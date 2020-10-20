VAT Group isn't cheap enough to be a compelling idea today, but it's a name to watch for the eventual pullback in equipment names.

Despite healthy underlying trends in the semiconductor space, demand commentary on 2021 from equipment suppliers has been more mixed, and memory demand is still a big unknown.

Front-loading of orders is a plausible explanation given customers' need to secure essential components during the pandemic, but management's prior omission of this detail isn't a good look.

VAT Group saw third quarter revenue near the high end of management's expectations, but orders were 14% weaker than expected and the book-to-bill came in below 1x.

It seems increasingly clear to me that investors really want the semiconductor rally to stay solidly in place. I say this because some highly-valued equipment companies, including ASML (ASML) and VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY) (VAT.S), have certainly posted less-than-perfect quarters/guidance and the markets have largely shrugged it off. More typically, higher valuations mean higher expectations and you’d often see bigger hits to the stocks on these apparent stumbles.

VAT Group shares (the Swiss shares) have underperformed the SOX since my last update, but not enough to make it a clear-cut bargain just yet. I love the company’s strong share in vacuum valves – not commanding, perhaps, but well over 50% and well ahead of rivals – and I expect ongoing increases in vacuum intensity in future generations of chips. I’m comfortable with a premium valuation for special stories (ASML certainly fits), but I’d need to see a greater pullback from VAT before stepping up, particularly in light of weak guidance.

Investors should note that VAT Group ADRs have poor liquidity; the shares listed on the Swiss exchange offer much better liquidity and many brokers now make international trading relatively painless.

A Disappointing Update

First things first, VAT Group did post good top-line numbers for the third quarter (the company reports full earnings only twice a year). Revenue rose 36% YoY and 7% QoQ, very nearly exceeding the high end of management’s prior guidance range (CHF 190M), while coming in inline with sell-side expectations. Growth was driven by the core valve business, where revenue rose 43%, while the 21% growth in services wasn’t bad. Industrial sales were down 18%, but this is a trivial part of the business (2% of revenue this quarter).

The real disappointment came with orders, with VAT Group reporting only 6% year-over-year growth in orders (down 12% quarter over quarter). Overall book-to-bill was just 0.84x, and valve orders rose just 4% and the book-to-bill was slightly below the company average. All told, orders missed expectations by 14%, and management lowered revenue expectations for the fourth quarter.

Weaker Underlying Demand, Or Weaker Communication?

In fairness to VAT, this is not the only company that has reined in expectations a bit for 2021 equipment demand. ASML pointed to more moderate EUV growth in 2021 from slower node transitions, and Applied Materials’ (AMAT) guidance has also noted some softer areas.

What concerns me more is that VAT management blamed the shortfall on customers front-loading their orders into the first half of the year. If that’s the case, why didn’t they mention that at the time? Management also tried to tie the weaker orders to improving production ramps at its facilities, but given lead times, I have my doubts that that is a major driver.

To be clear, I do think there was order front-loading. VAT’s valves are absolutely mission-critical for Applied Materials, Lam Research (LRCX), and Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY), among others, and the high degree of customization makes alternate sourcing impractical in many cases. With all of the uncertainties around COVID-19, it makes sense to me that these customers would have over-ordered to ensure enough inventory to meet their own commitments to fab customers. But it doesn’t inspire confidence that VAT either didn’t know or didn’t announce that that was happening.

Weaker Displays, But Still Largely Healthy Semis

One of the contributors to weaker orders this quarter was a weaker display business, and much weaker LCD in particular. Management did warn investors that this was likely to happen, particularly with more smartphones moving away from LCD screens. In time, I still expect healthy demand from OLED capacity investment, but display capex has always been erratic (going back many years).

While the volatility in VAT Group’s orders is an unwelcome development, I don’t think there’s really anything too worrisome underway in the end-markets. TSMC (TSM) posted a very strong quarter that included 98% capacity utilization and all signs point to significant growth in 5nm production at TSMC over the next couple of years, driven largely by smartphones and data center demand.

Signs are also pointing toward better investment trends in DRAM/NAND, but most semi equipment makers have been a little more cautious here. Provided that we see another strong smartphone cycle, that should drive a new round of memory capex investment, which will in turn drive demand for more deposition and etch and more VAT Group vacuum valves.

The Outlook

Underpinned by growth from end-markets like data center, IoT, auto, wireless (both phones and 5G), and so on, I’m not worried about the underlying growth outlook for VAT Group. There is some risk as tools and technologies evolve (EUV adoption is not necessarily a positive for vacuum-based products), but the overall trend of increasing complexity and increasing layers favors VAT Group, and there really isn’t much in the way of legitimate competition in the company’s core market.

I continue to expect high single-digit annualized long-term revenue growth, but as the third quarter order figures underline, that growth won’t follow a stepwise quarter-by-quarter pattern. I likewise expect VAT Group to generate attractive (mid-20%’s FCF margins over the long term), though there will be cyclicality to the numbers given meaningful operating leverage in the model.

Where valuation is concerned, VAT Group ends up in a situation similar to ASML where the normal rules don’t really work well. VAT Group is not identical to ASML, but VAT Group too enjoys a commanding share in an essential area of semiconductor capex. Granted, component manufacturers don’t typically get the same premiums, but I believe the point stands that VAT deserves a premium.

The Bottom Line

I’ll be curious to see what Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) reports in its semiconductor business, and what that may say about the trends that VAT Group is experiencing. Specific to VAT Group, if I apply a modest discount to ASML’s 2021 PE (10%-15%), the shares look to be around fairly valued to 5% overvalued. I’d rather buy in at a greater discount to fair value, particularly when using a relative valuation approach, though, and so this is a name that stays on my watch list for the time being, particularly given the lack of visibility beyond the next couple of quarters. Should demand soften more in 2021 and the shares sell-off, this would be a good name to revisit as a critical supplier that is a little off the beaten path.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.