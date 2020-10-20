We also wonder if a non-traditional acquirer could make sense. Amazon bought Whole Foods; could Shopify buy Nordstrom?

We discuss Covid's impact on the company and why they may emerge stronger than before.

Stanford Wyatt from Rational Research (Rational Research) and August Partners (https://www.august.partners/) discusses the bull case for Nordstrom (JWN).

In 2019, Nordstrom earned almost $3.20/share. Today, it trades for <$13/share, or ~4x EPS 2019 EPS, as COVID has caused the company to shut down the bulk of their stores and sent revenues plunging ~50% YoY.

We discuss how Nordstrom might emerge from the crisis stronger than they were before as competitors like J.C. Penny and Lord & Taylor have filed for bankruptcy and Nordstrom's recently completed NYC flagship eventually pays dividends. We also note how Nordstrom's buy online, pick up instore capabilities position them well for the future and seem to outpace other department stores.

In addition, we discuss their hidden real estate value, how their off-price segment stacks up against TJX, Nordstrom's discount to its sum of the parts and if Nordstrom is worth more than its parts, and whether a non-traditional acquirer could see value in them like Amazon did with Whole Foods.

The conversation also includes a discussion of Stanford's background and a quick overview of FinTwit's favorite micro-cap retailer, Tile Shop (OTCPK:TTSH).

Disclosure: I am/we are long JWN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.