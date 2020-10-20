Wheat exports from the US are good this season, but nothing more.

Instrument

The Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the wheat market.

Seasonality

The current wheat futures price is unprecedentedly high for the current season. More specifically, there hasn't been such a price on the market since December 2014. This means that either wheat is overvalued or has fundamental reasons to be so expensive. Let's look for these reasons.

Wheat-Corn Spread

Wheat price traditionally correlates positively with corn price. It is also worth noting that this correlation has become stronger recently:

At the same time, wheat is now relatively more expensive than corn. All things being equal, wheat will have to fall in price by about 20% in order to achieve a reasonable ratio.

US Export

The US is showing a good rate of wheat exports this year. As of the second week of October, the accumulated volume of exported wheat together with the outstanding sales (sold, but not shipped) in the US amounted to 15.05 million tons. This is the best result over the past five years.

But at the same time, according to the current USDA estimate, the export forecast is completed by 56.7%. And this indicator does not stand out against the background of other years:

In other words, the export rate is good, but nothing more. Compare with what we have in the corn and soybean market:

Impact of the Black Sea Region

In recent years, the US share in the global wheat market has declined. But the role of Russia and Ukraine has increased:

Export Sales Market Share US vs. Black Sea Region (Ukraine and Russia)

Accordingly, the exchange rates of these countries began to have a significant impact on the world price of wheat. For example, there is the long-term relationship between the Russian ruble and the price of wheat futures. And within this relationship, the current rise in the price of wheat does not seem justified:

Supply and Demand

Considering the dynamics of changes in USDA forecasts regarding the global wheat market (excluding China), it is striking that the forecast for the surplus is inclined to rise. This is an important point - no shortage of wheat is expected in the world this season.

Fundamental Price

In the wheat market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is a relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the wheat futures.

According to the latest USDA data, the stock-to-use ratio for the global wheat market will exceed 42.5% in the current marketing year. And from this point of view, the current price of wheat futures is overvalued:

Considering the stock-to-use ratio exclusively for the US, we can say that the price of wheat futures is also overpriced. Although, in this case, the ratio tends to decrease. But that still doesn't justify the current price level.

Bottom line

I read a lot about weather risks in Russia and Ukraine. I agree, there is a slight moisture deficit, but good rains in the spring can fix everything. In other words, it is too early to draw final conclusions. And given all of the above, I think that the observed rise in the price of wheat has already exceeded reasonable limits. And I believe that the WEAT ETF will decrease to $5.6 per share in the coming month.

