Dan, let's drill down in the numbers a little bit. If you'll turn to slide four or you'll see our summary income statement in reviewing the statement, net income available to common shareholders was seventy one and a half million or 69 cents per deluded common share for the third quarter. As Dan mentioned earlier, the MSR valuation adjustment and all other nonoperating items were immaterial for the quarter netting to less than five hundred thousand dollars. Accordingly, we reported net operating income, excluding MSR, available to common shareholders of seventy one point two million for the quarter, also 69 cents per diluted share, compared to sixty point nine million or 59 cents per diluted common share for the second quarter of twenty and sixty nine point seven million or 69, and also 69 cents per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2013. I'd like to remind you that the merger with Texas First, which closed January one, will impact the comparability of the financial information show on this slide, as well as the subsequent slides to the third quarter of 2013 excuse me, since seventy-one the merger did close at the beginning of the year, sequential quarter comparisons this year are not going to be impacted by this slide. Also highlights the pre-tax pre provision, net revenue metrics that Dan mentioned earlier, both in terms of dollars and as a percentage of average assets.

[00:09:02] As he mentioned, this was a record seventy-one quarter for us from a pre-tax pre provision, net revenue standpoint. Given the boost provided by our mortgage revenue thus far in 2020, we do anticipate that improving this metric going forward will be will probably be a real challenge, as it's not really reasonable to expect that this level of mortgage revenue is sustainable. In addition, the fourth quarter provides other headwinds each year, including some seasonality. In our insurance book business, our net interest revenue increased by three point one percent compared to the second quarter of 2020 and increased by five point six percent compared to the third quarter of 2019. We continue to see an earning asset shift mix resulting from excess liquidity, coupled with the lack of loan demand outside of the PPP program, our loan to deposit ratio dropped to 79 percent in the third quarter, down from 80 percent a year ago. And our ability to grow deposits and employ and deploy them in our securities portfolio has helped our net interest income. However, it does put pressure on interest margin. In addition to the already difficult rate environment, our net interest margin, excluding a credible yield, declined to three point two three percent for the quarter from three point three percent for the second quarter of 2020. When you consider the impact of a full quarter of PTP balance sheet mix changes and continued pressure on rates, the margin really has a lot of a lot of moving parts.

[00:10:38] Our loan yields, excluding PPA, declined from four point six seven percent for the second quarter to 4.5 five percent. The pressure on asset yields was somewhat offset by considerable improvement in our deposit cost. Chris will discuss that more in a moment. But our total deposit cost, total cost of deposits declined to forty four basis points from 50 basis points for the second quarter of the year. Before we move on to non-interest revenue expense, you can see that the impact of the provision that Dan mentioned earlier on earnings, we had a we had a provision for 15 days for the quarter compared to a provision of twenty million for the second quarter of twenty twenty and a provision of 500000 for the third quarter of 2019. Chris, can on credit quality in more detail in a moment. If you turn to slide five to see the detail of our non-interest revenue streams, total non-interest revenue was. Nine point nine billion for the quarter, compared to ninety one point three million for the second quarter of 2020 and seventy five point four million for the third quarter of 2013. Again, mortgage revenue continues to be the largest driver of volatility in these totals across the quarters.

[00:11:54] Our mortgage team had another outstanding quarter following a record second quarter. Chris can discuss the dynamics of the mortgage business more in a moment. But production and servicing revenue was twenty six point seven million for the quarter. You'll also notice that while they are certainly not back to pre pandemic levels, we did see some improvement in our cars and service charged revenue line items. We believe each of our other revenue line items shown here are within expectations when considering typical seasonal trends. I would again remind you that as we look to the fourth quarter, as always, we expect insurance revenue to be significantly lower as a result of the seasonal renewal cycle in that book of business. Slide six presents a detail of noninterest expense and interest expense for the third quarter was one hundred and fifty five point five million, compared with one hundred sixty two point five million for the second quarter of twenty twenty and one hundred and fifty nine point six million for the third quarter of 2013. Total operating expense, which which excludes merger related expenses and other onetime items, was one hundred and fifty five point four million for the quarter, compared to a hundred and sixty two million for the second quarter of twenty and one hundred and fifty five point six million for the third quarter of 2013.

[00:13:17] There are a couple of items worth noting. First of all, salaries and benefits declined three point nine million on a sequential quarter basis. This this decline is a result of a number of factors, including fire limits being reached on the portion of our employees, as well as seasonally lower producer commission pay payouts and our insurance agency. You'll also notice small credit balances in both foreclosed property expense and legal expense. We had an accrual reversal on one litigation matter that has had a positive outcome and we saw one large property at a gain. Those items obviously aren't sustainable necessarily from a run rate perspective. That concludes our review of financials. Chris, can now provide some color on our business development activities?

Chris Bagley

[00:14:04] Thank you, John. Good morning, everyone. Starting on Slide seven, you'll see our funding mix as of September 30th compared to the second quarter of twenty twenty and the third quarter of twenty nineteen, we reported 175 million in deposit and customer repo growth for the quarter or three point five percent on an annualized basis. Deposits and repos have grown one point nine billion, or eleven point five percent organically over the past year. We exclude acquired deposits as well as the additional liquidity generated from the PBP loan program from our organic totals. We had several geographic divisions stand out this quarter from a deposit growth perspective. Those include our Missouri, mid Mississippi and west central Alabama Pine Belt, part of Texas and Texas hill country divisions.

[00:14:51] Kudos to our teams in these areas for a great quarter. From a deposit growth standpoint, our total cost of deposits declined to forty four basis points from the quarter, from 50 basis points from the second quarter. And we believe we still have some runway to continue to improve our cost of deposits. For example, we have over 2.5 billion in CDs and other time deposits that were at an average cost of one point four one percent for the quarter. And today those products are currently pricing in the 50 basis point range. Moving to Slide eight, you'll see our loan portfolio September 30th compared to the second quarter of twenty twenty and the third quarter of twenty nineteen. Dan mentioned loan demand has been challenging. Following the completion of the P3 program, total loans declined to 100 million for the third quarter. We have the ability to hold our portfolio this close to flat as a win in light of the current economic environment. While we are seeing pipeline activity and opportunities, many borrowers have shared term sheets at rates below two percent and we simply have not been willing to compete at those rates. When you look at our pipeline of opportunities, Texas is still generating the largest amount of opportunities with almost 50 percent of our total bank pipeline, despite the nominal decline in total. Our Houston, Texas, Dallas, Texas and northeast Arkansas divisions experienced good growth in the quarter.

[00:16:14] Slide nine covers three and more detail. I don't spend a lot of time on the slide as most of this information isn't new. But we completed the program and as Dan mentioned, with just over fifteen thousand loans originated for one point three billion. And if they had mentioned five thousand or roughly one third of these loans were new customers to the bank, this programs provided a tremendous opportunity to develop and deepen relationships in the communities we serve that we believe will benefit us for years to come. I'd like to briefly mentioned the projected yield on the loans in this portfolio. Now that the program is complete and we have final settlements from the SBA as well as vendor invoices, it updated the projected yield on these loans to closer to three percent rather than the two fifty two point five percent we initially estimated at the end of the second quarter. Again, this estimate doesn't include the impact of the forgiveness program.

[00:17:06] And timing of other prepayments which will create lumpiness in the yield moving forward. Finally, I'd like to point out a few statistics on the forgiveness process. The SBA and Treasury recently announced a simplified forgiveness threshold of thousand, and under of the loans we originated, 69 percent are under this threshold by loan account and 15 percent of the total dollar balance. We started the process when we received applications for forgiveness on sixty nine loans totaling 56 million. Of those, 35 have been submitted to the SBA, six of which have been actually approved in the funds received by the bank. We mentioned this to enforce the point that the process has begun to move forward and the SBA is actively approving applications as we speak. Moving to Slide 10, we can cover some credit quality highlights for the quarter. We recorded a provision for credit losses of 15 million for the quarter forecasted economic recovery period has been lengthened and the forecast that we use in our Lautz modeling process necessitated a provision for this quarter. Otherwise, our credit metrics are holding up well, considering the environment. Our net charge offs for the quarter remained low at four basis points, or one point four dollars million provisioning for the quarter, combined with the low net charge of increased our allowance coverage ratio at one point seven eight percent, excluding PPY loans from one point six seven percent at the end of the first quarter. We'll continue to actively monitor the segments of the loan portfolio that have been identified and we've identified as high risk as a result of the pandemic as shown on Slide 12. Dan mentioned earlier deferrals are essentially back to zero point three percent of the total portfolio, and that's a good barometer of how most of our borrowers are faring.

[00:18:51] We continue to work with our bars and we've converted a small number of credits excuse me to interest only. Those credits are concentrated in the hotel, but these loans totaled and 110 million at September 30th. Eighty eight million of which was in the hotel portfolio. You may have noticed in the last investor deck that we filed that we removed oil and gas as well as medical from our high risk disclosures. Currently, these portfolios are performing quite well and we're not presenting a concern to us at this time. Slide 13 to 15 provide an updated view of the more granular information we provided last quarter to the higher risk portfolios, given the amount of time we spent on the slides in the past calls combined with the relative significance of these loans and deferral. This time I won't spend additional time discussing these, but didn't want to provide updated versions of this information. For those of you who desire to look through it, be on the mortgage and insurance tables on Slide 16, provide a five quarter look at our results for each product offering. Our mortgage banking operation had another impressive quarter following a record setting quarter, producing nine hundred thirty seven million mortgage loans for the quarter, contributing to twenty six point seven million in production and servicing revenue. Our team continues to work at full capacity to process the volume that's coming our way while we continue to see elevated reify activity. The purchase money market held quite strong, totaling five hundred and sixty eight million or sixty one percent of the total volume for the quarter.

[00:20:19] Although our pipeline declined slightly compared to the end of the second quarter, 630 million is unprecedent level heading into the fourth quarter, which is generally a seasonally lower quarter. This decline contributed to the margin decline that you will see compared in the second quarter. The margins lower, it's still elevated and the margins continue to remain at levels that we feel are not sustainable. From a long term perspective, living on the insurance total commission revenue for the quarter was thirty two point eight million, compared to thirty three point one million for the second quarter of twenty twenty and thirty one point five million for the third quarter of twenty nineteen. As we mentioned each quarter we typically benchmarked to the same quarter in the prior year. Given the seasonality in our renewal cycles, we're very pleased with the four percent revenue growth we generated on a comparable quarter basis. We may have recently seen the announcement regarding our acquisition of the Alexandrine Sanders Insurance Agency in Baton Rouge. This transaction is not material from a financial perspective at approximately two million in annual revenue. We're excited about the book of business and skills that they will bring to our team. This agency specializes in construction as well as professional practice liability, which will mesh very well with our activities in the construction space. We believe that we can really leverage their team's expertise and expertise in this area and with our current customer base. And we would like to again welcome Vieth Sanders and Jasmine Sanders as their team to be our family. Now, turn it back over to you, Dan, for some concluding remarks.

Dan Rollins

[00:21:48] Thanks. Thanks, Chris. Appreciate all that. While we have continued to report strong financial performance quarter after quarter, we won't be immune to the industry and economic headwinds that are in front of us. We realize that the mortgage volume and revenue that we produced in twenty twenty is probably not sustainable for the long term. In addition, as more time passes, there may be customers who experienced financial financial difficulties as a result of the prolonged nature of this pandemic, our relationship managers and credit administrators are working diligently to assist our customers and working through this difficult time while appropriately monitoring and managing our credit quality and life of the stressed economic environment. As we work on our twenty twenty one strategic plan and budgeting process, we have constantly reminded our team that we have to continue to find ways to be more efficient in order to maintain our financial performance. We continue to work toward optimizing our branch structure through opening new locations and high growth areas while closing branches that are either underperforming or have other locations in close proximity. During this year, during twenty twenty, we've actually opened five new locations and we've identified 11 locations. That have either closed or will be closed before the end of the year. We also continue to actively monitor our headcount and through our succession planning process, through all layers of the organization, we've identified a number of teammates who have either decided to retire later this year or early in 2021. Many of these teammates have already been grooming replacements who are on our staff today. Through this process, we expect we could see a net full FTE reduction of approximately 75 people over the next few quarters. These are just a couple of examples of the efficiency opportunities that we're working through as a part of our strategic planning process while the earnings outlook for the industry is challenging. I'm proud of our team and I'm confident that we have the balance sheet strength and adequate capital to work through this economic cycle of that operator. We'd be happy to answer any questions.

[00:23:48] Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session to ask a question, you may press star, then one on your touchtone phone. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys to withdraw your question, please. Press star, then to please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. If you have further questions, you may re-enter the question queue at this time. We'll pause momentarily to assemble our roster. And our first question will come from Brett Rabatin of the Hovde Group. Please go ahead. Hey, good morning, everyone. Good morning.

Brett Rabatin

[00:24:27] First, congrats on getting the efficiency ratio below 60. And I'm curious, you mentioned your opening. You open five and you're going to close 11 by the end of the year. You know, will that continue into 2021? And just maybe you can talk about the branch network. I realize that there's quite a few rural locations, but you've got about a third of the network with less than 30 million in deposits. Is that a plan to continue for 2021?

Dan Rollins

[00:24:55] Yeah, we've continued to do that for the last several years. So I don't think that 2020 is that much different than in the last several years. We continue to look for opportunities to consolidate where we can. You're exactly right. We're in lots of small communities where we only have one office in those communities. We can run those locations in a very efficient way. They're just never going to grow to be significant size. That's what a true community bank is. So I don't see as vacating some of those markets altogether. That's what it would take to reduce the margin, to reduce the branch count. And those locations where we have had success. And some of the lessons that we've learned through this pandemic is that some of the markets that we're in with multiple locations where we thought we needed more of those locations, we've decided we don't need as many locations. So there is opportunity for us to continue to whittle down on our branch count. I don't think you're talking about any significant numbers. So, again, as we've opened branches in the big metropolitan markets that we've moved into in order to continue to be able to use the capital funding that we have in the low cost funding that we have in higher growth markets, I think we will continue to look for opportunities to expand in those high growth markets. So net low-cost will be down six, it looks like this year. I think last year we were down to NetNet and 19. So, you know, I think we will continue to try and play that game.

Brett Rabatin

[00:26:17] Okay, as a follow up, maybe you can talk about what you did in the securities portfolio in terms of purchases and it looks like the core margin, you know, you have to hope it gets to a floor here at some point, maybe now look for the margin.

Dan Rollins

[00:26:32] Sure, John. Or Will I'll let you guys jump in on that. We were looking for securities, securities that yielded over five percent. And I don't think we were able to find them. So what did we do with that money?

John Copeland

[00:26:44] Well, we continue to have pressure, obviously, as everyone does on So, investing excess cash and putting it to work in the portfolio and the 130 to 140 range.

[00:26:55] So that that does tend to dilute the margin somewhat the margin as it has eroded, if I can use that that phrase over the last, I guess, the average drop over the last three quarters and the core that interest margin has been 15 basis points. The current quarter dropped only seven basis points. So we do feel like I am personally optimistic that we may have reached close because to the bottom in the margin we do have over gosh, the next year, I guess next 12 months, we've got about two and a half, maybe two point six billion in loans fixed and variable rate loans repricing. They're rolling off at a four sixty to the most recent numbers. Loans are kind of new and new and the new loans at a four fifty three. So not that much of a drop in the repricing. There's some opportunistic about that. Of course, the ability to hold the margin up or prevent significant declines does depend a lot on what we can do with the deposit costs and the cost that historically, if you look at those maybe over the last several years, deposit costs were low.

[00:28:26] I guess the lowest point for total deposit cost we've been talking about 30 basis points is being the low point. It was around 30 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2017, first quarter of 18. If you go back a couple of years before that, it did reach a bottom of about twenty one basis points. A little bit different interest rate environment then. But still we have some room in deposit costs to push those down. I do believe loan yields interestingly peaked. Gosh, they peaked back in the second quarter of last year. Core excluding accretion loan. You only speak to the five to two. So we had a 440 for this month and that's not that far below the peak. So I'm optimistic there as well. And plus, we do have a good portion of our variable rate portfolio, about 2.8 million billion I'm sorry, two point eight billion of the six point six billion portfolio at rate Flor's. And then we have a floating rate, loans of 2.8 billion and a billion, six of that are at Flor's. So that gives us a little bit protection, too. So I'm optimistic that the margin should level off pretty quick.

Dan Rollins

[00:29:49] Thanks, Brett. That help you?

Brett Rabatin

[00:29:51] That was great. Thanks for calling.

Dan Rollins

[00:29:52] All right. Thanks much. Appreciate your interest.

[00:29:58] Our next question will come from Jon Arfstrom with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Dan Rollins

[00:30:05] Hey, Jon, good morning.

Jon Arfstrom

[00:30:06] Hey, good morning. Question on the provision you talked about extending the duration of the recovery. I wonder if you could talk a little bit about the magnitude of that and then any changes on how you want us to think about the fourth quarter provision drivers?

Dan Rollins

[00:30:24] Yeah, I don't know that I have a whole lot of color on the magnitude of that, I'd have to I'd have to dig deep into the data to figure that one out. I think. And I think, you know, we like you. We kind of thought that we were going to be closer after the second quarter. But as time continues to drag out and you look forward on to what could be happening in twenty, twenty one and out into twenty, twenty two, I think that's the questions. And that's what the forecasters are showing us. I mean, when you look at our numbers, you know, 44 four basis points of net charge offs that we just don't see any chink in the armor today. But twenty-two it's still early in the game. You know, we know that we know there are issues out there. But by converting most of our borrowers back to payment of some type, again, we're down to less than one percent in deferral. Everyone else is making a monthly payment or a regular payment, which allows us to manage that portfolio in a good way, even though we have converted some of the hospitality, a little bit of the others into interest only. I don't know that I have an easy answer for you on forward looking provision because I don't know what the forecast will be at the end of the year. But I do think that we feel like we're well, we're well reserved today. We think our allowance for credit losses is in great shape.

Jon Arfstrom

[00:31:35] I guess another way to ask this is if things kind of stay the way they are. From your point of view, from an economic point of view, it feels like we're at or near a peak in reserves. Is that fair?

Dan Rollins

[00:31:48] Absolutely. I think that yeah, if you want to go down that path. So if we get to the end of the year and the forecast stays where it is today, saying that, you know, the duration hasn't gone out further and the economic numbers have not deteriorated further, then I would suspect we would see a much lower provision in the fourth quarter than we had in this quarter. The reverse of that would be true if So, the duration has extended further or the economic data appears worse than it is at this quarter.

Jon Arfstrom

[00:32:16] Okay, that's fair. Thanks a lot.

Dan Rollins

[00:32:17] Thank you, Jon. Appreciate your interest.

[00:32:22] Our next question will come from Catherine Mealor with KBW. Please go ahead.

Dan Rollins

[00:32:29] Thanks. Good morning. Good morning, Catherine. Good to hear from you.

Catherine Mealor

[00:32:33] And John, you mentioned I just want to circle back to expenses and John, you mentioned a couple of credits in the legal line and Oreo. Is there any way to quantify within the personnel line how much was kind of a one time know accrual reversal just so we can get a good run rate for the personnel expenses going into next quarter?

John Copeland

[00:32:54] I don't think I mentioned accrual reversal in the salary and benefits line.

Dan Rollins

[00:32:57] I think that's a good number, Catherine. So we were doing a couple of things there. You know, you pick up some benefit late in the year off of the FICA taxes. So, you know, our tax line obviously went down in 3Q and we'll go down further and forward to you. But I think the rest of the number in the 3Q, as it was, was a good number.

Catherine Mealor

[00:33:19] Ok, great, so. And any day and any big swings within mortgage to be aware of what's going on in the expense one.

Dan Rollins

[00:33:29] No, you know, surprisingly, in our mortgage, headcount has stayed basically flat, so which those people are just working harder and longer hours, we have augmented that a little bit with them by moving some work out into other folks that had capacity to take on some additional work. But I don't know that we've seen an increase in expenses there. Obviously, the you know, we report net to use of the cost of producing that those loans through the commission to the producer. And the cost is already taken out when we report the margin to you. But the fixed cost is is basically the same as it's been for some time. So I don't see any big run up. We have seen some back to your salary question. There is certainly salary competition in the market for certain job types and mortgage would fall into that. We're seeing folks trying to hire people on a regular basis and willing to pay up for those folks. And so we've seen some some salary escalation in some parts of our footprint and in some parts of our jobs.

Catherine Mealor

[00:34:26] Ok, great. And then one of the traffic on just tiebacks, I mean, the credit outlook seemed better. Your core earnings were really strong this quarter. When do you think you will be comfortable reengaging with the buyback?

Dan Rollins

[00:34:39] And that's a great question. And we certainly intend to have that discussion with our board of directors when we meet again next. I think we're still trying to figure out where the bottom is, you know, and so every time the numbers change, we want to make sure that we're safe. I do think that, like you just said, I think personally I feel like we're in pretty good shape on Capitol today. We're not seeing any issues to speak up from a credit perspective today. But I would hope it stays that way. But there's still a worry of what the future may bring. I don't have a quick answer for you. We intend to keep our buyback program active or available to us. I just don't know when we would jump back in the market and do that.

Catherine Mealor

[00:35:16] It makes sense. Thanks so much, great quarter.

Dan Rollins

[00:35:18] Thank you, Catherine.

[00:35:22] Again, if you have a question, please press star, then one, our next question will come from Kevin Fitzsimmons with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

[00:35:33] Hey, good morning, everyone.

Dan Rollins

[00:35:34] Good morning, Kevin.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

[00:35:37] Dan, on the subject of deferrals, and I guess I kind of sense we're getting to the point where we're probably not even going to utter this word, maybe starting next quarter, but with how low they've gotten. But can you just compare contrast like the the dollar amount that we see in deferral? I'm looking at slide 12, the point three percent of loans and then this one hundred eleven million that's been temporarily converted to interest only. So this is the this is separate and apart from deferral. And is this just going to be a new balance you guys would report or is this some kind of subset of a larger amount of loans that are maybe paying, but not according to original terms?

Dan Rollins

[00:36:26] Yeah, so that's that's a great question. You know, we have been only reporting deferrals to you, and we didn't think that it would be appropriate to take these folks that were on deferral, that are now making a payment and just show that they've come off deferral if we converted something from a normal payment to an interest only payment. So what we what we tried to do, Kevin, when we're working with our So, customer base is to talk with those customers, determine kind of what their needs are. And as you know, you know, a big chunk of this, 88 million of 88 of the hundred and ten. And it's actually higher than that today because we're still working through that is So, in the hospitality piece. So those are hotels that would be normally scheduled to make PMI payments. And working with those borrowers, we said, you know, let's So, look out forward.

[00:37:12] And instead of just not making any payment at all, let's put you on an interest only payment for the next six or nine months, get you into the middle of next year where hopefully things will have recovered and be better and at that point, let the normal payment cycle come back on. So we could have just deferred those payments further and had the borrower not make any payments at all. We felt like it was a better idea to have the customer continue to be used to making some kind of payment. I think when you look at the as the hospitality numbers that are a couple of pages back, you know, the occupancy quadrant of that page, page 14, you know, less of our hotels are in that zero to 25 percent occupancy today than they were a quarter ago. So clearly, there's So, some cash flow flowing in. And so by putting them on interest only, they're continuing to make payments to us. And the goal would be obviously by the next summertime. Turn that back on the way it's set up today, it will automatically turn back on. So, you know, when we go into deferral, you just stop making payments. What we've done here is we've modified the note to say now you're going to make six months of interest only followed by whatever the normal amortizing payments are. So in my mind, I would add those two numbers together. So when you're looking at what we've done in our portfolio as a total and you're looking at how we've handled these credits, we now have point seven percent of the total portfolio that has been converted to interest only one point three percent and deferral. So in total, one percent of our book of business has had some change made to it because of the pandemic. And there are no other you know, your question was, are there others out there or is this a subset of something bigger? Chris, you want to add onto that in any way.

Chris Bagley

[00:38:51] And it's not a subset, so that would be at Armageddon. That's the universe. And like most banks just put back a little bit of time, you know, the deferral activity initially was large. Most banks didn't know. None of us know exactly what the economic impact would be. So we took a, you know, a flexible approach to the deferment process. But that deferment process was no payments. And so as we worked through it and started collecting information at a second round of deferrals became more challenging. We're able to better document the files. Found out that many customers were doing fine. We were able to move them back to their normal customary amortizing payment, you know, became apparent that certain segments were more impacted, hospitalities the so, one so the hotel booked. And remember, most of these loans are virtually all of them are guaranteed and it's supporting some answers. And it was our philosophy that willingness and capacity to pay need to be measured in some way. And living at home on the interest only helped us. You know, I think both of us reach a commitment level on the project. So I think that's a good indication of both how they're doing as they've improved their occupancy a little bit and also the willingness and capacity of the guarantors and investors to support the projects. But I agree with Dan. I would look at those as kind of a combination numbers that come off deferment. And interestingly, that's the that's the portfolio that's impacted.

Dan Rollins

[00:40:13] So saying that a different way. You know, we picked out at 20 plus percent, almost twenty five percent in total deferrals as 25 percent of the total book. The comparison to that today is the total book. One percent has had some change or some modification or some change made to it on a go forward basis. You know, when you look at the subsets that we've been following, you know, we put the slide out on So, CRT. We have virtually very little impact on our CRT book. We're not having any issues on that front. And frankly, the restaurant side has performed very well. You know, as I've been across our footprint and talked to some of our folks across our footprint, while I personally have not been in to eat somewhere because my wife won't let me do that, we have certainly taken out. And every time I go into the takeout line, every restaurant I've been to has been full inside. So, you know, we're seeing the restaurants and our part of the world at least come back pretty well.

[00:41:10] So we're feeling good. So, you know, when you look back at these, back for your Slide 12 question, I personally think that the stress is all in that hotel. An accommodation line, whatever percolates up out of the retail CRT or the food services is probably no different than what's going to percolate up in all of the rest of the portfolio just through the normal economic cycles of the loan book. So, you know, I'm very focused on those hotels and accommodation book and the rest we're feeling pretty good about.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

[00:41:39] That's really helpful, Bankston. And just So, on that same subject, so how does that how is that that change in looking at both of these together deferrals and So, change accommodations to interest only? How does that translate into your internal classification process? So in other words, like we get the sense from us looking externally that a lot of banks are. You know, relying a little bit on the Carers Act of the provision that they don't really have to downgrade some of these loans, but now we're at a point where we're using the word deferral less. They're starting other accommodations are being made. And I notice that substandard loans went up this quarter and seen the increase. So has there been some kind of effort made, maybe not tied to this movement to interest only, but is there been an effort to. All right. Let's internally classify these things for what they look like today.

Dan Rollins

[00:42:37] Yeah. Remember, at the beginning of the pandemic, we moved all of our hotels and restaurants into a watch Graig, which is a pass grade. So we moved them into a watch, which is the lowest pass grade. And then through our normal process, you know, when we're looking at these credits, as Chris said, you know, when when the borrower is showing the capacity and the willingness to pay, you know, that would indicate to us that we're in good shape. And, you know, there would not be any big reason to make a movement to downgrade that credit. On the other hand, if the cash flow is not there and there's some concern that the borrower or the sponsor is not willing to support the project and we have moved credits into or are transitioned into some substandard credits. Chris, I know you're in the middle of that for us. Up to your elbows.

Chris Bagley

[00:43:27] Dan mentioned moving it to watch what that does for us as it increases the intensity and frequency of the monitoring. So we're looking at the hotel. But every 90 days when I credit by credit basis with the restaurant, with what's the relationship managers and then our lending admin team. And so from there, what you'll see is some loans get upgraded and once they watch them get downgraded and you'll see some of that, I think migration as we work through the individual credits and their own unique circumstances. But I mean, I think your point is well taken.

Dan Rollins

[00:43:58] You're talking about a little over 300 total hotel loans. Right. And let me tell you, they are they are getting talked about every day.

John Copeland

[00:44:06] So a lot of it is about accumulating the most current and relevant information. You know, it's you know, most financial information is generated on an annual or quarterly basis. And we've migrated to more intense requests and, you know, getting update occupancy information up to date financial and operating statements.

[00:44:23] So that's helping us grade the credit appropriately as we go forward, even to having our relationship managers drive by and, you know, look at the parking lot in the evenings just to see kind of what what we're seeing and feeling.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

[00:44:35] Ok, great guys, thanks so much for the color. Thank you.

Dan Rollins

[00:44:38] Thank you, Kevin.

[00:44:42] Our next question will come from Miss Jennifer Demba with Truist Securities. Please go ahead.

Brandon King

[00:44:49] Hey, this is Brandon King off Virginia.

Dan Rollins

[00:44:50] You don't sound like Jenny.

Brandon King

[00:44:55] Good, good. How are you guys doing?

Dan Rollins

[00:44:57] Good.

Brandon King

[00:44:58] Good. So I want to touch on mortgage, I know this quarter was had a very high volumes and also the gain on sale margins was pretty high as well, around two point nine percent. And I wanted to get which your expectations were as far as where that will trend towards going into obviously fourth quarter and into 2021. Are you expecting, like an incremental decline or will it be a sharp drop to more normalized level?

Dan Rollins

[00:45:25] Yeah, you can see that when you're looking at our pipeline. So we flip back there again. Where is that page? It's page 18. So, you know, when you're looking at what's coming through the system. So our pipeline at the end of the quarter was six hundred and twenty nine million dollars, which was down 70 million from the six hundred and ninety one million at the end of the last quarter. So that would indicate, you know, these mortgages are on a 30, 45, 60 day turn process. So if we're coming into the quarter with, you know, over 600 million dollars in the pipeline, my expectation would be that certainly we're going to see some reduced production volume in the fourth quarter, but we still ought to have a fairly good quarter when you're comparing it to past.

Brandon King

[00:46:09] Ok, and I also want to touch on immunity, and it is that big deal announced last week. Has there been an increase in conversations or have you seen an increase in interest in tissue banks be acquired? What are you seeing?

Dan Rollins

[00:46:27] Has that changed over the last weeks or months that are that anything's changed in the last quarter since we talked a quarter ago? You know, the transaction that you're referencing is not in our footprint in any form or fashion. So I don't think that impacts us in any way. It certainly gets all the all of you guys, you know, talking and interested. But when you're talking about just the general conversations, banker, the banker, as we said three months ago on this call, there's bankers are talking to each other more to the pandemic than they have in my career, just because we're all talking to each other about, you know, what the situation is. It's unique. And most credit cycles, you know, there are differences from footprint to footprint, from bank to bank, and you know how you're doing and what you're doing. And in this situation, all of us are experiencing the exact same pain points and we're all talking to each other. And that leads to more conversations around the things that could So, potentially lead to, you know, do you want to partner up? I don't know that the conversation level has increased or decreased. It's still going on.

Brandon King

[00:47:35] Ok, thanks so much, guys.

Dan Rollins

[00:47:38] Thank you.

[00:47:41] Our next question will come from Matt Olney with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Matt Olney

[00:47:47] Hey, thanks. Morning, guys. Morning. That you guys have addressed both my questions. Just wanted to follow up on the the small insurance deal that was announced a few weeks ago. Just So, remind us what the insurance growth strategy is, organic and M&A, and just remind us also how the insurance complements the bank and how these two different segments work together. Thanks.

Dan Rollins

[00:48:15] Ok, I'll take off on that. Let Chris jump in. That's on. Chris is team our So, insurance team is a really strong team. Mark McKnight is our CEO of our insurance team and he runs a great operation for us. We have historically been able to find partners, small agencies that are looking to partner up with somebody that can provide a little more breadth of product mix and expand and give the producer the chance to expand a little bit. That's what happened here in this case. This is an in footprint partnership with some folks that are looking forward to being a part of a bigger organization where we can take care of their customers and provide more product to them. And they also have an expertise that we should then be able to utilize and spread across the rest of our footprint. Chris, you want to tag onto that?

Chris Bagley

[00:49:03] Yeah, just their expertise in underwriting liability coverage, especially around professional industry, fits well with our construction look there in Louisiana. So it's a nice add on. It's not a big number, obviously. He said in the comments, you know, the insurance agency, the Dan's mentioned very important us. They worked really hard over the last, you know, years, especially with Dan's leadership here is to turn it from a. You know, a number of small independent agencies across our footprint into one larger agency working and now pulling in the same direction, so they're doing a good job with that and able to synergize, create synergies of all the individual producers and processors across the footprint. And at the same time, we've worked hard to try to pull them into the bank. But not you know, we're not fortunate, as you guys know. We're not we don't put us through the new accounts desk because these are Pennsy large ticket type insurance and employee benefits. But we've made great progress in bringing together so many of our insurance agents now operate within our bank facilities. And that's been a transition that's happened over the last three or four years. And as they work closer together, I think there's synergy going back and forth and referring, going back and forth. That's been very positive, I think, for both business segments.

Matt Olney

[00:50:25] Okay, that's Penny great, and then I do want to go back to the previous question, I think was Brett's question on the securities portfolio been pretty active there? Can you just highlight what you've been buying as far as duration and yields? And perhaps you missed this and I apologize, but I'm looking for duration and yields of the more recent purchases.

Dan Rollins

[00:50:46] John, you want to jump in on that a little bit, but we're trying to buy five percent earning assets that have a duration of under six months. But Penny John has not been able to find any of those for us. So what are you doing?

John Copeland

[00:50:58] We've So, got about, I think, a billion off in the next 12 months. And they're going to roll off at two percent. We're going to come back on at one percent. So pretty impressive. I think. It's tough, it's very difficult. We have we have invested recently in some bank subordinated debt. In the four between four and five percent range.

Dan Rollins

[00:51:30] The rates, the rates are ugly. Let me help you put that in something that you can understand. This is like looking at the Oklahoma and Texas football teams this year is struggling. We are saying we are saying we are staying short three to four years.

Matt Olney

[00:51:43] In terms of the overall size, I think we're now at around 25, 26 percent of our assets are insecurities. Do you see that migrating higher if the loan growth remains anemic as it is now?

Dan Rollins

[00:51:57] I think that's a dependent on deposit growth. So, you know, there's still a lot of questions out there. Deposits have ballooned up with the money that flowed in. And there's still a lot of discussion around is that money going to stick or is that money going to begin to bleed out in some way? That's another reason for making sure that the duration is as short as there's an unknown around that deposit growth that the whole industry is seeing this year. So, you know, if deposits continue to grow, then I think our security book is going to continue to grow with it because it's going to be difficult to grow the loan portfolio in any significant way. Our team is very focused on growing loans again, and we break it out by territory or by footprint for you. And once again, we had a couple of states that were growing in the quarter. Texas in particular grew right at eight percent in the quarter. So, you know, we have the ability to grow in some parts of our footprint. We just need to make sure that we're protecting the other parts of the footprint.

Matt Olney

[00:52:55] Got it. Okay. That's all for me. Thanks, guys.

Dan Rollins

[00:52:58] All right. Thank you, Matt.

[00:53:02] Our next question will come from Jon Aastrom with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Dan Rollins

[00:53:08] Well, John.

Jon Arfstrom

[00:53:13] Mr. Your line is open. Sorry about that, just Astrum two quick ones, John, you talked about the some of the deposit service charges and customer fees starting to come back, but not fully there yet. But what do you think the that path looks like to get back to, you know, kind of where you were pre pandemic?

Dan Rollins

[00:53:36] He's flipping pages, you know. Let me take a stab at just the overall economy so, you know, there's multiple pieces of that volume is a big piece of it, and card volume has come back, but not all the way. So, again, I think you've got to get people moving around more than they are to help some of that. And then just our normal deposit, these jungle people flush with cash.

John Copeland

[00:53:55] Now, there there's some of that and that no, they don't have to use the credit cards or the debit cards so that that pushes volume down and our average account balances up, which is also pulling down just normal deposit charges. So we're down we're down 16. That's the schedule says 16 or 16 percent down, quarter over, I'm sorry, up quarter over quarter, but twenty five percent down from this time last year. I don't know when that's going to come back fully with it. Depends a lot on our economic forecast.

Dan Rollins

[00:54:27] I think to some extent when we put in that it can come back a lot as soon as we have a vaccine for everyone.

John Copeland

[00:54:33] I can give you a good answer to that, because if I'm an and it's on its way back up, you're saying it's way back. We just don't know. Okay, yeah, that's right.

Jon Arfstrom

[00:54:43] Yeah, okay. And then on the insurance business, I just want to make sure I understand what you're saying. You're saying typical seasonality, but really nothing's changed in the business to make it more than typical. You just kind of saying flat up year over year, kind of like we saw this past quarter.

Dan Rollins

[00:54:59] Yeah. So remember, fourth quarter is always a low quarter or low watermark for us. So for Q2 should So, trail off. So I would look back at what we did in for last year and the revenue recognition rules that we implemented I guess in nineteen or been in place for almost two years. So that spreads out the lumpiness of that revenue that we typically have recorded more in the first part of the year. But I would expect just to kind of continue to hang in there. The So, team is out. Building the book of business with new customers, and we've actually won some nice new business in the last quarter, but it's just a difficult environment when you can't get out and mix it up with customers like everybody can.

Jon Arfstrom

[00:55:41] Okay. All right. Thanks for the help.

Dan Rollins

[00:55:43] Thank you, Jon. Appreciate it.

