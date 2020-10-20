The company is well managed, shareholder-friendly, and significantly undervalued.

Local TV is the largest winner. Nexstar is the biggest local TV company.

Introduction

I haven't owned a TV since I left Canada in 2016. Even then, I only used it to plug in a Roku (ROKU) device and watch Netflix (NFLX). It's not that I didn't want a TV in Paris, but in claustrophobic Parisian apartments, it can be quite hard to find enough space for a large screen. And now that I'm in Indonesia, I'm outside most of the time. I only just noticed that my suite has a TV.

Therefore, it might come as a surprise that I write an article suggesting to buy a television broadcast company.

In fact, when Nexstar (NXST) appeared in one of my screeners, I scoffed. Who still watches TV? Well, it turns out, at least in the US, local news is alive and well.

It also turns out that Nexstar has stellar management which run the company more profitably than peers can.

While NXST doesn't quite get our All Weather rank, it could be there in a few years, if it continues with its extremely attractive dividend policy.

In the meantime, it is a fantastic Fair Weather stock, which trades below its value. I recently picked up a small position and suggest it as a great pick for dividend investors looking for low yielding high growth assets.

Political ad spending is through the roof

This year, political advertising spending has already hit a record $6.7bn, beyond all expectations.

To put these numbers in perspective, the US presidential race has witnessed ad spend nearly triple compared to 2016. The senate races have seen ad spend nearly double.

And the biggest winners are local TV stations, which have received $4.1bn of the total $6.7bn.

And who is the biggest local broadcast TV group? You've guessed it, it's Nexstar.

Source: Investor Presentation.

I expect third quarter results to beat expectations because of this alone.

This is a particularly attractive position for NXST to be in. I always enjoy finding the play which will profit from a conflict, regardless of the outcome.

For instance, years ago, I made my Seeking Alpha debut suggesting that instead of identifying the best ETFs, investors could simply buy Blackrock (BLK), the largest producer of ETFs and be done with it. Blackrock returned a total 105% since then vs. 65% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

The same goes for this year's political races. Why try and position your portfolio for a Democratic office? Or should it be ready for another Trump administration?

Remove the guesswork, and invest in companies that win either way.

Nexstar is one of the US Election winners.

The fundamentals are great

I never thought local TV could be so successful.

In fact, I've analyzed NXST multiple times in the past few weeks before initiating a position. I just couldn't wrap my head around the fact that TV was still a successful medium. But it is, and it is here to stay, if we believe NXST's results these past years.

Just look at the massive expansion in free cash flow the company has experienced:

Source: Investor presentation.

Over the five past 2-year cycles, average annual free cash flow has grown a breathtaking 89.4%.

This has allowed NXST to initiate a dividend in 2013. Since then, the dividend has been growing at a 23% CAGR since then, with no sign of slowing.

And why should the company slow down its dividend program?

30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 Dividends $0.8600 $1.0800 $1.3600 $1.6600 $2.0200 Net Income $2.86 $2.46 $11.90 $7.91 $7.66 Payout Ratio 31% 44% 12% 21% 27% Cash From Operations $6.73 $6.00 $6.85 $13.53 $19.17 Payout Ratio 13% 18% 20% 13% 11%

Source: mad-dividends.com

Despite the dividend more than doubling in the past 5 years, the dividend still only eats up 27% of earnings or 11% of operating cash flow.

For that reason, I expect NXST's dividend to continue growing at an aggressive rate, potentially 15% CAGR over the next 10 years.

The dividend has fantastic potential

The company yields 2.5%. If it can achieve growth of 15% per annum, an investment of $10K today would see your income grow fantastically.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The simulation above shows the dividends expected in 10 years from a 10-K investment in red. The blue bars show the dividends to be received if investors reinvest the dividend at the same yield.

In 10 years, investors could expect $1,024 dividends on a $10K investment or $1,274 if they reinvest dividends.

This presents a phenomenal opportunity.

Nexstar is considerably undervalued

The MAD Chart suggests this is the case.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Since initiating its dividend in 2013, NXST has mostly yielded between 1.4% and 1.95%. Relative to its own history, the current yield of 2.5% is a bargain yield.

Consider that the company trades at only 11x earnings, 4.5x operating cash flow, and 1x sales. When combining these values to the shareholder yield of 4.88% (dividend yield + buyback yield), we get a MAD value score of 96/100, suggesting deep undervaluation.

A reversal to normal dividend yields could suggest upside of 30%

Source: mad-dividends.com (NXST vs. sector median)

The company fairs better than the sector median on every single factor score.

Its momentum is somewhere in the middle.

While the stock's 12-month performance of -10.8% is worse than 59% of 3,500+ US stocks in our database, the 6-month comeback of 49% is better than 70% of stocks. In the past 3 months, the company has increased only 2.79%, in line with the median US stock.

This suggests that while there remains a valuation gap, it hasn't yet been closed.

But aren't advertising dollars going online?

Yes, this is a trend that is happening, and an important point that Chuck Walston made in his great article on NXST. The great thing is that NXST has addressed this in the past years, by growing retransmission revenue and digital revenues considerably.

Source: Investor Presentation

This is not your grandad's local broadcast company.

Conclusion

Management has been ahead of the curve in running the business. It has also showed that it was able and willing to be generous to investors with large increases in the dividends.

At the same time, the company remains significantly undervalued and shows no red flags.

NXST will be added to the All Weather Dividends portfolio as the next fair weather purchase. As I mentioned, I've recently initiated a position in NXST.

One last word…

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXST, BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.