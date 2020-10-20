While I don't own the stock, I could see the case for purchasing the company at today's valuation (approximately $125 per share).

In this article, I will share a sum of parts valuation for the new "IBM" and the spinoff, "NewCo", to assess the intrinsic value and projected returns for IBM.

IBM's hybrid-cloud products are gaining traction in the marketplace, as evidenced by 30% y/y revenue growth for its cloud segment. This massive market opportunity could see IBM return to growth.

Recently, IBM announced that it would be spinning off its managed infrastructure services business, an event that could unlock shareholder value.

Source: IBM Strategic Update Presentation

Investment Thesis

IBM (IBM) is nearing the completion of a multi-year transformation to a hybrid-cloud and AI company. IBM appointed Arvind Krishna as its CEO in April 2020, the leader of IBM's cloud adventure and the driving force behind the Red Hat acquisition. One of Krishna's first major moves is the strategic spin-off of IBM's managed infrastructure services business. For several years, IBM's legacy business has provided the financial wherewithal to build out the hybrid-cloud and cognitive software platforms. However, the company is now getting rid of this legacy business to focus on the $1 trillion hybrid-cloud market opportunity.

The cloud industry is slated to keep growing as the world goes digital; therefore, the prospects of an IBM laser-focused on hybrid-cloud returning to revenue growth are rosy. That is, simply by virtue of IBM conducting business at the heart of powerful secular growth trends, i.e., the migration to cloud and the digitization of business, the company may do quite well under its new structure.

IBM's current valuation is severely depressed, and single-digit revenue growth could propel the stock significantly higher (of course, coupled with a generous capital return program in the form of buybacks and dividend increases). My investment thesis revolves around the following points:

The spinoff event will unlock shareholder value and act as a near-term catalyst that drives the stock higher.

Arvind Krishna's IBM is well-positioned for the growing hybrid-cloud market, and recent cloud revenue growth seems to be the early signs of a Microsoft-like renaissance.

IBM's financial strength provides a safety net to its 5.2% dividend yield. Furthermore, a return to revenue growth (higher free cash flow) will likely increase dividends and buybacks, which could drive IBM's price higher.

IBM's Lost Decade... Or Two

In its glory days, IBM was the pioneer of personal computing with innovation ranging from mainframes to floppy disks. However, over the last two decades, IBM has turned into a stagnant/slowly declining business, which has led business magazines to compare the company to a dinosaur facing extinction.

Source: YCharts

Although IBM has reinvented itself many times and shifted the focus of its business to software, the company has not been able to grow its revenues. From 2000 to 2010, IBM managed to grow its revenues from $87 billion to $102 billion; however, in the next ten years, IBM's revenues have declined to $76 billion [TTM]. As IBM's revenue declined, its market capitalization has fallen by more than 50% in the last seven years.

NewCo Spinoff Brings IBM's Transition To A Hybrid-Cloud And AI Company Closer To Completion

With a new leader at the helm in Arvind Krishna, IBM is entering into a new era. Over the last few years, IBM has built a hybrid-cloud platform, and the $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat is seen as the driving force behind the strong cloud revenues at IBM. In my opinion, spinning off the managed infrastructure services business will help IBM focus on significant growth opportunities in the hybrid-cloud market, but more on that later.

Source: IBM Strategic Update Presentation

IBM stands at a crucial juncture of its transformation to a hybrid-cloud company. As a part of the multi-year transformation process, IBM has built a hybrid-cloud platform that is gaining traction in the market. With the cloud business becoming self-sufficient, IBM has decided to spin off its managed infrastructure services business. Here's what the two companies would look like post-spinoff:

Source: IBM Strategic Update Presentation

The new IBM will focus on hybrid-cloud and AI, and it will likely become a growing business. Whereas NewCo's managed infrastructure service could have stagnant revenues as it focuses on operational efficiency and cash flow optimization. An order backlog of $60 billion gives me some confidence to buy NewCo, too; however, I am skeptical about its growth prospects, so I would look to sell NewCo as soon as the spinoff goes through.

Hybrid-Cloud Could Rejuvenate IBM

Source: IBM Strategic Update Presentation

According to IBM's estimates, the hybrid-cloud market represents a $1 trillion TAM opportunity. Amazon Web Services (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG) are dominant in the public cloud markets; however, the hybrid-cloud market is still up for grabs. More than 90% of enterprises have hybrid environments, and 75% of workloads are not in the public cloud. Hence, the hybrid-cloud opportunity could be worth billions of dollars in annual revenues for IBM.

Source: IBM Strategic Update Presentation

The $1 trillion market opportunity breakdown is as follows: $300 billion: Cloud transformational Services, $450 billion: Cloud Software & Platforms, $230 billion: Cloud Infrastructure. Over the last twelve months, IBM's cloud revenues stood at $22 billion (up 20% y/y), which leaves a lot of room for IBM to grow. Now, IBM might not outpace the market growth rate, but the hybrid-cloud market itself is expected to grow at more than 20% till 2025 and likely maintain robust growth well beyond 2025.

Recent numbers show that IBM is helping large organizations in their digital transformation efforts through its hybrid-cloud platform. The 2x growth in the number of large deals in Red Hat points towards the success of this acquisition, and the momentum in the cloud has the potential to make IBM a growing business once again.

Source: IBM Strategic Update Presentation

The central element of IBM's future success will likely be its open hybrid cloud platform. In 2019, IBM acquired Red Hat to form the backbone of this platform, and growth of 28.7% in Cloud & Data platform revenues in Q2 is just the beginning. IBM's deep industry connections are making it easier for Red Hat to make bigger deals (>10 mn), thereby accelerating its momentum. Every dollar spent on the Red Hat platform creates demand across IBM's Infrastructure, Software, and Cloud Transformation Services portfolio.

I expect the momentum in the hybrid-cloud market to drive the demand for IBM's platform higher, which, in turn, should drive IBM's revenues and free cash flow higher.

Source: IBM Strategic Update Presentation

In the last twelve months, growth in the cloud business (+20% y/y) has not been enough to stem IBM's revenue decline. However, the creation of NewCo will give IBM a lower TTM revenue base of $56 billion, of which the cloud and data platform segment contributed ~$22 billion, and it is growing at ~30% y/y.

The momentum in IBM's hybrid-cloud business is directly attributable to the momentum in Red Hat's open-source platform. In my opinion, the cloud and data platform segment will remain the primary driver of revenue growth over the next few years. The secular growth trend in hybrid-cloud markets shall aid IBM's push to return to sustainable mid-single-digit revenue growth.

Financial Analysis

Now, let's take a closer look at IBM's financials. In this section, we will analyze some of the key aspects of the income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement, and IBM's capital return program.

Income Statement Analysis

Source: YCharts

Over the last five years, IBM's revenues declined from $81.74 billion to $75.5 billion at -1.58% CAGR. In the same time period, gross margins have dropped from ~50% to ~48% as IBM moved its focus to Cloud. At first look, IBM appears to be in steady decline; however, there is more than what meets the eye. Here's the latest set of financials: Source: IBM Q2 FY2021 Results

In Q2 FY 2021, IBM's Cloud & Cognitive Segment revenues grew by just 3.3%; however, a look under the hood shows that IBM's Cloud & Data platforms business is growing at ~28.7% y/y. The momentum in Red Hat is the primary driver of this rapid growth and IBM's management expects the momentum to continue over the next few years as organizations shift to hybrid-cloud environments as part of digital transformation initiatives.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Source: YCharts

Due to the Red Hat acquisition, IBM's balance sheet leverage has gone up considerably. With $12.04 billion in cash and equivalents, IBM is well-capitalized. However, financial debt of $64.74 billion has left IBM saddled with net debt of $52 billion. This debt has led to a rise in interest expense, which now stands at $1.25 billion [TTM]. At this time, I see no reason to worry about this debt as IBM's EBITDA of $15.1 billion is ample cover for its interest expense.

Cash Flow Statement Analysis

Source: YCharts

As you can see in the chart above, IBM's free cash flow has decreased slightly from $13.1 billion in 2016 to $12.1 billion in 2020 at a rate of -1.58% CAGR (same as revenue). IBM utilizes a large chunk of its free cash flow to finance its capital return program (dividends plus buybacks). In the last twelve months, IBM paid out $5.764 billion in dividends and bought back shares worth $456 million.

Dividend Analysis

Source: YCharts

IBM paid out $6.49 per share in dividends last year, i.e., IBM has a cash dividend payout ratio of 47.53%. Over the last five years, dividends grew from $5.0 to $6.49 at a 5.35% CAGR. IBM achieved dividend aristocrat status in 2019, and a reasonable CDPR ratio of less than 50% gives room for further growth in dividends. Now let's look at the other part of IBM's capital return program - stock buyback.

Buyback Analysis

Source: YCharts

IBM's capital return program includes a sizeable buyback (~$4 billion per year in 2016-18, and $1.6 billion in 2019 (down due to Red Hat acquisition)). However, the buyback is currently suspended due to the uncertain business environment in the world.

Over the last five years, IBM has repurchased 77.9 million shares (~8% of total equity). Considering single-digit revenue growth for new IBM, I can see the company buying back 20% of its outstanding equity over the next decade.

Valuing Apple Using Sum Of Parts Methodology

To estimate IBM's intrinsic value, we will use a sum of parts analysis for new IBM and NewCo. Here, I will leverage my proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's specifically what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow discounted by our (shareholders) cost of capital.

In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding (buybacks/dilutions).

In step 3, we normalize valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

In step 4, the model accounts for the effect of dividends.

Let's begin the valuation exercise by defining our assumptions.

Assumptions For IBM and NewCo

IBM's trailing twelve-month disaggregated revenue is as follows:

TTM revenue (Billion) FCF Margin Potential TTM FCF Per Share FCF Growth Rate 10-Yr Price To FCF At Yr-10 IBM $56 20% $12.51 5% 15x NewCo $19 15% $3.184 0% 10x

Notes related to the assumptions above:

IBM's gross margin profile: Source: IBM Q2 FY2021 Results

As you can see, IBM's cloud business commands higher gross margins (~77%) while the global technology services (the segment from which managed infrastructure services is being spun off) has margins of just (~34%). Considering the margin mix and current (combined) FCF margin of 16%, I can see the new IBM having a potential FCF margin of 20% and the spinoff "NewCo" having a potential FCF margin of 15% over the long term. The margin expansion for new IBM, in my assumption, is down to growing revenue contribution from the high-margin cloud & cognitive software segment.

The common shares outstanding utilized in TTM FCF per share calculation are 0.895 billion.

The FCF growth rate assumptions come from medium-term guidance provided by IBM's management. Very conservatively, I can see IBM and NewCo delivering 5% and 0% CAGR growth over the next five years, respectively. Further, I am assuming terminal growth rates of 2% for IBM and 0% for NewCo.

Valuing IBM Using Sum Of Parts

After identifying the free cash flows that could be generated from IBM's individual business segments, we can easily value these segments and project the future share price (10-yr) using my digitally coded model.

Based on very conservative assumptions shared in the previous segment, IBM's intrinsic value is $263.79 per share, i.e., the stock is significantly undervalued at this time. Hence, from a valuation perspective, IBM is an easy buy.

Note: The valuation and expected return calculation factors in the buyback of 20% of IBM's outstanding shares over the next decade.

Projecting The Expected Returns For IBM

Now, to derive the expected price return, we will grow the FCF per share of each business segment with their corresponding growth rate assumptions and then multiply the results with the assumed Yr-10 Price to FCF ratios, thereby generating a 2030 share price target.

According to these results, IBM's stock could be worth $370.28 by 2030. Hence, if an investor were to buy at today's price of $125, he/she could expect to generate a price CAGR return of ~11.47% over the next decade or so from share price appreciation alone.

However, IBM also pays a dividend yield of ~5.2%, and hence, it is important to analyze the total expected return (factoring in dividend). Right now, IBM has an annual dividend of $6.5 per share, and I expect the company to maintain its cash dividend payout ratio at ~50%. Here's the result for the total expected return as per my model:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see, IBM's total expected CAGR returns without and with dividend reinvestment are 14.06% and 16.04%, respectively. Since this return is considerably higher than my investment hurdle rate of 9.8% (which is the 90-yr annualized return of the S&P 500), IBM is a great buy for value and dividend growth investors.

Concluding Remarks

IBM's focus on the massive hybrid-cloud opportunity under the leadership of Arvind Krishna could lead to a Microsoft-like renaissance at the big blue. This could see IBM return to growth after several years. Moreover, IBM's stock is trading at a significant discount to its fair value, and the spinoff of its legacy business could turn out to be the catalyst for value unlocking over the next year or so.

According to my calculations, IBM has an intrinsic value of ~$265, and the stock could deliver total returns of 16% per year over the next decade. Such a return is based on very conservative growth estimates. Hence, I recommend dividend growth investors consider IBM.

Key Takeaway: I rate IBM a buy at $125.

Thanks for reading; remember to follow to get more stock ideas; and happy investing!

Beating the Market: The Time Is Now There has never been a more important time in stock market history to buy individual stocks at the heart of secular growth trends. Mature market performers/underperformers and index funds simply will not cut it, as we face a decade during which there is absolutely no guarantee the overall markets will rise. This is why the time is now to discover high-quality businesses with aggressive, visionary management, operating at the heart of secular growth trends. And these are the stocks that my team and I hunt, discuss, and share with our subscribers!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.