Healthcare costs in the US have been rising at a rapid rate. The company is attempting to disrupt this industry by lowering costs and offering a superior experience.

As mentioned in a previous article, I’ve been building a portfolio for high growth stocks that could outperform the market. I’ve been doing some due diligence into 1Life Healthcare (ONEM). I like the company's "story" and believe it is doing a lot of good work in the healthcare industry. Note: 1Life Healthcare does business under the name “One Medical”. For simplicity, I refer to the company as One Medical moving forward.

Just a brief background on the company, One Medical is a membership-based primary care platform. The company’s platform allows 24/7 access to digital health services along with in-person care. The US spends more on health care than any other country and costs continue to rise at a rapid rate. Healthcare spending in the US according to the latest data is $3.6 trillion or 17.7% of the nation’s GDP. A lot of the costs are due to inefficiencies in the system, cumbersome administrative costs, and unnecessary testing.

The company is attempting to disrupt this industry by lowering costs and offering a superior experience. This is done by engaging members through technology. For example, members/patients can digitally access medical information, prescriptions, lab results, and other data. Online physicians can also do “digital health” check-ins and follow-ups in order to reduce the number of physical visits. The company’s platform also reduces administrative burden for physicians for such tasks such as insurance coordination, scheduling, and other administrative tasks. Physicians are also supported by a virtual medical team to enable better care.

According to the company’s 10-K, 81% of all consumers are dissatisfied with their healthcare experience. This is due to long wait times, short appointments providing limited engagement, and difficulty dealing with multiple uncoordinated providers. The company’s business model attempts to solve this by blending together physical visits, a strong technology platform, and digitally delivered care.

The US primary care market is worth $260 billion which is a fraction of the overall health care market; however, it can be a driver for broader cost savings. It’s quite simple, primary care physicians are basically the “first line of defense” when it comes to treating patients for health issues. Patients who are regularly in touch and perform diagnostic check-ups with their primary care physicians are generally healthier and thus less likely to require expensive surgeries or medications in the future.

The company is still in its growth stage as it is present in only 13 markets with 96 physical offices. The company is considered “in-network” with the majority of health insurance plans in its markets. The company has been growing rapidly, though, as membership increased by 351% from 2014 to 2019. The model seems highly scalable as the company expands within its current geographical location and to other new markets. Furthermore, this model can also be applied to other types of specialized care in the future.

In terms of short-term results, Q2 2020 revenue increased by 18% to $78 million compared to $66.2 million from a year ago. Membership count increased by 25% from 379,000 to 475,000. I think, especially with the situation regarding COVID, the company’s business model would do well as it leans heavily on digital care. This is because the geographic areas the company is operating in still have some lockdown restrictions in place. The company is guiding ending membership count at the 505,000 to 515,000 range by the end of 2020. The company’s membership model provides revenue that is constantly recurring giving the company almost the same level of scalability as a technology company. The company has a high net promoter score of 90, indicating broad satisfaction with the service and was named by Forbes as part of the “100 Of The Most Customer-Centric Companies” in the healthcare/technology field.

While the company’s growth potential is from its membership revenue, the bulk of the company’s revenue is actually from net patient service and partnership revenues. Net patient service revenues are the services/visits from patients. This portion of revenue is down by 31% in Q2 2020 compared to the same time last year due to clinics being closed due to COVID. In the long term, though, I expect this number to normalize. Once it does, I expect the company to outperform as pent-up demand drives this portion of revenue higher.

On the other hand, partnership revenue is revenue earned through health networks, enterprise clients for on-site medical services, and capitation payments. Health networks partner with One Medical in order to coordinate care (thus reduce duplicative testing) as well as get access to a primarily working-age, commercially insured population without having to develop their own primary care network. We can then see that membership growth is a primary driver of this portion of revenue. The more members One Medical signs up, the more willing health networks would partner up.

As a high growth company, EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $15.2 million. The company’s business model needs to attain a certain scale in order to make sense, and quite frankly, the company isn’t there quite yet. The good news is that the company has sufficient cash runway in order to achieve the growth that it needs. As of Q2 2020, the company had cash of $664.4 million. For 3Q 2020, the company is expecting an EBITDA loss of $7-$12 million.

Like most high-growth companies, One Medical’s valuation metrics don’t make a lot of sense. The company hasn’t yet shown earnings and is trading at roughly 12.7x TTM revenue. This is a lot cheaper than Teladoc’s (TDOC) 25.1x TTM revenue valuation. Revenue growth wasn’t super impressive this quarter but that was due to the reduction in in-person visits which should normalize in the future. Membership growth has continued at a healthy pace. I believe One Medical is a good way to get exposure to the emerging trend of digital medicine. The company has a viable way forward to grow revenues. As a company that solves a need and delights with its customer service, One Medical should do well moving forward. I rate the company a strong buy.

