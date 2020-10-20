I am positive on its improved profitability and market share gains in 1H 2020, but I remain concerned about the potential introduction of a junk food tax in the Philippines.

Universal Robina's net income attributable to shareholders surged +69% YoY in 2Q 2020, but the strong performance is not likely to be repeated in 2H 2020.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Philippines-listed food & beverage company Universal Robina Corporation (OTCPK:UVRBY) (OTCPK:UVRBF) [URC:PM].

This is an update of my initiation article on Universal Robina published on December 23, 2019. Universal Robina's share price has declined by -7% from PHP143.00 as of December 19, 2019 to PHP132.80 as of October 19, 2020, since my initiation. Universal Robina trades at 24.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 2.5%.

I have a mixed view on the name. Universal Robina's net income attributable to shareholders surged +69% YoY in 2Q 2020, but the strong performance is not likely to be repeated in 2H 2020 due to the tightening of lockdown & social distancing measures in Metro Manila and the potential absence of economic stimulus measures to support domestic consumption. I am positive on Universal Robina's improved profitability and market share gains in 1H 2020, but I remain concerned about the potential introduction of a new junk food tax in the Philippines. Universal Robina's current valuations are undemanding relative to historical averages, but not particularly attractive. As such, I still see a Neutral rating for Universal Robina as justified.

Readers have the option of trading in Universal Robina shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers UVRBY and UVRBF, or on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker URC:PM. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in the Philippines, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Philippines Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3 million, and market capitalization is above $6 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors who own Universal Robina shares listed in the Philippines include First State Investments, The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Genesis Investment Management, and Stewart Investors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Decent Financial Performance For 1H 2020

Universal Robina reported the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 3, 2020, and its financial performance in the first half of the year was decent despite the negative impact of COVID-19 on certain product segments and geographies.

The company's revenue increased marginally by +1% YoY from PHP67,041 million in 1H 2019 to PHP67,407 million in 1H 2020, and its net profit attributable to shareholders grew by +8% YoY from PHP5,130 million to PHP5,528 million over the same period. The strength in Universal Robina's core branded consumer food business and commodity food business (flour & sugar mills) helped to more than offset weakness with its agro-industrial business (pig & poultry farms) in the first half of the year.

Segment EBIT for Universal Robina's branded consumer food business grew by +7% YoY from PHP5,908 million in 1H 2019 to PHP6,345 million in 1H 2020, despite a -3% YoY decline in the business segment's revenue from PHP52,444 million to PHP50,914 million in the first half of this year. The domestic branded consumer food business performed much better than the international branded consumer food business in 1H 2020.

Sales for the domestic branded consumer food business increased by +2% YoY from PHP30.7 billion in 1H 2019 to PHP31.4 billion in 1H 2020. This came about as increased consumption of snacks, noodles, coffee and bakery products at home due to lockdown and social distancing measures in the Philippines helped to overcome the lower sales of ready-to-drink beverages which are typically either consumed on premise or on-the-go.

In contrast, the international branded consumer food business saw a -9% YoY decrease in revenue from PHP21.0 billion in 1H 2019 to PHP19.0 billion. This was partly the result of unfavorable foreign exchange rate movements, and partly attributable to the weak performance of certain overseas markets. In local currency terms, sales for the branded consumer food businesses in Vietnam and Indonesia decreased by -34% YoY and -6% YoY, respectively in the first half of this year. According to Universal Robina's 1H 2020 financial report, the company's branded consumer food business was negatively impacted by "reduced out-of-home consumption, which heavily impacted RTD (Ready-To-Drink) beverages", while its Thailand branded consumer food business was affected by "soft domestic consumption, especially in large format stores."

Separately, Universal Robina's revenue and EBIT for the commodity food business segment expanded by +26% YoY and +20% YoY to PHP10,106 million and PHP2,421 million, respectively in 1H 2020. The commodity food business benefited from higher sales volume and selling price for sugar. On the flip side, the agro-industrial business segment saw revenue and EBIT decrease by -3% YoY and -17% YoY to PHP6,388 million and PHP534 million in the first half of the year. This was mainly attributable to the decrease in scale of the pig & poultry farms' operations, as Universal Robina wants to rationalize this business.

Growth Expected To Slow On A Sequential Basis In 2H 2020

Sell-side analysts see Universal Robina's top line and bottom line to increase by +2.3% YoY and +10.5% YoY to PHP137,219 million and PHP10,797 million, respectively for full-year FY 2020.

Universal Robina's growth is expected to accelerate in 2H 2020 as compared to 1H 2020, but the company's strong growth momentum in 2Q 2020 is unlikely to be sustained. Its earnings growth was a modest +8% YoY for 1H 2020. But Universal Robina's net profit attributable to shareholders surged by +69% YoY to PHP3,541 million in 2Q 2020.

The company's strong 2Q 2020 performance is unlikely to be repeated in 2H 2020, as lockdown & social distancing measures were tightened again in Metro Manila and other key urban centers in the Philippines since early August 2020, which is referred as Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine or MECQ. Under MECQ, people are required to stay at home unless they are engaged in essential services, and public transport services are suspended. This is likely to have had a negative impact on Universal Robina's distribution activities.

Lockdown & social distancing measures in Metro Manila were slightly eased after mid-August, and Metro Manila was placed under General Community Quarantine or GCQ where public transport operations resume and most people (with the exception of youths and elderly people) are allowed to return to work, albeit with social distancing restrictions in place such as limits on the maximum number of people for gathering. Notably, Metro Manila could possibly still remain under GCQ till the end of the year.

Also, consumer demand in the Philippines was supported by various economic stimulus and job preservation measures in the Philippines in the first half of the year. It is uncertain if domestic consumer demand will remain resilient, if and when similar support measures are absent in the second half of this year.

Market Share Gains And Improved Profitability

The key highlights of Universal Robina's 1H 2020 results were its market share gains and improved profitability.

Based on AC Nielsen data, Universal Robina has gained market share in all of its branded consumer food categories in its home market in 2Q 2020. This is the result of both increased spending on advertising & promotions, and challenges faced by the company's smaller & weaker competitors. The company's advertising & promotions expenses increased by +19% HoH (Half-on-Half) in 1H 2020, as its brand building efforts translated into higher market share for its products. Separately, Universal Robina's smaller peers faced significant supply chain issues during the lockdown period, and the inability to get their products to the end-consumers could have resulted in them losing market share to market leaders such as Universal Robina.

Universal Robina's Market Share In Various Branded Consumer Food Categories In The Philippines

Source: Universal Robina's 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Notably, Universal Robina's operating profit margin also expanded from 11.4% in 1H 2019 to 12.2% in 1H 2020, despite the increase in advertising & promotions expenses as highlighted above. Apart from lower raw material costs, Universal Robina's efforts in cost optimization and improving the sales mix have paid off, which drove the margin expansion.

Potential Tax On Junk Food

It was reported in Food Navigator Asia in June 2020 that the Philippine regulators are considering "higher sugar taxes" and "new taxes on 'junk food' high in sodium and trans fat to offset the costs incurred" as a result of COVID-19.

On top of the economic fall-out brought about by COVID-19, a new tax on junk food could possibly further depress demand for consumer branded foods in the Philippines. Although Universal Robina continues to optimize its sales mix (higher-margin and healthier food products) and cost structure, this might still not be sufficient to offset the negative effects of a new tax on junk food on domestic consumer demand.

Valuation And Dividends

Universal Robina trades at 26.8 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E and 24.0 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E based on its share price of PHP132.80 as of October 19, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 27.5 times and 24.7 times, respectively.

Universal Robina offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 2.4% and 2.5%, respectively. Market consensus expects the stock's full-year dividends per share to decline slightly from PHP3.15 in FY 2019 to PHP3.14 in FY 2020, prior to increasing to PHP3.26 in FY 2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Universal Robina are a second or third wave of COVID-19 infections in its home market and the overseas markets which it operates in, the implementation of a junk food tax in the Philippines, and a weakening of the Philippine Peso as it imports most of its raw materials.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Universal Robina shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in the Philippines) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

