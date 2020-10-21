Since Vereit (VER) reduced its dividend in mid-May, its stock has more or less treaded water. Meanwhile, its financial results have improved dramatically, with rent collection at 95% for the month of September. While the dividend might not return to former levels any time soon, that is not necessarily a bad thing, as the retained cash flow can speed up external growth and lead to outsized dividend growth in the long run. I rate shares a buy with approximately 100% total return upside.

Dividend Cuts Aren’t The End

Like substantially all retail real estate peers, VER saw its stock get clobbered in March and April, as Wall Street grew increasingly pessimistic regarding the future of anything that requires in-person experience. Not everyone was convinced of that narrative, including yours truly, and I issued a buy alert for MAR in late March. Since then, VER also cut the dividend in mid-May to $0.0775 quarterly. While the stock has bounced heavily from lows, there is still tremendous upside ahead.

Second quarter adjusted funds from operations declined 15.8% to $0.149 per share, primarily due to writeoffs of uncollectible rent (mostly from the first quarter). The fact that VER continues to trade at these depressed levels seems to suggest that Wall Street is skeptical that these rents can return in the future. VER, however, has seen rent collection improve dramatically, as second quarter rent collection averaged 85%:

One typical knock on VER is its high exposure to the restaurant sector, which totaled over 20% of the entire portfolio. At first glance, such treatment appears justified considering that restaurant rent collection, especially casual dining, has been the worst performer for VER:

However, there’s real reason for optimism. VER’s restaurants are now 87% open and 8% partially open as of the end of July:

Overall, VER has since announced that second quarter rent collection improved to 87% and July rent to 92%, as well as rent collection rates of 94% for August and 95% for September. Clearly, VER’s high exposure to the restaurant sector has not kept it from reporting strong rent collection metrics.

Balance Sheet Analysis

VER has a strong balance sheet rated BBB by Fitch. VER has a well-staggered debt maturity schedule with a manageable amount of debt maturing in any given year:

Net debt to normalized EBITDA stood at 6.1 times. When a stock trades as cheaply as does VER, one would expect strained financials and a highly leveraged balance sheet. VER, however, has neither.

Valuation and Price Target

Even if we take the $0.15 AFFO per share of the past quarter as the go-forward run rate, VER trades cheaply at only 11 times AFFO. It is highly likely that VER is able to earn far more than $0.60 in AFFO annually considering that rent collection is already in the mid-90s. VER’s previous dividend payout was $0.55 per share annualized, so VER could theoretically restore its previous dividend without issue. That said, it makes far more sense for VER to retain as much as cash flow as necessary for external acquisitions in order to bring leverage down to the 5.0-5.5 times range, which may pave the way for multiple expansion. My 12 month fair value estimate is $13, representing a 4.2% dividend yield based on the former $0.55 payout, which I expect to be restored eventually down the line. I realize that this target is higher than what shares traded for prior to COVID-19, but I anticipate VER to gain similar multiples as peers once it can return to sustainable growth. Shares have roughly 100% upside to that target.

Risks

It is possible that VER is unable to collect deferred rent. I don’t anticipate VER to face any covenant issues in such a scenario since it has already collected most of its billed rents. The biggest risk is if the inability to collect deferred rent is due to outright bankruptcies, as VER would need to find replacement tenants for those properties, or more likely, dispose of the properties at high cap rates. These transactions would be dilutive to the bottom line, pressuring cash flows until occupancy is stabilized.

While VER has been able to collect almost all of its billed rent in recent months, there is no guarantee that it can continue to do so in the future, especially if a second wave (or a prolonged first wave) hits the nation. Many states are stuck in a state of a “half-open” business environment, which isn’t optimal for in-person businesses. It is unclear how many of VER’s tenants are hanging on by a thread in the current business environment.

If VER is unable to see multiple expansion, then it may prove difficult to grow through acquisition, as net-lease REITs typically rely on equity issuance to fund acquisitions. While VER appears to have some room in its leverage profile to allow for some debt-fueled financing, such a solution is unsustainable in the long term. Without meaningful external acquisitions, VER would need to rely on annual rent escalators for cash flow growth, which might not be so meaningful coming out of the pandemic, at least in the near term.

Conclusion

No one likes a dividend cut, and some investors stay far away from companies after a dividend cut occurs. While dividend cuts are typically a sign of extreme financial distress, the high rent collection rates at VER suggest that this is a company that is in no way under any financial stress. I expect VER to slowly increase the dividend in order to direct as much retained cash flow as possible towards external acquisitions, which in turn may help bring down leverage and pave the way for multiple expansion. I rate shares a buy with approximately 100% total return upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.