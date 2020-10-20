The REIT, like essentially all lodging REITs, was forced to suspend its monthly distribution to survive as RevPAR cratered from an average of $133.50 in 2019 to $23.80 in April.

Today, we take an in-depth look at a company in one of the hardest hit sectors in the market during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. However, this REIT is well run, significantly undervalued and I made a lot of money in this name coming off the financial crisis under the same management. Its CEO has also made significant new purchases in recent months. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is a West Palm Beach, FL based lodging real estate investment trust {REIT} whose brand names include Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Courtyard by Marriott. The company went public in 2010, raising net proceeds of $158.7 million at $20 per unit. Chatham owns or leases a total of 40 properties outright, encompassing 6,092 rooms in 15 states and Washington D.C. Additionally, it retains an ~10% interest in two joint-ventures with Colony Capital (CLNY) totaling 94 hotels and ~12,350 rooms. The units currently trade at around $7.30 with an approximate $350 million market cap.

Source: Company Presentation

Its wholly owned properties include 25 upscale extended stay hotels and 15 select-service hotels with extended stay responsible for 70% of the REIT's 2019 EBITDA. Geographically, Chatham is primary bi-coastal, with the West Coast (~36% of portfolio) and Northeast (~25%) accounting for its largest concentration of properties, with the greatest share of its EBITDA generated by its four Silicon Valley locations, which were responsible for 24% of that metric in 2019. Chatham has no exposure to New York City. All properties are managed by Island Hospitality Management, which is 52.5% owned by Chatham Chairman, President & CEO, Jeffrey Fisher.

Source: Company Presentation

Everything Appeared Business as Usual for Chatham and the Lodging Industry…

Last year was a pretty dull one for the industry with revenue per available room (RevPAR) growing 0.9% and occupancy unchanged at 66.1%, as supply and demand both increased 2.0%. The same should have been said of 2020, with RevPAR initially slated to be unchanged versus 2019.

Chatham was also mildly inactive at the outset of 2020, with one new property under development in the Los Angeles area and one makeover - the last of its four locations in Silicon Valley - underway. Its units were trading above $18 and yielding ~7.2% as it had just come off another year where it produced the highest hotel EBITDA margins in the lodging REIT sector at 38.3%, boasting RevPAR of $133.50, even if it was down 1.5% from 2018. Management forecasted 2020 Adj. FFO at $1.76 per unit (down 5% from $1.85 in 2019) and RevPAR of $132.00, both based on range midpoints. Unsurprisingly, daily room revenue in January 2020 was north of $900,000.

Then COVID-19 Arrived

Then Covid-19 turned the industry upside down. After realizing occupancy rates of 80.2% in 2019, Chatham saw them plunge below 20% in late March and early April with daily room revenue freefalling to ~$125,000.

In response to this unprecedented operating environment, Chatham suspended its monthly distribution and 2020 outlook, reduced its capex budget by $10 million (45%), drew down cash on its unsecured credit facility while negotiating a waiver to some of its financial covenants through March 2021, laid off or furloughed ~70% of its employees, and reduced pay for executive and board level personnel.

Units of CLDT, which closed 2019 at $18.34, plunged to $3.44 (intraday) in mid-March as fears that the entire industry might be in default before the advent of summer prevailed.

A Slow but Steady Recovery

As it turned out, late March/early April proved to be the bottom for Chatham and most of the lodging industry. After crashing to $23.80 in April, its RevPAR has steadily increased each month, reaching $61 in August. These figures are still a long way from its forecasted $132 at the start of 2020, but an advance towards positive free cash flow generation and the resumption of its monthly distribution. In fact, hotel EBITDA turned positive in June with Chatham posting $800,000 - in a 2Q that featured Adj. FFO of negative $0.26 a unit (versus positive $0.58 in the prior year period) and a 34% occupancy rate.

Competitive Tailwinds

Although still stuck in a dreadful operating environment, Chatham has outclassed its lodging REIT peers, generating 2Q20 RevPAR of $33.17, besting its closest competitor, Apple Hospitality (APLE), by 17%. Part of this outperformance is a function of its portfolio, with extended stay rooms comprising 59.4% of its total. In the COVID-19 economy, these rooms are attractive to the current source of demand, putting Chatham at a distinct advantage over its rivals, many of whom are devoid of this offering. Unsurprisingly, Apple has the next highest concentration of extended stay rooms at 32.3%.

Source: Company Presentation

Another tailwind for the company is the geographic composition of its portfolio, which does not include any properties in New York City and is primarily focused on corporate intense markets (e.g. Silicon Valley) versus population focused markets. Also, as a limited service pure play with upscale and upper midscale hotels, Chatham has a much lower operating cost structure than its full-service counterparts. On top of that dynamic, full-service hotels are still suffering from a severe lack of demand as leisure travel remains extremely constrained by fewer domestic flights and limited international travel. As such, the luxury and upper upscale sectors experienced a three-quarter reduction in their RevPARs in July 2020 vs. July 2019 compared to the 59% and 46% declines in the upscale and upper midscale categories (respectively) that make up Chatham's portfolio. Its inherently lower cost structure and additional measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed Chatham to achieve the second highest 2Q20 EBITDA per room in the lodging REIT space - still dreadful at negative $370 - while lowering its cash flow breakeven to $75 RevPAR.

Source: Company Presentation

On its current trajectory, Chatham could achieve that threshold sometime this year.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

In the meantime, it is in solid shape from a balance sheet standpoint, with $113.9 million of available liquidity, including $36.9 million in cash and access to $77.0 million on its credit facility as of June 30, 2020. If its business does not improve from June 2020 levels - which it already has - Chatham has enough funds for 41 months. If the operating environment were to reverse and the need for additional capital becomes urgent, the REIT holds six unencumbered properties with a book value of $276 million. Substantially all its $665.3 million of debt is due in 2023 and 2024, with an average interest rate of 4.3%. Its leverage ratio - net debt to hotel investments at cost - stood at 36.6% at the close of 2Q20, at the lower end of its historic mid-30s to low 50s range.

Source: Company Presentation

With its dividend and guidance suspended, it is not surprising to see the buy-side analyst community tepid on Chatham, featuring three holds versus one buy rating. Their median twelve-month price target is just over $8 per unit.

Chairman, President, & CEO Jeffrey Fisher has a vastly different opinion, purchasing 232,000 units between $7.27 and $7.81 in the first half of September. Between his trust and personal account, he now owns over 900,000 units.

Verdict

REIT investors are in it for their monthly dividend and owing to these exceptional times, Chatham and the rest of the lodging REIT industry currently do not pay one - or at least a meaningful one. It is uncertain when normal business and distributions will resume, but fewer Americans appear to be waiting on a vaccine before returning to their daily routines. A poll last month (September 9th-11th) (Yahoo News/YouGov poll) indicated that only 32% of the U.S. population plans to receive a vaccine when/if it becomes available with 34% unsure and 33% declining. This represents a marked downtick from 55% stating they would take the vaccine in May 2020. This recent data suggests a significant shift in attitude, not only toward the vaccine, but also in Americans' collective patience with the lockdown. It stands to reason that if they are disinterested in the vaccine, they will return to their prior way of life when permitted to do so.

Before the pandemic hit, Chatham was trading at a ~10% premium to book value; it now trades at a ~45% discount. As such, before a distribution is reinstituted, its units should trade higher in anticipation of its return. The man running the show at Chatham seems to think so. It might continue to be a bumpy ride for investors until the pandemic ebbs substantially, but there is solid long-term value in Chatham.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.