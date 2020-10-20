The company enjoys favorable unit economics that can position it well to becoming a global giant through its diverse collection of sports, formats, and markets.

DraftKings is addressing a multi-billion-dollar global opportunity in fantasy sports and online gaming and is just waiting on legislation that will unlock opportunities in large markets.

Shares of DraftKings have plummeted ~30% over the past month on fears of continued pandemic interruption on sports and a lackluster secondary offering.

Almost every technology stock has seen choppy trading over the past few months, but one high-flyer, in particular, has seen a harrowing correction that it hasn't yet dug itself out of: DraftKings (DKNG). The fantasy sports leader has cratered ~30% over the past month, which to me merits a serious look for the long-term investor.

DraftKings, which became one of the first high-profile unicorns to go public via a SPAC (special purpose acquisition vehicle) earlier this year, has been a company uniquely impacted by the pandemic and the months' long drought in new sports content. But, in my view, DraftKings' immense popularity for rounding out the fan experience and giving them a way of putting "skin in the game" in spectator sports positions DraftKings well for long-term dominance.

The sharp drop in DraftKings stock over the month can be explained by two factors:

Fears of continued COVID-19 interruption on sports. College football has tentatively restarted across the country with limited audiences, but the recent diagnosis of Alabama head coach Nick Saban (one of the most storied franchises in college football) has stoked fears of continued interruption, which has already had a severe impact on DraftKings' revenue. Recently, Saban was cleared by doctors to return to the field, but fears of a wider outbreak that could stop play in the midst of a critical fall football season still weigh heavily on investor sentiment for DraftKings.

A lackluster secondary offering. In selling 32 million shares on October, 16 million were new issuances and 16 million were insider sales, including Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who will still own ~0.5% of the company post-offering. The sale may have sparked fears that many insiders believe DraftKings may have reached a near-term peak.

The swiftness and magnitude of the recent correction, however, should offer incentive to long-term investors to re-examine the bullish thesis in this stock, which I think is quite robust. Among the many tailwinds that can drive DraftKings toward becoming a much larger company, I think the most notable are:

Variety of sports and formats leads to a broad market. DraftKings has something for everyone. Though anchored by big sports like football, DraftKings also has other sports including golf, NASCAR, basketball, and MMA. DraftKings also has fantasy formats as well as direct online sports betting where legal as well as offerings in casino gaming.

Direct agreements with the biggest names in sports cements DraftKings' leadership in its space. DraftKings has signed recent partnerships that make it the exclusive sportsbook provider for ESPN, Turner Sports, and individual leagues like the PGA showcase the fact that DraftKings is the leader in sports betting.

Ready to go when legal. Daily fantasy sports (a category invented by DraftKings and FanDuel) is already available in most states across the U.S., but there is still a nascent opportunity in direct sports betting, which is still under consideration for legalization in most of the country. But DraftKings' broad, national brand recognition allows for the company to hit the ground running as soon as a territory is legalized, giving it a huge growth tailwind to bank on.

Investors would be wise to capitalize on the recent volatility to build up a stake in DraftKings.

The broad DraftKings portfolio

To understand DraftKings and its broad universe of products, it's helpful to break up the company into its three main consumer offerings: Daily Fantasy Sports, Sportsbook, and iGaming.

Daily Fantasy Sports, or DFS, is a category that DraftKings pioneered. Designed to be real-time and offer players immediate gratification, daily fantasy sports bring the same excitement and requirements of skill as a typical season-long fantasy sports league, while condensing the timeframe to often a single day's action, captured in various contests and competitions. While many players are playing for prize money, a large number of users are also playing for free (which DraftKings monetizes with advertisements), which has allowed DFS to obtain a more lenient legality status than its direct betting offerings.

A snapshot below from DraftKings showcases the advantages of DFS over typical fantasy:

Figure 1. DraftKings vs. traditional season-long fantasy sports

Source: DraftKings.com

And here are all the sports and leagues offered on the DraftKings platform:

Figure 2. DraftKings properties

Source: DraftKings.com

As the contest operator, DraftKings has no risk in the contests at all - the contests are purely P2P, and the operator only makes the market and administers the prize money (for a fee). Until 2018, DFS was DraftKings' only consumer offering.

Sports betting, meanwhile, is a more traditional approach to wagering on sports and is considered as illegal gambling in many jurisdictions. In these wagers, DraftKings does take risk, although its algorithms set odds in individual bets such that DraftKings will be a net winner in the long run (as the old adage goes, "the house never loses.") In these types of transactions, DraftKings takes in its customers' gross bets (often called "handle", or "hold") and makes payouts based on outcome. DraftKings' net profit between these two is booked as the company's revenue. Needless to say, demand for sports betting is incredibly high - especially because it is forbidden in many areas - and legalization in various states would go a long way to boosting DraftKings' revenue.

Among both its DFS and Sportsbook offerings, DraftKings is among the most recognized brands in sports, edging out over closest competitor Fanduel as shown in the chart below, with survey respondents being asked both which brand comes top of mind and which brand is preferred when it comes to sports betting:

Figure 3. DraftKings versus competitors

Source: DraftKings investor presentation

Lastly, DraftKings also offers a collection of online casino games, which it dubs as its iGaming segment. The company offers a full suite of casino games that are typically offered on-premises in a casino, including poker, blackjack, slots, and roulettes. It's important to know that in this business, DraftKings believes it has an advantage over traditional casino operators because outcome volatility is reduced when the average size of bets are smaller and the volume of bets is larger, as is typically the case in online versus in-person gaming. As in the sportsbook business, DraftKings does take on risk in operating casino games, but the risk of negative outliers (large wins by a single player) is dramatically reduced in lower-stakes online gaming. The games that DraftKings offers in its iGaming segment are a combination of both games developed in-house as well as games that have been licensed from other publishers.

Aside from these consumer offerings, DraftKings also offers its operator services to businesses and government entities in exchange for a share of revenue. For example, in 2018, DraftKings (through recently-acquired company SBTech) was selected as the operator of the national lottery of Denmark, as well as gaining entry into the country's sports betting market.

In addition to the direct handle/revenue cuts that DraftKings earns from operating these markets, the company also monetizes its products through advertising and sponsorships, striking bespoke and customized deals with advertising partners.

Globally, DraftKings estimates that the annual market opportunity in online and mobile gaming is just shy of $500 billion:

Figure 4. DraftKings TAM

Source: DraftKings investor presentation

Where is DraftKings legal?

One of the biggest questions looming over DraftKings is where it's available.

As you can see in the chart below, DraftKings' daily fantasy sports offering is available in nearly every state in the U.S. Because federal courts have ruled that fantasy sports are a game of skill rather than one of pure chance, they are broadly not considered to be gambling and is currently DraftKings' broadest offering:

Figure 5. DraftKings DFS legality map

Source: DraftKings.com

Sports betting, however, is more hairy of a situation. Very few states have legalized sports betting, and DraftKings is still missing out on huge markets like California (~12% of the U.S. population) and Texas (~9%). It's important to note that legality depends on the state that you're in when you're placing the bet, not your state of residence. This means that a California resident traveling to Washington can place a legal bet, while a Washington resident going the other way would not be able to do so.

Figure 6. DraftKings sports betting map

Source: DraftKings.com

I view the fact that many markets are still unopened, however, as a huge growth driver for DraftKings that can offer an immediate springboard-like revenue opportunity once markets legalize.

For example, DraftKings just entered the Colorado sports betting market for the first time in May 2020.

Figure 7. DraftKings Colorado launch

Source: DraftKings Q2 earnings deck

By the end of the quarter, revenue in Colorado had already surpassed that of Indiana (which is simply about ~2% of the U.S. population) for May and June, showcasing that once a certain market goes live, the ramp period is almost immediate.

In another less-recent example, DraftKings' secondary offering prospectus also showcases how after New Jersey legalized sports betting in 2018, DraftKings was able to capture nearly 20% of the state's entire sports gambling market within the next year.

After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down PASPA in 2018, New Jersey was the first state to legalize sports betting, and provide an accessible jurisdiction, in August 2018. Eilers estimates New Jersey's sports betting market at maturity to be greater than $500 million in gross gaming revenue ("GGR") per year of which more than 75% is expected to be online. DraftKings also launched iGaming in December 2018. In the year ended December 31, 2019, we generated approximately $86 million in U.S. GAAP revenue from all of our B2C product offerings in New Jersey [...] We believe our success in New Jersey can be attributed primarily to our strong brand presence generated by our DFS offering, along with our existing DFS user base. We have relied on cross-selling to DFS users as a core element of strategic differentiation in New Jersey, with approximately 30% of our DFS user base crossing into our Sportsbook offering as of December 31, 2019."

This is the advantage of DraftKings' enormous national brand: the pent-up demand for online sports betting is huge, and it's just a matter of time before different states move to legalize. The map below showcases states in orange that are actively considering legalization for mobile sports betting:

Figure 8. Online betting legalization watch list

Source: DraftKings Q2 earnings deck

Aside from market expansion when certain states legalize, DraftKings has also noted down a number of positive drivers for growth in the post-coronavirus era. Alongside pent-up demand for sports and entertainment after a long drought of major sporting events in Q1 and Q2, DraftKings is also expecting a busy calendar in the back half of 2020 with many sports leagues already actively underway.

Figure 6. DraftKings post-COVID growth drivers

Source: DraftKings Q2 earnings deck

Financials and recent trends

Let's now dive into how the business has moved in recent quarters. Take a look at DraftKings' Q2 earnings summary below:

Figure 7. DraftKings Q2 results

Source: DraftKings Q2 earnings deck

Though on an as-reported basis DraftKings reported revenue growth to $70.9 million, the company also provided the pro forma results shown above that consolidate SBTech's results into the prior-year period to more fully showcase the real underlying trends in the business. On this true basis, DraftKings' revenue declined -10% y/y to $75.0 million in the quarter, reflecting the cancellation of many major sporting events.

What I find to be a more instructive measure of DraftKings' potential, however, is how the company has performed as many sports restarted. CEO Jason Robins' prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call highlight that by June, comps turned positive, with that momentum also continuing into Q3 (and with the restarting of major revenue drivers like the NBA and college football in Q3, results are likely to materially improve as well):

As sports have started to return, we saw revenue improve sequentially each month in the quarter, with June revenue increasing 20% year-over-year on a pro forma basis."

Robins' comments highlighting the return of Major League Baseball (the MLB) and professional hockey (NHL) also showcase the fact that sports demand is currently very pent-up and posted to deliver growth for DraftKings. Robins comments that MLB and NHL handle are up 3x and 2x y/y, respectively:

The momentum we saw in June accelerated with the return of MLB, the NBA, and the NHL in late July and early August. As a result, we're seeing continued year-over-year revenue growth in the first part of Q3. Not only did the Yankees national game on opening night set records at DraftKings, but it was also ESPN's most watched opening night baseball games ever, and the most watched regular season baseball game on any television network since 2011. In the first two weeks of MLBs return, we saw three times the handle compared to the first two weeks of the 2019 MLB season. In the first week of the NHL's return, our handle is more than twice the handle of first week of 2019 NHL playoff."

Since going public earlier this year, DraftKings hasn't had a clean quarter of pandemic-free results. But next year in FY21, Wall Street is expecting DraftKings' revenue to grow 46% y/y to $767.9 million, per Yahoo Finance.

And while the impact of the pandemic means that DraftKings hasn't been able to demonstrate its scalability yet, the fact that the company can grow so quickly in new markets (as previously illustrated with Colorado and New Jersey) upon legalization is a signal that with minimal/constant national marketing expenses, DraftKings can enjoy strong unit economics as it launches in new territories. Right now, DraftKings' cost of revenue is a high portion of its overall revenue (gross margins of ~35% in the first half of 2020), but over time as DraftKings finds operating efficiencies like technology infrastructure and payment processing through larger volumes and hopefully expands its revenue into territories that impose less heavy gambling tax burdens, the company will be able to boost its gross margin profile.

Key takeaways

DraftKings has shed ~30% over the past month on near-term concerns, but I think the company's future - which hinges on legalization of sports betting in large markets, many of which are already underway - is incredibly bright. Long-term investors should feel comfortable buying into the stock (even at today's premium) with the knowledge that DraftKings is the leading sports betting player across virtually every sport and across a variety of formats.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DKNG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.