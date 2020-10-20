Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) is the largest and, arguably, the oldest Russian bank. It is also among one of the largest banks in Europe, as its presence goes beyond the Russian and the former Soviet territory, all the way to China, Central Europe and even the UK and the US.

The Russian banking system is a tough one (for the Russians). In fact, until recent times, post-Soviet Russia was continuously scourged by bank runs and rookie state bailing. Several times, I have personally witnessed the lack of confidence Russian citizens feel towards banks and financial institutions. Sometimes, such mistrust reaches extreme levels: people keeping a large part of their family’s assets in cash, mostly converted in US dollars, and store it inside their own flats.

However, guess which bank has always managed to overcome fears and distrust in Russia: Sberbank of course!

Is Sberbank a Long-Term Value Play?

The ownership of Sberbank (see the picture below) makes a bankruptcy nearly impossible, even when faced with the extreme (and yet not impossible) scenario of a bank run. Moreover, the government’s sponsorship makes the bank the preferred choice when it comes to several state aids or grants.

Source: Company's presentation

On top of that, Sberbank already enjoys the Russian market’s leadership (by far) in loans, mortgages and deposits.

Source: Company's presentation

If we look at quantitative parameters, the Russian bank appears in better shape than its foreign peers: the slightly higher price-to-book value for Sberbank is definitely justified due to its better ROE and its lower leverage.

Equity/Total Assets Price to Book Value ROE Forward P/E Bank of America 9.7% 0.91 7.2% 12.2 Barclays 5% 0.27 3% 7.4 BNP Paribas 4.4% 0.37 7% 6.7 Goldman Sachs 7.9% 0.9 5.9% 8.8 JP Morgan 8.3% 1.3 9.5% 11.8 Average 7.1% 0.75 6.5% 9.4 Sberbank 15% 0.92 16.6% 5.7

Source: Author’s elaboration

That is achieved thanks to a much better operational environment for Sberbank. In fact, Russian interest rates have always been much higher than those in the Eurozone or in the US. Even though the Russian Central Bank has cut them aggressively in recent years, they currently still stand at 4.25%, which is infinitely higher than the negative rates in place in Europe or the flat zero rates, which is the new American standard.

However, what really counts for the bank's business is not simply the level of the interest rate, but, rather, the spread between borrowing and lending rates. In this respect, NIM has been flat at a healthy level of about 5% for the last few years and, in the first half of 2020, net interest income increased almost 12% YoY. However, the guidance for the next years has become uncertain.

Source: Company's presentation

It’s probably for this reason that Sberbank is trying to enlarge its business scope, investing in digital services, not necessarily connected with finance, through joint ventures and acquisitions. The idea is to try to use its predominant position in the Russian market and its huge client base to create new sources of income.

Sberbank’s main tech and media partners are the Rambler Group (Sberbank acquired a 46.5% stake) and Mail.ru (OTC:MLRUY), to which the company turned after the abrupt end of the promising relation with Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX). Moreover, the biggest Russian internet company, after declining a bid for a controlling stake of Sberbank, decided to compete directly in the Russian online banking market, through the purchase of Tinkoff, the leading Russian Fintech firm, with a deal of about $6B.

The following table shows Sberbank’s current ecosystem:

Source: Company's presentation

It’s worth mentioning that, although this segment is fast growing, it is still relatively small in comparison with the rest of the Group.

In terms of assets (accounted at equity method), it’s worth less than 4% of the total:

Source: Company's presentation

Main Risks

This investment doesn’t come without risks, although a long-term view, as it’s often the case, will help decrease them.

The first that is worth mentioning is the bank’s announced attempt to explore other areas of business.

Even though the approach looks reasonable so far, the company has a long way to go before meeting its goal and this will not be a smooth and easy road. It even changed its name (previously Sberbank) to just Sber, to convey how dramatic the change laying ahead is. It’s not just about competing in a digital world with financial-related services. They have already unveiled new products, like a smart screen and a new TV-box!

Recently, its management claimed that they have literally always been a tech-company with a banking license: a hyperbolic definition, which could eventually fuel some skepticism!

Moreover, the competition is fierce, not only in the technological sphere, but also in the core banking business, as clearly evidenced by the already mentioned acquisition of the leading digital bank Tinkoff, by the biggest Russian Internet company Yandex (last year a Sberbank’s ally, today a competitor).

We also need to keep geopolitical risks in mind: the bank faced serious difficulties in 2014, after the Ukrainian crisis and the Russian annexation of Crimea. At that time, Russian financial institutions were among the first targets of international sanctions. Apart from other major crises, there is also constant pressure on the Russian currency, which keeps on reaching new lows year after year. This could erode foreign shareholders’ returns, since investing in a Russian bank means, first and foremost, investing in rubles.

The graph below explains what I mean better than a thousand words. There is a clear difference in performance between the ruble-denominated stock (dark blue line) and the US dollar-denominated ADRs (light blue line).

Source: Yahoo Finance

The dividend yield, currently at 8% with a 50% payout, is a strong reason to buy this stock, but, at the same time, the weakness of the ruble could eventually make it less attractive.

Bottom Line

Sberbank looks like a fair choice and a nice play for long-term investors right now. Its metrics are undoubtedly unattainable to similar foreign institutions and the valuation is rather cheap. The ruble is also inexpensive while the dividend is abundant and safe.

However, this investment doesn’t come without risk, even with a long-term approach. Geopolitical risks are still huge for Russia and the ruble weakness could undermine the overall performance.

Operational risks should also be taken into consideration, since the Russian banking system appears to be facing major changes and Sberbank itself claims it wants to shift towards the tech business.

On the other hand, if you are bullish on Russian perspectives, Sberbank could probably offer a better balanced (and cheaper) bet than a Russian ETF, given its lower exposure to cyclical businesses, typical of the Russian economy.

After taking all the risks and opportunities into account, Sberbank probably deserves a small part in a long-term-oriented portfolio.