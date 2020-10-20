NZS Capital Q3 2020 Update

NZS Capital, an investment company focused on innovative businesses that work toward maximizing non-zero-sum outcomes for their investors, customers, employees, society, and the global environment.
The NZS Capital Global Growth Strategy returned 14.41% in the third quarter of 2020 and 33.70% year to date compared to the Morningstar Global Markets GR Index returns of 8.13% and 1.37% for the same periods.
Technology remained our largest weighting year to date at 62.58%. Our technology investments were up 34.82% compared to the technology component of the benchmark which rose 29.03% year to date.
In the third quarter our top contributors were Nvidia, Sailpoint, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce.com, and Tesla. Detractors from performance included Micron, Microchip, American Tower, Guidewire, and Thor Industries.