The fund trades at a sizable discount to NAV. This is attractive in its own right, but especially now that BlackRock has announced it may buy shares of its funds trading at a discount.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund (MUS) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I have built a stake in as 2020 has gone on, and I will continue to do so in the months ahead. There are multiple reasons for my bullishness, but the primary one has to do with my decision to focus on quality, investment grade debt, while we remain in a difficult economic environment.

MUS holds the majority of its debt in A-rated, or better, categories, which I view positively. Further, the fund trades at a sizable discount to NAV, offering value to current positions. While this is always a positive to me, the fund manager, BlackRock (BLK), has authorized a share purchase program for its CEFs that specifically targets those trading at a discount. This is a strong tailwind, in my view. Finally, MUS's largest sector by weighting is transportation. While this is a challenging sector right now, it is appropriately reflected in year-to-date performance, so I believe the risks are baked in. With travel on the rebound, notably via air, I believe the worst has passed and positions have merit.

Background

First, a little about MUS. The fund has a primary objective to "provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes." Currently, MUS is trading at $12.73/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.054/share, giving the fund an annual yield of 5.09%.

This is my first review of MUS, but has come about as I have been building on my investment grade bond position, specifically in the tax-exempt space. Throughout the year, the bulk of my exposure in this space rested with Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). However, I noticed MUS had similar characteristics, in terms of valuation, credit rating, and leverage, yet had rebounded slightly better from the March sell-off, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

As a result, I decided to dig deeper into MUS, and ended up determining this was a fund I wanted to have a significant stake in. There were multiple reasons behind this decision, and I will explain them in detail below.

Valuation Is Cheap, Share Purchase Program A Tailwind

To begin, I will start with the fund's valuation, which is a primary reason I opted to buy into this fund. As my readers know, I am a more value-oriented CEF investor, mostly looking for funds that trade at discount to NAV, and rarely buying into funds when they reach premium valuations. I prefer to initiate positions in funds that are cheaply priced, but have positive catalysts, rather than chase performance of CEFs with aggressive premiums. While not the right strategy for everyone, it has served me well over time.

With this in mind, it should be clear why I like MUS, as the fund currently offers a discount to NAV around 7%, as shown below:

Source: BlackRock

This should seem like a cheap entry point to most investors, although it is worth mentioning the discount was as high as 9% over the past few months, so MUS has been getting a little bit more expensive. Yet, this current level definitely offers value.

With that being said, a discount in isolation only tells us so much. As I noted earlier, throughout 2020, NEA was my biggest muni CEF holding, until I started building on to MUS. For investors who follow NEA, they may not consider MUS's 7% discount such a bargain, considering NEA has a current discount to NAV at over 8.5%, as shown below:

Source: Nuveen

Therefore, it begs the question, why would I favor MUS over NEA when the latter has a cheaper price? This is a valid question, and there are a few reasons why. One of the biggest has to do with a corporate announcement from BlackRock that impacts a large number of its CEFs, including MUS. At the end of September, BlackRock announced it has reauthorized a share repurchase program, allowing fund managers to purchase up to 5% of outstanding shares on the open market. The primary objective is to "enhance shareholder value," and specifically targets the CEFs that trade at discounts:

Source: BlackRock

In English, what this announcement means is that BlackRock is allowing fund managers to buy up the shares of the funds it feels are undervalued. This is beneficial for current shareholders because it provides some additional buying momentum for the funds in question. While there are no guarantees as to which funds will ultimately see purchases, or by how much, MUS is a prime candidate because it trades below its NAV. I view this extremely favorably, and have been attempting to front-run this future buying by BlackRock, which is something I believe many investors may try to do in the months ahead. Therefore, while MUS may have a slightly more expensive price than NEA, MUS also has a very strong tailwind on the horizon, insider buying, and that is something that cannot be said for NEA right now.

The Income Story Has Been Very Positive In 2020

The next attribute that helps set MUS apart in the municipal bond space is the income story for the fund this year. It goes without saying, 2020 has been a difficult year for investors, corporations, and municipalities. The pandemic has strained state and local revenue sources, and declining interest rates have proved to be a challenge for income-oriented investors. Many stocks have slashed dividends, and corporate and municipal bond funds have come under pressure as issuers refinance existing debt to take advantage of lower rates. The end result has been a challenge in finding high, and sustainable, yields.

Fortunately, MUS has actually been performing very well in this regard. Personally, I would have considered it a win just to maintain the distribution in this climate. However, MUS has exceeded expectations by raising its income level, not once, but twice this calendar year, as shown below:

Source: BlackRock

My takeaway here is extremely positive. For the fund managers to have that much confidence in the underlying holdings to increase the distribution is a welcome sign. Furthermore, the second raise has been very recent, taking effect just this month. Therefore, I view this as a valid reason to continue adding to my position. The income level is on the rise, and demand should remain high as more investors recognize this development. It really sets MUS apart from many muni funds in the CEF universe, and is absolutely something this "dividend seeker" wants to see.

Transportation Sector Has Risk, Value, and Opportunity

I now want to shift to the underlying holdings of MUS. When considering this fund, a look at the Transportation sector is extremely relevant, as it represents the top sector by weighting, as shown below:

Source: BlackRock

Not surprisingly, this is an area that has been hit hard in 2020. For perspective, when we discuss the municipal space, Transportation bonds include things like airports, public transit system (like the MTA in New York), and toll roads, among others. With the pandemic having a massive impact on travel, whether for leisure, business travel or daily commuting, it is understandable this is a sector of concern for many investors. As a result, despite not seeing many actual defaults in the space, this sub-sector has under-performed the broader municipal market in 2020, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

With this in mind, it may seem strange that I would be buying a fund with this exposure, given that the pandemic is not anywhere near resolved. In fairness, this does present unique risks to investors, and I would emphasize this may not be right for everyone. However, when I weigh the risks going forward, I think they are reflected in current prices, so I am comfortable taking them.

I believe this for a few reasons. One, as I showed above, Transportation bonds have lagged all other sub-sectors in the municipal space. As a result, the sub-sector is offering yields higher than the majority of sub-sectors. Only housing and hospitals currently offer higher income, as shown in the above graph. Two, I believe the worst has passed for Transportation, so buying in now does not expose investors to the same risk that it would have earlier this year.

I reached this conclusion because there are encouraging signs related to this sector. While unemployment does remain elevated compared to the past few years, it has come down substantially from the crisis-level high. The current unemployment rate has leveled off at around 8%, down from around 14% in March and April, as shown below:

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

The implication of more people getting back to work is certainly positive. This means more cars on the road paying tolls and gasoline taxes, more commuters on public transit systems like buses and subways, and more business air travel. Expanding on that last point, while air travel is still down substantially from pre-crisis levels, this past week hit a milestone that was encouraging. Specifically, daily air passengers breached the million person level for the first time since the shutdowns began, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is not that this sector is out of the woods, because it isn't. However, the sector's woes are being factored in, as evident by its performance. Further, transportation in general is on the mend, as rising employment and rising air passenger figures show us. This tells me while there is risk, there is also a strong chance for reward, and MUS's other positive attributes helps balance out the downside potential, in my view.

Bottom line

With an election on the horizon, I have been adjusting my portfolio in preparation of what could be a challenging end of the year. Regardless of the outcome, I see tax-exempt municipal bonds as a sector I want to continue to increase my exposure to through the end of the year, and into 2021. The sector has done well under a Trump administration, and a Biden administration of potentially higher taxes and more federal aid to state and local municipalities should also provide bullish tailwinds. Therefore, I see this sector as a win-win at the moment, and lacking any real election risk.

Within this space, I find MUS to be very attractive. The fund sports a healthy discount to NAV, has seen two distribution increases this year, and should benefit from insider buying over the next twelve months. Further, MUS is heavily exposed to the Transportation sector, which is an area I see value in right now. While it poses risks, the increase in employment and travel figures suggest a rebound is on the way. Therefore, I will continue to add to MUS going forward, and I encourage investors to give the fund some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MUS, NEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.