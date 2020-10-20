NAHL announced on the 23rd of September that they had received a preliminary approach from Frenkel Topping limited for the acquisitions of the company.

NAHL Plc (OTCPK:NHLPF) announced on the 23rd of September that one of its institutional holders is weighing up a bid for the company. Shares have surged 50% since the announcement but I believe the bid will be higher than the current share price. I believe there is still 33% upside to NAHL at current levels if a bid did come to fruition. I have taken some NAHL following the potential takeover announcement and I advise prospective investors to have a look at it.

The offer

On the 23rd September NAHL announced that it has received a preliminary approach from Frenkel Topping setting out a proposal for an all-share combination through the acquisition of NAHL's entire issued and to be issued share capital. NAHL said they were currently 'considering the proposal' and that at this point in time shareholders are advised to take no action. Peel Hunt will now act as the company's financial adviser.

Clearly with the announcement, some enthusiasm has been sparked into shares for a company that has largely been in free fall for the last few years. NAHL has struggled as customer compensation claims have been on a continual decline. However now NAHL is hitting rock bottom prices, where there are still areas of the business that should offer investors some enthusiasm which isn't reflected in the current share price. This was more recently highlighted in the interim results which were released just a day before the announcement of a potential offer came. If Frenkel Topping sees what I see in NAHL, I believe that their offer will still give a sizable premium to current trading prices.

Interim Results

First I will run over the interim results before going over the area where I believe the opportunity lies. In 2020 revenue fell to £20 million down 22% from 25.8 million of the prior year. Underlying profit was £3.7 million, down 42% from the prior year, profit before tax came to £1.8 million. However after tax on an EPS basis NAHL fell to a loss of 0.8p in the first half.

Whilst it was concerning to see NAHL fall to a loss and continue the long term financial performance decline it has experienced over the last 5 years, the share price has now entered good value territory with a strong near term catalyst in terms of a takeover offer that has the potential to give it some upside. On a more positive note, NAHL was able to reduce debt by £2.5 million to £18.5 million - quite promising when considering how turbulent the last few months of the first half were.

More specifically the results showed saw strong performances in its national accident law businesses with settlements in this segment up 266% compared to the preceding six months. While settlements have been high, the demand in terms of new inquiries has been weak particularly with personal injuries. This fell to 30% of last year's levels but has since recovered swiftly and stood at 70% of last year's levels by August. This recovery will help NAHL report a strong final quarter for its H2 report.

Importantly NAHL remained profitable during the pandemic and still provided strong free cash flow allowing the company to pay down its debts as I previously highlighted.

I also believe this statement has significance:

Pleasingly, the Group has demonstrated a positive exit trajectory from H1 with growing levels of leads and enquiries in Consumer Legal Services and continued strong billings in Critical Care.

Investors must remember that Frenkel Topping will be reviewing these results and how likely NAHL is to see a recovery. Frenkel Topping believes that NAHL will complement its business operations. Currently, Frenkel topping has a market capitalization of £52 million. Frenkel Topping stated:

Frenkel Topping believes that a combination would be compelling to both sets of shareholders and to the broader stakeholders of both companies

Bush and Company

The real thesis behind my article comes from NAHL's critical care division where it owns Bush and Company. NAHL acquired Bush and Company back in 2015 for £28 million. Compare that to NAHL's market capitalization of just £25 million, it can be seen that NAHL is now entering deep value territory. Of course its also important to include the company's debt load which currently stands at £18 million. Therefore NAHL's total EV is just £15 million more than what they bought Bush and Co for.

Looking at Bush and Company's performance since the acquisition paints a strong picture. The critical care division's half-year revenue fell 13% to £5.7 million while underlying operating profit fell 19.1% to £1.9 million. I see this as resilient performance with the business still showing strong performance even through a difficult period, remaining profitable. Looking before the recent turbulence the company’s Bush & Co business had achieved four years of consecutive growth since the 2015 acquisition. I believe that the critical care division alone is now worth more than what it was when they acquired it in 2015.

In 2019 critical care achieved revenues of £13.6 million while underlying operating profits surged past £5 million. this compared to 2017 (the first full year of Bush & Co performance benefit) where revenues of £10.4 million were seen and an underlying operating profit of £3.8 million was reported. So since acquisition operating profit in the Bush & Co business has jumped circa 30%. So in terms of fair value at the end of 2019 Bush & Co was worth 30% more (£36 million). That means at current prices, the market is valuing the rest of the NAHL plc business at just £6.5 million. I do not believe that this is fair value for the rest of the business which contributed £1.8 million in operating profit to the half-year results. To say this is worth just £6.5 million is not giving it its fair value. I believe that a fairer value of 4 P/E (operating basis) can be placed onto the rest of the business primarily because the recent results occurred under exceptional circumstances and I can see a strong recovery from here on out with the strong exit trajectory for many cases that the group has highlighted. This gives a value of circa £14.4 million on an operating basis., giving NAHL an offer value of £32 million, a 33% upside to current levels.

Conclusion

I see fair value for NAHL at an EV of £50 million or more. The Bush and Co business has been an astute acquisition and has performed well under NAHL's stewardship increasing the profitability of the company and steadily scaling up revenues. Yes, the pandemic has heavily impacted NAHL but I believe a valuation of £50 million more than prices that in, with the market clearly undervaluing both the critical care and the personal care business. I believe NAHL is worth a look at current prices for investors, as an under the radar punt before an offer is confirmed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NHLPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.