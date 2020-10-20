My Dividend Growth Portfolio - Q3 2020 Summary

In this article, I will share my portfolio, changes in the past 3 months and stocks that are currently on my wish list.

I believe that someone who writes about financial assets should share his main holdings with his readers.

Introduction

It's time to summarize another quarter. I know I missed the Q2 summary, but I had so much on my plate, and I just didn't have time to write since July. The third quarter was still volatile due to the coronavirus. The Federal Reserve keeps supporting the markets by increasing its balance sheet constantly. The effects of the stimulus package have rescinded, and now we are in the middle of a political turmoil as the November elections are coming. The S&P 500 finished strong with a 10% return, reaching yet again an all-time high. My portfolio showed gains consistent with the market. The total return was high, as the dividend kept coming in consistently. While total return is not my ultimate benchmark, I still compare my performance to the S&P 500 as it shows an alternative way of investing.

My main goal is to achieve a growing stream of dividends, which will give me some more financial freedom. In Q3 2020, my dividend income rose by 29.2% QoQ. This is an improvement from the previous quarter. My goal for the year is 20% dividend growth, and the dividend cuts along the way make it harder. I attribute the growth to the fact that I contributed some extra funds to my dividend growth portfolio, and the fact that I was able to buy some shares for a much lower valuation. However, I may have to deal with dividend cuts if the current uncertainty regarding the virus continues.

In the past quarter, growth was achieved by investing more in high yield dividend stocks, which I found to be attractive. I am looking to keep executing my plan to achieve 20% annual dividend growth. I managed to achieve significant growth. Now I am looking for more financial growth in 2020 and crushing more goals. I am taking into account the funds I will be able to invest, 6-7% overall dividend growth and reinvesting received dividends. However, I won't be able to make significant contributions for the rest of the year, so reaching my goal might be challenging.

In the last quarterly summary, I expected 2020 to be volatile. I warned about the American elections, the execution of the Brexit at the end of the year and above all the uncertainty regarding the coronavirus. The central banks and governments worldwide are trying to support the economy and mitigate the volatility. So far, they managed to bring some stability, but the future is still unpredictable, even in the short term. We do know that the markets expect another stimulus package.

My views haven't changed. I still believe that, in the short term, we will keep seeing higher volatility and some weaker economic data around the world, and after 10 years of expansion, we are in a recession. Investors should take this option into consideration, and nobody knows how many quarters of contraction we will see.

The biggest short-term issue is the November elections. The outcome may set a major political shift, as polls imply that the Democratic Party might assume control of the Senate and the presidency. When we look forward into the short-term future, we should ignore the noise. Nobody knows what the markets will do in the coming month or year, but it will probably be much higher in a decade. While I monitor the markets and follow the short-term events like the elections, rate hikes, trade tensions and healthcare, I see it as a long journey.

My plan is to keep executing my investment thesis. I will keep allocating funds to my portfolio monthly. I will invest in stocks I believe are cheap or fairly valued. I will try to achieve higher dividend income and high total return. I see no reason to amend my investment thesis at the moment, as it has worked for me over the past several years. So far, I see any sign for volatility as an opportunity that allows me to buy future income for cheaper prices. If the market will be volatile due to a recession, I will stick to the safest blue chips, which are usually expensive. Their dividend is usually extremely safe, and any price change is a possible opportunity. I will also try to take advantage of significant drops and buy some of the stocks that I find expensive right now. I wish you all a great quarter.

(Source: Freepik)

Investment Allocation

My dividend growth portfolio used to be more than 83% of my assets. In order to try to balance it, I allocated more funds to my other accounts. I want to balance it to hedge myself against possible failures in my strategy. Being overconfident in the financial world can lead to devastating results. Therefore, I am making some effort to allocate my funds and make sure that my assets stay diversified.

I wanted to get my dividend growth portfolio closer to the 75% figure. While I try to get it to 75% by the end of 2020, and I managed to reach this goal, I will keep balancing my portfolios, as I am a believer in diversification. In the future, I believe that, when I buy a house as an investment or to live in, it will lower the percentage of the dividend growth portfolio in my assets. Right now, I am allocating mainly to the other accounts.

My dividend growth portfolio is very well-diversified and contains a collection of over 70 blue-chip companies. While I am proud of my achievements as a young investor, I must stay humble and diversify my investments wisely. The more I learn about investments, the humbler I become.

In 2020, I maxed my Roth IRA contributions for 2019 and 2020, and I bought mutual funds. In addition, I invested a lump sum with a financial firm. These two measures will help me diversify my holdings. While the Roth IRA, the pension and the dividend growth portfolio are long-term investments, I plan to use the rest of the accounts as an optional down payment on a home.

In the next quarter, I expect the dividend growth portfolio to account for a smaller share of my net worth as the new accounts are funded.

My Goals

Since I started setting goals, I managed to achieve most of my goals. My goals for 2020 are to achieve 20% of dividend growth, and to diversify my investments. I will not be able to achieve 20% growth, but I will achieve meaningful growth when taking into account lower increases and dividend cuts due to the coronavirus. I also completed my MBA in June. I want to read at least twelve books this year, and I got seven so far. With the challenges of the coronavirus, maintaining my job is also a priority.

As long as I keep executing my strategy, I will be able to achieve these goals. I usually try to travel every year, but this year it may be a little challenging due to current situation.

By setting goals, you can organize your time better. I highly recommend it to everyone. It allows you to see your progress during the year. Just set some goals that are challenging but achievable, and make sure they are quantifiable.

Sector Allocation

As my brokerage account is my largest asset, I keep allocating money there according to my optimal sector allocation. As I am still accumulating, I don't mind buying stocks from sectors I am over-allocated to. I don't want to totally ignore my optimal allocation. Over the past quarter, I bought stocks across several sectors.

Over this quarter, I haven't changed my optimal allocation at all. It seems to work for me well. The real estate sector is an overachiever, so I probably won't add to this sector unless a great opportunity arises. In the coming quarter, I will probably invest more in sectors I lack exposure to.

I usually write articles regarding companies that I find attractive. I bought shares in some of them, while others are still on my radar. In Q4, I will try to add some more dividend growth companies. I am a little concerned with the energy sector, as it is getting harder to find safe investments there. I do add some to the sector, as more of speculative investment.

Sector Current Goal Consumer Staples 21.1% 20.0% Health Care 12.9% 12.5% Industrials 13.6% 12.5% Financials 11.0% 12.5% Consumer Discretionary 8.0% 10.0% Energy and Materials 8.1% 10.0% Information Technology 10.5% 8.0% REITs 7.6% 7.5% Telecommunications 3.8% 4.0% Utilities 3.5% 3.0%

My Portfolio

The following table shows the current holdings in my brokerage account. All the companies below are part of my dividend growth portfolio. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) don't pay dividends. However, they both enjoy steady growth in their free cash flow. This metric is the base of any dividend payment. As a long-term investor, I don't mind waiting until they are ready to share some of this wealth with their investors. Alphabet and Facebook have already started buyback programs. I hope that both will offer dividends in the years to come. You can read my articles about investment in Google or Facebook for the future dividends here and here.

Industry Company Ticker % of Portfolio % of Income Information Technology APPLE INC. (AAPL) 3.85% 0.73% Health Care ABBVIE INC. (ABBV) 0.93% 1.40% Health Care ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABT) 2.95% 1.07% Consumer Staples ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND CO. (ADM) 1.34% 1.07% Financials AFLAC INC. (AFL) 1.80% 1.50% Financials AMERIPRISE FINL INC. (AMP) 0.92% 0.62% Financials BANK OF AMERICA CORP. (BAC.PK) 1.57% 1.28% Health Care BECTON DICKINSON & CO. (BDX) 0.77% 0.28% Financials CITIGROUP INC. (NYSE:C.PK) 0.58% 0.76% Health Care CARDINAL HEALTH INC. (CAH) 1.31% 1.44% Industrials CATERPILLAR INC. (CAT) 2.46% 1.65% Information Technology CISCO SYSTEMS INC. (CSCO) 0.54% 0.53% Health Care CVS HEALTH CORPORATION (CVS) 0.32% 0.30% Energy CHEVRON CORPORATION (CVX) 1.65% 3.22% Consumer Discretionary WALT DISNEY CO. (DIS) 0.68% 0.00% REIT DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC. (NYSE:DLR.PK) 2.55% 2.00% Utilities DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION HOLDING COMPANY (DUK) 0.50% 0.57% Industrials EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. (EMR) 1.89% 1.48% Energy ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP (EPD) 1.85% 5.29% Energy ENERGY TRANSFER LP COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS (ET) 0.65% 3.62% Industrials EATON CORPORATION PLC (ETN) 1.06% 0.78% Information Technology FACEBOOK INC. CL A (FB) 1.72% 0.00% Industrials GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP. (GD) 0.77% 0.65% Consumer Staples GENERAL MILLS INC. (GIS) 1.34% 1.21% Information Technology ALPHABET INC CLASS C CAPITAL STOCK (GOOG) 1.70% 0.00% Information Technology INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. (IBM) 0.81% 1.16% Health Care JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ) 3.99% 3.00% Financials JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. (JPM) 1.37% 1.34% Consumer Staples KELLOGG CO. (K) 0.43% 0.41% Consumer Staples KIMBERLY CLARK CORP. (KMB) 2.48% 1.91% Energy KINDER MORGAN INC. (KMI) 1.04% 2.34% Consumer Staples COCA-COLA COMPANY (KO) 1.89% 1.70% Industrials LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. (LMT) 0.42% 0.31% Consumer Discretionary MCDONALD'S CORP. (MCD) 3.71% 2.30% Health Care MCKESSON CORP. (MCK) 0.42% 0.12% Health Care MEDTRONIC PLC (MDT) 1.78% 1.03% Industrials 3M COMPANY (MMM) 1.84% 1.75% Energy MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP UNIT REPSTG LTD PARTNER (MMP) 0.99% 3.05% Consumer Staples ALTRIA GROUP INC. (MO) 1.28% 3.06% Energy MPLX LP COM UNIT REPSTG LTD PARTNER INT (MPLX) 0.55% 2.45% Industrials MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC. CL A (MSM) 0.72% 0.89% Utilities NEXTERA ENERGY INC. (NEE) 0.66% 0.33% Consumer Discretionary NIKE INC CLASS B COM (NKE) 1.38% 0.29% Industrials NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP. (NSC) 2.24% 1.06% REIT REALTY INCOME CORP. (O) 1.63% 2.08% REIT OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC. (OHI) 1.97% 4.78% Consumer Staples PEPSICO INC. COMMON STOCK (PEP) 3.05% 2.43% Health Care PFIZER INC. (PFE) 0.41% 0.45% Consumer Staples PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. (PG) 2.33% 1.41% Consumer Staples PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. (PM) 2.56% 4.28% Utilities PPL CORPORATION (PPL) 0.32% 0.52% Financials PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC. (PRU) 1.79% 3.27% Information Technology QUALCOMM INC. (QCOM) 1.39% 0.77% Industrials RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION COMMON STOCK (RTX) 0.67% 0.56% Consumer Discretionary STARBUCKS CORP. (SBUX) 0.95% 0.53% Consumer Staples J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY (SJM) 0.51% 0.43% Utilities SOUTHERN CO. (SO) 0.94% 1.14% Telecom AT&T INC. (T) 1.47% 3.09% Consumer Staples TARGET CORP. (TGT) 2.67% 1.21% Financials T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. (TROW) 0.79% 0.53% Information Technology TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED (TXN) 0.50% 0.36% Industrials UNION PACIFIC CORP (UNP) 1.58% 0.81% Financials VISA INC. CL A COMMON STOCK (V) 2.16% 0.36% Consumer Discretionary V.F. CORPORATION (VFC) 1.23% 0.87% Energy VALERO ENERGY CORP. NEW (VLO) 0.22% 0.58% Telecom VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (VZ) 2.28% 2.72% Utilities WEC ENERGY GROUP INC. (WEC) 1.09% 0.75% Consumer Staples WALMART INC COMMON STOCK (WMT) 1.25% 0.51% REIT W.P. CAREY INC. COM (WPC) 1.43% 2.48% Energy EXXON MOBIL CORP. (XOM) 1.10% 3.10%

I currently own 70 companies in my portfolio. Over the quarter, I started new positions and added to existing positions. I am not worried at all about the number of positions I hold. These blue-chip companies don't need me to follow them daily. In fact, I wouldn't mind holding them even if the stock market is closed for a decade.

Acquisitions Made in Q2 and Q3 2020

These were busy quarters for me. The rapid changes in the environment forced me to react and face the headwinds while maintaining my goals. I bought shares in six sectors: consumer discretionary, utilities, financials, real estate, telecom and energy. Staples are solid, and energy, industrials and financials were hammered and offered some good opportunities to reposition my portfolio.

In the consumer discretionary sector, I added to my position in the V.F. Corporation (VFC). The company suffered together with other retailers, but its global reach and variety of brands will help the company to deal with the short-term challenges. In a vote of confidence, the company just raised the dividend lately.

In the financial sector, I added to Prudential (PRU). After selling my position in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), I bought shares in Prudential as the dividend seems safe for the time being, and the company is able to grow him significantly in the near future. Add to that the very high yield.

In the energy sector, I added to Kinder Morgan (KMI). The distribution seems safe, and the high dividend yield is enticing. After cutting the dividend several years ago, the company chose a safer path, and I believe it will help it cruise through 2020 and its challenges.

In the real estate sector, I added to W.P. Carey (WPC). I sold my position in Ventas (VTR) after the dividend cut and added to W.P. Carey as it seems very safe and high yield. Investors should take into account that W.P. Carey raises the dividend every quarter but in a very modest way.

In the telecom sector, I added to Verizon (VZ). Not a very interesting position. Another "boring" company that delivers decent safe yield and will be able to capitalize on the changes of 5G.

In the utilities sector, I started a position with PPL Corporation (PPL). After selling my position in Dominion (D) due to the inevitable dividend cut, I started a position with PPL. The dividend is safe, and the current entry yield made it even more attractive. Investors should expect slow growth in the short and medium term.

Sales Made in Q2 and Q3 2020

Over the past two quarters, I sold my position in three companies. Ventas, Wells Fargo and Dominion. All three either cut or announced a dividend cut. I used the funds to buy different companies as described in the previous section.

What Am I Looking For?

When I look at my portfolio, I see a great collection of companies. Every year, I feel more confident about some companies and less confident about others. That's why diversification is key. I am always looking for the weaker links in my portfolio, and I try to measure the effect of a possible dividend cut on my dividend income.

In Q4, I will keep following the energy and financial closely. The energy sector suffers from low energy prices, which hurt its dividend coverage, and the financial sector is under tight supervision by the Federal Reserve which might call for dividend cuts, if it sees lower liquidity as people are unable to repay loans. I am looking forward to seeing how this situation will develop. Some investors may suggest that AT&T (NYSE:T), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), and Altria (NYSE:MO) are unsafe, but I disagree.

You probably recognize the chart below, as it is part of my stock analysis. Using this chart contributes to my analysis thesis. I keep looking for Type 2 stocks mostly, as they offer the best combination of growth and income. I will look for these Type 2 stocks in the financials, industrials, and energy sectors.

In the past quarters, I bought companies that are not very common. The lower stock prices allowed me to buy companies with high yields and faster than usual growth. In general, I focused mostly on high yielding stocks, as I believe they are attractive at the current valuations.

(Source: graph created by author)

Stocks to Consider

These stocks have all passed my initial screening and should be thoroughly analyzed before I decide to add more or initiate a new position. In the energy sector, I am looking to add more to my position in Kinder Morgan.

In the consumer staples sector, I am looking to add more to my position in J.M. Smucker. I love the current valuation, the safe dividend and the entry yield.

I will also be happy to add to companies in the Industrial sector. I am looking forward to adding to Eaton (NYSE:ETN) around $70 and I will look deeper into the new combination of United Technologies and Raytheon (RTX).

I am also looking to add to the consumer discretionary sector as well as the financial sector. I still don't have specific stocks on my radar.

Conclusion

The first three quarters were an amazing experience. A real roller coaster, and you could feel the volatility that the stock market offers. I saw the stock market plunge and recover just as quickly. Luckily, I managed to maintain the dividend income steady. In the coming quarters, I will keep executing my investment thesis, as I invest in companies monthly. Hopefully, I will be able to achieve my goals and get closer to my long-term objectives.

The coronavirus is probably going to accompany us into 2021. We are in a significant recession, and hopefully a recovery afterwards. This is a time when I prefer either to take risks with significant rewards or stay with the safest blue chips. I'd recommend you do the same. I hope you all stay safe and healthy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN MY PORTFOLIO AS PUBLISHED ONCE A QUARTER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.