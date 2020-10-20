The rumors are countered by several analysts that argue it is not a good fit. Overall, a simple market buy is a crap-shoot at this time.

Trading stocks on rumors can be a real crap-shoot. With pundits talking about Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) close to a deal to buy Xilinx (XLNX), and others speculating on Nvidia (NVDA) being a better fit, I prefer a strategy that will provide a 24.82% annualized yield rate on a net $100.95 investment tied up for 59 days while providing 13.26% downside protection from the current $116.38 market price.

Benzinga first reported a bullish pattern of unusual option trading activity in XLNX on October 2nd. On 10/8/20, The Wall Street Journal reported a deal was near for AMD to buy XLNX in a deal valued at $30 billion. Benzinga and many others picked up and spread the story the following day. That same day, Barron's responded with reports of doubts, citing Citigroup's Christopher Danely, New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu, and Truist's William Stein, all of whom discussed reasons the deal would be a bad fit. Cascend Research opined that Nvidia would be a better fit. Xilinx declined comment, citing policy not to comment on rumors, and AMD did not respond to queries.

You will find abundant discussion and analysis of these rumors in the material linked above and on Seeking Alpha's XLNX ticker page. With this abundant coverage, I need not discuss those details here.

At this time, Street talk has quieted but shares remain at the elevated level they popped to upon the first rumor reports. The 9 weeks prior to that, shares were consolidating around the $105 level after a long recovery from the virus bear market.

The open question now is how to profit from the rumors without joining a simple crap-shoot. Covered option writing of cash secured puts currently are priced to provide a high annualized yield rate with downside market protection below the ore-rumor price consolidation in the $105 levels, all while limiting market risk exposure to a short-term 59 days. Consider writing (selling) the cash secured puts for the 59-day 12/18/20 $105.00 strike price at a premium of $4.05. This gives a net break-even point at $100.95. Downside protection is then $15.43 (13.26%) below current market price of $116.38, at a point on the low side of the consolidation range prior to the elevated prices driven by the current rumors. This converts a risky speculative hunch into a well balanced trade with asymmetric upside from the option premium. Longer-term contracts can be used to lock in greater option premium cash but trading off longer time exposure to market risk if these fading rumors should lead to prices sagging back to the prior trading range.

