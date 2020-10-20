There has been a record number of dividend cuts this year, particularly in the energy sector, which is suffering from the coronavirus crisis. In addition, the sell-off of the energy sector has been indiscriminate and thus it has hit the solid companies along with the weak ones. Holly Energy Partners (HEP) has plunged 43% this year due to the pandemic and thus it is now offering an 11.0% forward distribution yield. Such an abnormal yield naturally leads most investors to think that a distribution cut is just around the corner. However, the distribution of Holly Energy Partners is safe.

Business overview

Holly Energy Partners is a master limited partnership [MLP], which owns essentially all the pipeline network of crude oil and refined products as well as the terminal assets that support the refining and marketing business of HollyFrontier (HFC). Among others, this asset portfolio includes storage capacity of approximately 15 million barrels of refined products and 3,400 miles of pipelines of crude oil and refined products.

The pandemic has caused an unprecedented collapse in the global demand for refined products this year due to social distancing. According to the Energy Information Administration [EIA], the global demand for refined products is expected to slump by 8.6 million barrels per day on average this year, from 101.4 to 92.8 million barrels per day. Consequently, refiners have reduced their refinery utilization rates and thus they transport lower volumes of crude oil and refined products this year. This is a headwind to the business of Holly Energy Partners, which has a business model that is based on the transported and stored volumes of crude oil and oil products.

However, it is critical to note that Holly Energy Partners has one of the most resilient business models in the energy sector. Nearly all its revenues are fee-based while the company has minimum-volume requirements in the contracts with its customers. These minimum-volume requirements, which force customers to pay minimum amounts regardless of their actual volumes, comprise approximately 70% of the total revenue of Holly Energy Partners. As a result, Holly Energy Partners is one of the most resilient energy companies in the ongoing downturn.

The resilience of Holly Energy Partners was impressive in the second quarter, which was marked by unprecedented lockdowns. In that quarter, most energy companies, including all the U.S. refiners, posted material losses due to the collapse in the demand for oil products. On the contrary, Holly Energy Partners reported just a 7% decrease in its earnings, from $45.7 million to $42.6 million, and a 3% dip in its distributable cash flow.

It is remarkable that the transported volumes of crude oil and refined products of Holly Energy Partners decreased 26% over the prior year’s quarter but its earnings and its distributable cash flow remained resilient thanks to the minimum volume commitments of the customers of the MLP. Overall, Holly Energy Partners proved one of the most defensive oil companies at the peak of the pandemic. This helps explain the outlook of analysts, who expect Holly Energy Partners to post flat earnings per share this year. There is no other oil company that is expected to avoid a decline in its earnings per share this year.

Moreover, the effect of the pandemic on the energy market is expected to attenuate next year thanks to an expected development of a vaccine. The Energy Information Administration expects the global demand for oil products to grow by 6.3 million barrels per day in 2021 and thus retrieve essentially three-quarters of the losses caused by the pandemic this year. Analysts seem to agree on this view and thus they expect Holly Energy Partners to grow its earnings per share 10% next year.

The only negative development for Holly Energy Partners is the fact that HollyFrontier has decided to convert its Cheyenne refinery into a renewable diesel plant. This conversion will eliminate the use of crude oil and the production of all the refined products except for diesel and hence it will provide a headwind to Holly Energy Partners. In its last conference call, Holly Energy Partners stated that it would begin negotiations with HollyFrontier regarding the potential changes to their existing volume agreement. While the outcome of these negotiations is uncertain, it is critical to note that Holly Energy Partners receives minimum annualized payments of only $17.5 million related to the assets located in this refinery. This amount is just 3% of the annual revenues of the MLP. As a result, the effect of the conversion of Cheyenne refinery on the results of Holly Energy Partners will be limited, particularly if the negotiations have a positive outcome for the MLP.

Distribution

Holly Energy Partners raised its distribution for 58 consecutive quarters at a 7% average annual rate until this year. As this period includes the Great Recession and the fierce downturn of the energy sector between mid-2014 and 2016, the exceptional distribution record of Holly Energy Partners is a testament to its rock-solid business model.

When the pandemic panicked the financial markets, in mid-March, management initially stated that it intended to maintain its distribution intact. However, about a month later, Holly Energy Partners cut its distribution by 48%. The misleading guidance of management is certainly disappointing. This may help explain part of the poor performance of the stock price of the MLP, which has resulted in a price-to-earnings ratio of only 7.0 and an abnormally high distribution yield of 11.0%.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, investors should realize that Holly Energy Partners posted a distribution coverage ratio of 1.9 in the exceptionally adverse second quarter and a coverage ratio of 2.0 in the first half of the year. It is thus evident that the MLP covers its current distribution with a wide margin of safety, particularly given its resilient cash flows and its expected earnings growth next year.

Holly Energy Partners also has a strong balance sheet. It has net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $1.6 billion, which is only six times its annual distributable cash flows. The balance sheet of Holly Energy Partners, which is one of the strongest in the MLP universe, will help the MLP endure the ongoing downturn even if it lasts longer than anticipated.

Final thoughts

The indiscriminate sell-off of the entire energy sector, which has been caused by the pandemic, has beaten the few resilient energy stocks along with the weak ones. As a result, it is an ideal opportunity for income-oriented investors to lock in the safe 11.0% distribution yield of Holly Energy Partners. This yield is safe thanks to the strong distribution coverage ratio of 2.0, the resilient business model and the healthy balance sheet of the MLP. As soon as the pandemic subsides, the yield of this high-quality MLP will revert to a more reasonable level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.