Microsoft (MSFT) will report results on Tuesday, October 27, after the close of trading. It is expected to be a solid quarter for the company, driven by its intelligent cloud business unit. The strong outlook could be why option traders are betting that the stock rises by as much as 6% after those results in the weeks that follow.

Strong Growth

Analysts are looking for the fiscal first quarter to generate revenue growth of 8%, rising to $35.7 billion. Meanwhile, earnings are estimated to have risen by almost 12% to $1.54 per share. The quarter's strong growth is forecast to be driven by Microsoft's intelligent cloud unit, with revenue rising by 17.3% to $12.7 billion, making it the largest business unit. Productivity and business processes are expected to grow by 6.5% to $11.7 billion, while more personal computing is forecast to remain flat at $11.1 billion.

Additionally, analysts are looking for strong fiscal second-quarter growth. Earnings are forecast to rise by roughly 6% to $1.61 per share, with revenue growing by around 9.5% to $40.4 billion. The intelligent cloud unit is expected to see growth of almost 16% to $13.7 billion.

Betting Shares Surge

The optimism around the quarter is likely driving a trader to bet the stock begins to rise after a period of sluggishness. On October 20, the open interest levels for the November 6, $225 calls rose by about 21,000 contracts. The data shows that the calls were bought for about $4.70. Additionally, the open interest for the November 6 $235 calls rose by nearly the same amount. However, this time, the trader sold the calls collecting a premium of roughly $2 per contract. The two options trades created a spread transaction and a bullish bet that the stock will be trading above $227.70 by the expiration date.

Technical Trends Are Favorable

Overall, the technical chart has been weak, with the stock trading mostly sideways since September. The stock broke a significant uptrend at the beginning of September that formed off the March and April lows. That uptrend has now acted as a form of technical resistance.

The good news is that the stock has managed to stabilize, finding support around $215 and the 50-day moving average. If support holds, then it seems likely the equity rises to around its previous highs of $230 along with the uptrend that started in April. Additionally, we see momentum in the RSI has started trending higher, climbing off its September lows. It indicates that Microsoft is beginning to see some bullish momentum return to its stock after an idle period.

RISKS

There are plenty of risks currently with Microsoft, with the stock trading at 31 times its fiscal 2022 earnings estimates. It happens to be the stock's highest PE ratio going back to the year 2002. Additionally, earnings growth is expected to remain in the 10 to 12% region through fiscal 2023. It means the stock is trading with a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of nearly three, which is very high.

Despite the valuation concerns, momentum has been in Microsoft's favor, and it is likely to continue to grind higher. Primarily if it should deliver quarterly results that are in line or better.

Love this article? Then hit the follow button at the top of the story! Let The Market Be Your Guide Finding the next big move in the market is never easy, so let us help you determine what that move will be. Every day, Reading The Market uses changes in fundamentals, technicals, and options markets to determine the next significant move in stocks, sectors, and indexes. To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page



Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.