Schlumberger Can Drag For Now

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is likely to drag for a few quarters more before the outlook improves. Through a scale-to-fit strategy, efficiency improvement, and better technology adoption – the company looks to thrive in a difficult period. It has divested the OneStim pressure pumping business to Liberty Oilfield (NYSE:LBRT) and restructured operations to focus on basin-wise operations. By 2021, it plans to uplift the EBITDA margin to the 2019-level. While North America remains sedate, a resilient Latin America and the Middle East operation will help stabilize the top line in the short term. Over the long term, SLB may charter a path to foray into servicing renewable energy like green hydrogen.

The company's backlog and book-to-bill ratio have contracted for the past two quarters, which implies that the company does not expect a revival in the North American energy market before 2022. Its free cash flow weakened in 9M 2020. On top of that, its leverage is relatively high relative to some of its peers, although it has sufficient liquidity to cover its massive debt load in the short to medium term. The stock has performed in line with the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. I think the stock price has a marginal downside potential because of its high trading multiples. However, the benefits of the massive restructuring program will continue to yield results, expanding operating margin in the next quarter. SLB is still a good pick, but investors might want to enter a lower price point for a profitable transaction.

Strategic Priorities

In my last series, I discussed Schlumberger's efforts to build an asset-light model. The company has stepped on the pedal now as it restructures its outfit based on various divisions, which will support the basin-specific innovation. Earlier in the year, it exited the pressure pumping and coiled tubing business and closed at least 150 of its facilities. Advancing the scale-to-fit strategy further, it signed an agreement to divest the North American low-flow artificial lift business in a cash transaction. Then, during Q3, it divested the OneStim pressure pumping business to Liberty Oilfield Services in exchange for a 37% equity interest in Liberty. These transactions are expected to enhance its EBITDA margin, lower capital intensity, and accelerate the path to its financial goals. Equity participation in LBRT will ensure that SLB reaps the North American unconventional recovery benefit when it happens. The deal is expected to be positive on the EPS and EBITDA levels in 2021.

In the Q3 earnings conference call, the management highlighted its goal of restoring its adjusted EBITDA margin to the 2019 level by 2021. It also plans on recovering approximately 50% of the year-on-year revenue decline. SLB estimates that its restructuring program will reduce $1.5 billion of fixed costs (annually). Q3 2020 achieved more than 80% of these cash savings. The company expects to complete the rest of the target ($300 million in savings) by Q4 2020. So, I expect the savings to add to the operating margin in the next quarter.

SLB Embraces The Digital Age

Schlumberger's management reckons that technology has become significantly more critical during this low growth period as the energy producers seek efficiency. So, Digital and Production & Recovery have become a crucial part of the core strategy, which includes its remote services and digital inspections (DELFI cognitive E&P environment). During Q3, it deployed the Agora edge AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (internet of things) solutions on the APS project in Ecuador, which helped expand revenue and margin on the project. On top of that, it has recently come to an agreement with IBM for the Red Hat OpenShift program, which would further enable the adoption of this platform, particularly with the NOC (nationalized oil companies).

International Business Outlook

Schlumberger's management expects the low-cost producer country in OPEC+, including the Middle East and Russia, to be the first responders to the demand recovery. However, in other regions, the short cycle will continue. China may continue to grow. Also, drilling and production in the shallow water and higher FIDs (final investment decisions) will make a comeback. Overall, the company's international activity is likely to stabilize in Q4 2020. Despite these seemingly encouraging developments, the stock market was put off by SLB'S pushback of the recovery period beyond 2021, and possibly in 2022. The 8.8% fall in Schlumberger's stock price on the day of its Q3 earnings suggests that the market expected more cheerful guidance from the management.

From Q2 to Q3, SLB's revenue share from international operations remained unchanged at 78%. Despite the resilience, Middle East/Asia (7% down sequentially) became much weaker than Latin America, which jumped up by 30% quarter over quarter. APS project's resumption in Ecuador and easing of the lockdown in Mexico and Brazil resulted in the sales rise in Q3.

North America: Production Activity Is The Key

In Q4, Schlumberger's management expects the recent trend to continue, implying a modest activity uptake in North America. Beyond Q4, however, the uncertainties will prevail stemming from the second wave of a pandemic-induced slowdown. On a more positive note, an improving demand supported by economic stimulus measures can lead to a subdued recovery in North America's frac and drilling activity. The other part of the company's long-term outlook involves its participation in the energy transition. Production & Recovery will become more critical to its growth strategy. The transformation would include natural gas technology up to midstream as well as new energy. The management sees opportunities in green hydrogen or electrolyzer. It's a new venture, known as Genvia, which can provide higher efficiency and a more versatile electrolyzer to feed a 40-gigawatt capacity in the EU in 2030. As exciting as the opportunities are in this, green hydrogen still faces a number of issues, as discussed in this Rystad article here.

Quarter over quarter, SLB's North America revenues decreased by 2% in Q3 – a much better performance compared to steep and continuous fall in the previous three quarters. Increased (estimated 30% higher) stage count in North America led to higher fleet utilization, ultimately leading to higher OneStim fracturing revenue. As a result, revenues from the Production segment (12% up) increased from Q2 to Q3. As I discussed earlier in the article, the North American market's major weaknesses turned out to be decreased land drilling activity due to lower onshore rig count.

In an encouraging development, the drilled but uncompleted (or DUC) well count has remained resilient throughout the year, although the crude oil price has been volatile. The strength in the DUC wells was mostly visible in the Permian and Haynesville shales. On the other hand, lower rig count, hurricane disruption, and falling sales in the company's WesternGeco multiclient seismic licenses reduced North America's revenues in Q3.

In Q3, Schlumberger recorded a $0.06 loss per share compared to a $2.47 loss per share in Q2. It recorded $254 million of facility exit charges and $63 million in workforce reduction charges. However, investors may note that the company recorded $3.7 billion of workforce reductions and the impairment charges (pre-tax) in Q2.

Lower Backlog

SLB's backlog decreased consecutively for the past two quarters until Q3. In Drilling Systems, backlog significantly reduced (by 13%) in Q3. The OneSubsea segment was relatively steady. In Cameron, the book-to-bill ratio fell to 0.6x in Q3 compared to 0.7x in Q2. A lower backlog reflects lower revenue visibility in the future.

Industry Indicators Are Less Gloomy

In the past year until September, the key U.S. unconventional Basins, on average, the U.S. saw a 16.1% fall in tight oil production despite as the rig count crashed. According to the EIA's Drilling Productivity Report, the U.S. shale oil production is due for a further slowdown (4.2% decline, on average) by November 2020. According to the EIA's Short Term Energy Outlook, the Brent crude oil price for Q4 2020 can rise by $1 per barrel compared to the September average, while it can increase by $6 further in 2021.

FCF and Capex In FY2020

SLB's free cash flow (or FCF) was $1.2 billion in 9M 2020, 38% lower than a year ago. Despite lower capex, significantly lower cash flow from operations (or CFO) led to the FCF deterioration. The fall in revenues primarily caused the CFO to decrease in 9M 2020. Its FY2020 capital expenditure budget (includes APS and multiclient) is $1.5 billion, 40% lower than the FY2019.

The company's debt-to-equity is 1.44x, which is higher than peers' (Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR), and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)) average of 1.1x. As of September 30, 2020, its liquidity was $10.8 billion. The company has added to its liquidity flexibility and extended the near-term debt repayment maturity by issuing several notes. You can read more about its finances in my article here.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, global rig count, and SLB's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous eight-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to decrease in the next two years. I expect it to rebound and register growth in 2023.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to decline sharply in the next two years. However, in 2023, the EBITDA can rebound.

I have calculated the EV using SLB's forward EV/EBITDA multiple and its past average multiple. Returns potential using the forward multiple (~9.0x) is lower (32% downside) compared to returns potential using the past average multiple (11% upside). The Wall Street analysts have much higher returns expectations (48% upside) from the stock.

SLB's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than the peers because the company's EBITDA is expected to decrease more sharply than peers in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple is in line with the peers' (HAL, BKR, and FTI) average of 6.7x. So, I think the stock is slightly overvalued at the current price. I also think the sell-side analysts are over-estimating the returns potential.

What's The Take On SLB?

For the past few quarters, particularly since demand slowed down, Schlumberger's focus has been on cost management and efficiency improvement through better technology adoption, including the DELFI cognitive platform and Ora platform. Its scale-to-fit strategy, which aims to lower capital intensity, has the eventual goal of attaining a 20% EBITDA margin or retracing margin to the 2019 level when the energy service companies were flying strong. Although drilling activity has remained fragile, steady DUC wells ensure that production and recovery activities will pull through the onshore market's weaknesses. In the international market, I think Latin America and the Middle East will help stabilize the top line in the short term.

However, in the same breath, SLB's management reveals that it now expects a revival in the North American energy market in 2022, which means that the rebound will now be delayed compared to the earlier expectations. In consonance with the outlook, the company's backlog and book-to-bill ratio have contracted for the past two quarters, indicating limited visibility in the future revenue potential. Its free cash flow also weakened in 9M 2020. Although the FY2020 has been pegged down, I think FCF will remain weak in the short term. Fortunately, the company has sufficient liquidity to cover its huge debt load in the short to medium term. While the stock can produce negative returns in the short term, SLB has the balance sheet strength and financial power to withstand the current headwinds and recover over a more extended period.

