It’s not every day that a multi-billion-dollar insurance company receives a buyout offer. It’s even rarer for said insurance company to reject the offer, issued at a significant premium to its prior share price, in favor of a strategic transaction that ensures its autonomy, frees up capital, and sets the stage for long-term growth. Such is the case with American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (AEL). Partnering up with Brookfield Asset Management, the firm looks to reinvent itself into a more diversified provider of index annuity products (like its emphasis has been), traditional asset management products, and even alternative asset management products. On the whole, this strategy looks wise for long-term investors in the business and should be applauded.

A look at recent developments

Earlier this month, AEL received an unsolicited, non-binding offer from Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH), whereby the latter would buy the former out in an all-cash transaction valuing AEL at $36 per share. This translated to a price of $3.31 billion, up 63.7% compared to the $21.99 per share, or $2 billion in all, that AEL was trading for prior to the deal’s announcement. Such a high premium is difficult to pass up, but management seems to have its eyes on a different prize.

That is why, on October 18th, the firm announced that it had entered into a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM). There are a few different pieces of the transaction that need to be discussed. For starters, let’s begin with the piece that’s easiest to understand. In exchange for some cash, AEL will give to Brookfield a 19.9% equity interest in its overall business. This investment, though, is not that straightforward. It will, instead, involve two components.

The first stage of this move is an investment in AEL being made by Brookfield in exchange for 9.9% of the former’s equity. The deal values AEL at $37 per share, putting an implied valuation on the business of $3.40 billion, or about $69 million more than Athene was willing to buy it out for. Once Brookfield and AEL receive regulatory approval, Brookfield will then buy another 10% equity in AEL valued at the greater of $37 per share and its adjusted book value. At a minimum, these two raises, based on my calculations, will end up resulting in Brookfield owning 22.845 million common shares in AEL valued at at least $845.2 million. This cash injection should serve AEL well as it looks to deploy capital in value-accretive ways.

*Taken from American Equity Investment Life Holding Co.

There is, however, another component to the deal. In exchange for being able to make this investment, Brookfield will work more closely with AEL in a number of ways. For starters, it will allow AEL access to its investment products. It will also reinsure $5 billion worth of existing index annuity liabilities on AEL’s balance sheet, plus it will agree to reinsure $5 billion worth of future sales associated with AEL’s IncomeShield or similar products. By reinsuring, Brookfield is reducing the underwriting risks associated with AEL’s own activities and it will free up capital for the firm.

According to management, this maneuver will free up between $320 million and $350 million worth of reserves that it otherwise would have held in safer, secure investments. This is mandated so that insurance companies have some capital they can tap into when needed. The end result here will be $4.7 billion in what it calls ‘initial statutory cash surrender value’. Using this capital, AEL intends to generate fees. This will include 0.65% per annum amount classified as being ceded from its reinsured policies. Net of tax at 21%, this works out to 0.51%, or $24 million annually. The firm also anticipates 0.25% (0.20% after a 21% tax rate) in asset management fees associated with this arrangement, which works out to $9 million annually. In all, investors should anticipate $33 million per year flowing to AEL as a result of this maneuver. This doesn’t even factor in the impact associated with the transfer of $5 billion in future plans, nor does it account for incremental upside on the asset management side of the equation.

*Taken from American Equity Investment Life Holding Co.

This is a large deal, but it’s not the only deal that AEL has engaged in recently. At the end of September, management announced a deal with Varde Partners, an alternative investment firm, and Agam Capital Management, an insurance solutions provider. Through them, it is creating two new entities. The first will be an entity that will reinsure another $5 billion worth of AEL’s liabilities, which AEL will have a majority interest in. The second will be an alternative asset manager that it will have a 35% stake in. Collectively, these arrangements will free up another $350 million in statutory capital for management to allocate toward different initiatives.

Takeaway

At this point in time, AEL is a rather interesting firm to consider. Management is making some sizable, game-changing moves aimed at freeing up capital, investing in higher-yielding opportunities, and reducing the company’s exposure to its own underwriting activities. If the business can use this opportunity to gain nice returns elsewhere, it could provide a boon for the entity, as well as its shareholders, while the risk associated with these maneuvers appears to be rather low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.