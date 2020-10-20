As option traders, we are always looking to take advantage of high levels of high implied volatility. The reason being is that high levels of high implied volatility give us the opportunity to sell option contracts at much higher prices than usually realized. Binary events can take place in many forms. Here are some of the more common ones.

Quarterly earnings announcements by public companies

Special announcements which are company related (such as the results of a phase III trial in the biotech sector for example)

Federal Reserve Announcements (the market usually reacts convincingly to hawkish or dovish adjustments by the Fed)

Special announcements which are sector related (announcements which affect a sector at large such as technology changes or more regulation, etc.)

Our main go-to "event" when trading binary events is quarterly earnings announcements. Since the market prices in a big-move in the shares of the respective company post-earnings, implied volatility invariably increases a lot before the bell. Volatility or "fear" or "expected move" is mean reverting which means that shares should return to something close to pre-earnings volatility levels some hours or days after the announcement is made.

One such stock that we are eyeing up for an earnings trade is MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT) which operates in the software industry. The company is expected to announce its second quarter earnings numbers at the back-end of this month. So, why are we looking specifically at MiX at present?

Well, the first thing that we find attractive is the volume profile as well as the fact that shares are still trending pretty near those March lows (Limited downside). As we can see from the chart below, buying volume has steadily increased since May of this year but price has yet to gain any real attraction. We use volume as a predictive indicator in that price usually follows the direction of the underlying volume trend. In fact, as the OBV line clearly points out, buying days have been much bigger than selling days (in terms of volume) since May.

Because of the sharp down-move in the share-price in March, shares, as well as the dividend, are trading at valuation multiples (with the exception of earnings) much cheaper than the company's 5-year averages. Similar to volatility, we believe valuation (as long as there is nothing fundamentally impaired) usually reverts back to its long-term mean.

Metric MIXT MIXT 5-Year Average Price To Earnings 24.6 20.8 Price To Sales 1.4 2.1 Price To Book 1.8 2.0 Price To Cash 6.1 11.2 Dividend 2.9% 2.2%

Although MiX beat consensus by a wide margin in the first quarter with respect to earnings ($0.11), expectations remain low for the rest of the year. The important thing here though is that the firm is expected to remain profitable in this present fiscal year. Although revenues, for example, are expected to drop by over 13% this year, management is still confident in its ability to generate strong cash flow and profitability. In fact, management now expects to deliver EBITDA margins of over 20% this year which is an increase in prior guidance.

The company's profitability metrics illustrate that the firm can continue to generate healthy profits as well as invest behind its growth projects. If there is more carnage to come, for example, in the oil and gas & bus and coach verticals, we would expect to see sharper cost-cutting in an effort to protect the balance sheet and cash flow metrics. Management though has pretty much earmarked a drop of up to 20% in subscription revenue this year. Therefore, the market (being a discounting mechanism) should have this expected drop in revenue priced into the shares at this stage.

Therefore, depending on the company's share price action between now and the announcement of Q2 earnings (expected October 29th), we may look to put on a bullish trade in here prior to the announcement. We like the valuation, how profitability has held up and also the fact the shareholders continue to be rewarded through the dividend as well as extensive share buybacks in recent times. Due to strong buying since May of this year, we see little downside in the shares at this point. Let's see what the second quarter numbers bring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MIXT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.