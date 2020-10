Summary

Laughing Water Capital is a concentrated, long-biased investment partnership open to accredited investors.

Laughing Water Capital returned 26.4% in the third quarter of 2020 after all fees and expenses, versus 8.9% and 4.9% for the SP500TR and R2000TR respectively.

Year to date, LWC has appreciated by 30.9%, versus 5.6% and -8.7% for the SP500TR and R2000TR.