Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF) CEO Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg

Thank you very much. Welcome and good day also from our side here to our conference call on the nine months results of Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech. As always, we first would like to walk you through the results for the Sartorius Group and then thereafter through those Sartorius Biotech.

I would like to kick it off by talking about briefly about the main highlights of our results for the first nine months. Sales revenues, order intake and earnings all have been up with quite significant double-digit growth rates, particularly the BPS division continued to expand very dynamically with a very strong performance also in the recent three months, strong underlying organic growth, and then additional tailwinds from pandemic related effects.

The LPS division after the challenging first six months of the year has developed also very positively throughout the third quarter. The acquisitions have contributed very nicely with a positive momentum to both divisions, and we will also present them pretty much between the two presentations on the Group and SSB on the acquisition of BS Operations, which will become part of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech after the closing, which we expect during Q4 this year. And then, we will also talk briefly about the outlook for 2020 full year, which we have specified and also slightly increased even though for sure, the remaining 10 weeks of the --remaining 10 weeks of the year will continue to include quite some uncertainties.

With that, I would like to hand over to Rainer Lehmann, our CFO.

Rainer Lehmann

Yes. Thanks, Joachim. Hello, everybody also from my side. And to heading on this next slide says that all, strong profit profitable growth for the first nine months. Sales revenues achieved €1.68 billion, that's an increase in constant currencies of 25%, 6-percentage points are attributed to the recent acquisitions we made and 6-percentage points we attribute to the pandemic effect Joachim was mentioning that we have a little bit of tailwind, so overall, a very successful quarter.

If we look back at H1, there we were showing a profit growth of 18%. So that means that the single quarter we grew basically by 40%, quarter-over-quarter. So very happy to report these figures. If we look at the order intake, it grew over proportional by almost 38% to €1.95 billion. Again here, order book was increased by €276 million, there's always a difference between order intake and sales revenue that we like to have an eye on. So that really means that we also have a lot in the pipeline to fuel for the growth.

Of course, these strong revenues translate also into a strong underlying EBITDA, €489 million, it's an increase of 35% compared to previous periods and translate to a margin of 29.1% EBITDA, an increase of 2.5 percentage points. And I actually want to say a little bit here to the drivers. Of course, we have on the operation side economies of scale with this large revenue, but we also should bear in mind that we currently are seeing quite a lower functional expenses.

And I would always call them like artificial economies of scales because they are not sustainable due to the fact that hiring is slower -- that expenses are well below the average and what is needed in order to manage this growth sustainably. Acquisitions really have no major impacts on the EBITDA margin, and actually exports slightly diluted in this regard. One remark also that I just omitted on your intake. Also, here we have an estimated, are we presumed to be roughly 10-percentage points attributed to the pandemic tailwinds.

If we go to the next slide, we see here the regional view. As always, across the board double digit growth, each region in the mid-20s. Let's start on the left-hand side with the Americas. Almost 29% growth to €586 million, really strong organic growth from the Bioprocess division that's going to be the underlying story throughout all different reasons on the BPS side and LPS, specifically this reason of course, supported by the acquisition of Danaher, the [Indiscernible] portfolio that is now on board but also was a positive trend overall on the LPS side in Q3.

EMEA, growth rate 23.6% achieved revenues of €672.6 million, again here, strong performance on the BPS side. And after the economic challenges that we saw in the first, specifically in the first six months, solid performance really of our LPS division in this region.

In Asia Pacific, again, BPS, very solid growth as it did and all the other regions, here we can say that the order intake was over proportional high. And the LPS demand improved significantly, specifically after lockdown that hurt us at the beginning of the year. On the right hand side, the distribution of our revenue really didn't change much, there's no change due to the fact that everybody rates at the same level, so continue to have EMEA strongest regions 40%, Americas was 35 and Asia-Pacific was 25%.

We now have a look at bioprocess portfolio, really high growth across all price segments and regions. As I just mentioned before, order intake searched, you almost have to say by 44.2% to 1.54 billion. Here, we also see approximately 15 percentage points corona related. And I really want to point out that this figures, of course, an estimate based on certain assumptions, when we talk about these tailwind figures, but nevertheless, quite substantial.

The sales revenue increased by 29% roughly 4 percentage points related to the acquisitions and 10 percentage points we attributed presumably to the corona impact, positive impacts in this regards. And of course, that strong revenue also contributes to very strong underlying EBITDA, amounting to 410 million was an increase of 41% to an EBITDA margin of 31.9%, again, specifically also here in this division.

Let's keep in mind, yes, we are achieving economies of scale on the GT basic on the gross profit, but also the under, let's say, expenditure of expenses, specifically also a lot less travel, not as much aggressive hiring as it is would be needed to continue the growth contributes here to of course, the strong margin.

As I mentioned before, overall the group slightly diluted, same here on the BPS side. If you look at the LPS, there we are happy to report really robust sales developments specifically in Q3, order intake nice recovery, specifically also fueled by the bioanalytics portfolio after first rough half year; and in 2024, order intake rose by 18.1% in constant currencies to 409.7 million. Revenue increased by 14.2%, of which 12 percentage points is attributed to acquisitions.

And here, we have to say we still have a negative corona impact of roughly 3 percentage points. That is impacting our organic growth in this division. The underlying EBITDA margin is at 20%, normally, of course increased by 10% to 78.2 million. But let's keep in mind here actually, the diluted ex-effect was roughly half a percentage points and also here we have of course, a little bit of percentage wise of the effects.

If we look at the some financial KPIs on the next slide, we want to point out, one that sticks out is truly the extraordinary items increased, basically were amounted €30 million, mainly driven by the integration expenses of Danaher, but also by the acquisition that we took place at the end of December of last year by Biological Industries, as well as we have, and this is very visible in all our appearances, of course, the rebranding within the Group, which we show on this position.

Financial results increased, of course, increased financing needs, not only acquisitions, but the additional working capital that we are carrying on. So, nothing to worry about all inline, and underlying net profit, we increased by 38% to €211 million, reported net profits, therefore increased by 23% to a €149 million.

Operating cash flow €380 million, increased year-over-year 50%, of course, driven by the strong earnings as well as by the increase of our factoring programs as compared to last year, we almost increased by a €100 million as an additional financing source. The investing cash flow here, a negative €911 million. Please keep in mind that, the Danaher acquisition is also shown in this line item. The CapEx ratio is at 8%, still lower than what we anticipated, but Joachim is going to talk about the guidance in a few minutes. Tax rates, as Jeff mentioned to for complete reasons mentioned that actually during our H1 call.

On the next slide. If we have a look at the equity ratio, one might think, what happened here, 29.2 off the last year's 38.1, of course, nominally, this number increases by performing and increasing our earnings. But with the increase of the balance sheet sum, also specifically driven by a cash position that almost adds up to €0.5 billion as of September 30th and the additional working capital. Of course, the ratio of the equity to the increased balance sheet goes down.

So, from all point of view, nothing to worry about this year at 29.2%. Net debt slowly decreasing compared to previous quarter, €1.6 billion and our leverage to net debt divided by underlying EBITDA and as we anticipated to slowly decrease to €2.5 although we anticipated to increase and Joa is going to mention that as part of the guidance in a few minutes, pretty much now.

Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes. Thank you very much, Rainer. I now, indeed, will talk about our specified and slightly upgraded outlook for the full year 2020. Before I do so, I would remind everybody that, even though they're only 10 weeks left to go, that given the, yes, versioning pandemic situation, of course, imposes some additional uncertainties on such forecasts. So, our guidance that we will share with you is based on the assumption that, as during the last couple of months, logistic chain continue to be stable, customer product sure lines remain in operation, own production lines of course also remain in operation.

So starting with LPS first. We expect to achieve the upper end of our current sales revenue growth bandwidth of 10% to 40% or even slightly above that number. The same is for bio-process solutions, where we expect 26% to 30%, again upper end or slightly above now over that number. And that would add up to 26% or slightly above that number for the group and obviously.

Regarding the growth contribution by the recent acquisitions, that means that then 12 months for biological industries and the eight months that we will have consolidated the life science businesses from Danaher will add up to 6.5% for the group, 4.5% for bioprocess solutions pretty much unchanged, even though we believe that the contribution for LPS will be rather around one percentage point maybe higher than the 12.5 percentage points that we were shooting for so far.

Talking about the underlying EBITDA margin, starting with LPS again, we know believes that we should come in one percentage point above the figure that we were guiding so far and expect 21% now, with the acquisitions being slightly accretive, as we said so far. The stronger than expected growth particularly from the Danaher businesses here also add nicely to our profitability.

The BPS business, we expect now to finish the year at 32% EBITDA margin, we expect the effect from the acquisitions to be rather than neutral and profitability, this partly has to do with the effect that Rainer was elaborating on already, so that the expansion of our overall organization is maybe you could say lagging a little bit behind. The top line growth, nothing to really worry about here clearly but nevertheless needs to be mentioned because it's a little bit temporary accretive effect on our profitability only.

We would account this effect also to be a bit more tangible here to be around half a percentage point to one percentage point probably. So and then for the group, again we also expect here then logically to come in one percentage point above our guidance so far, that means we expect now 29.5% EBITDA margin, and the acquisition then would be also pretty much neutral in their effect on the profitability.

CapEx, even though we stand at 8%, after nine months we do still expect around 10% for the full year. And even after the closing of the BIA Separations acquisitions that we expect to take place before the end of the year, we still expect the net debt underlying EBITDA ratio to stand slightly below 2.75 for the full year. I was talking about the statements given here in the second bullet point already before.

So with that, I would now like to move to talking about the results for Sartorius Stedim Biotech, but as announced at the beginning of our call, I first will talk about the acquisition of BIA Separations. We signed the agreement roughly three weeks ago, and communicated that back then. But we'd like to take the opportunity here to also share a little bit more information and also written information with you during this call.

So the strategic rationale is a very clear one from our perspective. It's a technology that is really highly differentiating from the offerings of everybody else. It's a unique technology. And it's leading for purification applications, particularly in advanced therapy processes, particularly in gene therapy. It's also part of manufacturing processes for approved gene therapies already. It's highly complementary to our current purification offering particularly in this field of advanced therapies.

As we announced, the transaction is structured in a quite specific way. There is a payment due upon completion of the transaction of €360 million, of which, two thirds will be cash and one third. So €120 million will pay in shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech. There will be then three performance based earn-out payments that will be due over the next five years. The last one will be due in Q1 2016.

You will see that then in detail, once the acquisition is completed and we will have the first consolidation being done, because you will see then all the respective items also in our respective reports. However, current performance of the Company is expected to achieve sales revenues in 2020 of around €25 million. It's on a very strong double digit growth rate part at the moment with very attractive and very substantial profit margins.

So that even the terms of our -- or terms of BPS business this business even at its limited size should be margin accretive to our business right from the beginning. We expect closing -- as I have mentioned before to take place within the remaining weeks of this year and then because of the limited time of becoming part of Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Sartorius, we don't expect any material impact on the P&L for this year.

Some more information on the next slide, it's located in a quite small town in the western part of Slovenia, currently employs 120 people, mostly people with an academic degrees in bioengineering and for like. There are -- the majority of the business actually is in the U.S., as you would imagine, with the strong focus on advanced therapies and the footprint in gene therapies.

Given the very strong growth, the Company has started already the execution of a substantial expansion of the production capacity. Actually, it's expected to become available within the course of next year, and it should be offering at least four times the capacity that it has today. The technology is called, so called pre-packed monolithic columns, which are -- and I repeat myself now, really optimized and particularly advantageous for purification purposes in advanced therapy processes, viruses for example, plasmids, exosomes et cetera.

And the key advantage is maybe you could say that by using this technology for the purification process, you are much gentler to the respective molecules than any other purification technology. So, I said already, well positioned in first commercialized gene therapies, strong presence in numerous molecules in development in both clinical as well as pre-clinical phase system.

So I know what I'd like to briefly talk about the numbers. What's interesting in biotech for the first nine months of this year? Always pretty much, yes, the same or almost the same like for all BPS division on the group's level. So we have achieved €1.38 billion of sales revenues, an increase of 29% compared to previous year in constant currencies, order intake is up by almost 44 percentage points to €1.64 billion, underlying EBITDA has risen over fortunately by 39%. And it's reached a margin of 31.5% as we have seen for the BPS division. This is an increase by 2.5 percentage points.

With all the mechanisms we explained before, earnings per share up also significantly over fortunately by around 40%. I think I should not go into detail on the pandemic effects of epidemic driven effects, because when I explained them before, and would therefore like to talk about the geographical distribution of our growth. 30% is the increase that we achieved in the Americas and 26.5% in EMEA and then pretty much the same ballpark figure but a little bit the highest of all is Asia-Pacific that was around 32%.

So all regions with very strong organic growth Asia-Pacific with an eye on the order intake development with the highest momentum on that and partially because of some projects, we talked about that I think in our earlier course this year already. Operating cash flow also on a very strong level pretty much the same comments as I've been given by lineup before. So therefore, I guess, I will not walk through all of them we see the same type of influences on the extra ordinaries investing cash flow of course influenced by the acquisition that we chose so far this year. And the tax rate also here is a bit affected by some influences as mentioned before.

Financial indicators remain on a very solid level, even though, we have an expanded balance sheet after the acquisition and the substantial increase of our cash position still, yes, in almost extremely low net debt to underlying EBITDA number, so therefore, yes, a lot of room to maneuver going forward here.

And then finally, also the outlook for SSB here, again, we now project the top-line to come in at a growth rate at the upper end or slightly above the 26% to 30% that we were expecting so far. Effect of the acquisitions pretty much unchanged in comparison to what we have expected so far, so around 5 percentage points of non-organic growth for this year.

Underlying EBITDA, we expect to be one percentage points higher for the full year for the reasons that we were talking about before, and we expect 32% now for SSB approximately for the full year as well. CapEx guidance unchanged a percent same for the net debt to underlying EBITDA even after the expected closing of the BI acquisition, which again, should not have any material effect on the numbers that we show here.

And then finally, also for any Sartorius Stedim Biotech, we want to underline that this guidance of course is based on the assumption that things remain being stable and intact on all ends.

So, with that, I think I finished all the presentation here and we open the line for Q&A.

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Patrick Wood from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Patrick Wood

Perfect. Thank you very much, and good afternoon everyone. I'll keep it to two and if I get chance to talk some questions. I guess the first one would be, could you help us understand be because all of the growth is extraordinary? A, how confident you feel you guys have the capacity to actually fulfill these orders over the next whatever 3, 6, 12 months? And so, how much capacity you have to deliver on those?

And then, B, I'm just curious understanding thank you for the estimates on how much is pandemic-driven and how much is stocking, et cetera. But I'm just curious, maybe for a little bit more color about why you think now, this quarter, you've got such a sharp and aggressive acceleration in I guess primarily BPS of course LPS as well. Just maybe a little bit of color about, what you're hearing from your customers and why that's happening now and maybe the durability of that then a couple of quarters? Thanks.

Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes. Thank you very much. So, capacities and you're addressing of course a key topic we were talking about that, I think in our earlier quarters here already that, we have expanded our capacities mainly by expanded shifts and additional shifts in manufacturing. We still have some room to move there, but we also have put forward some of the capacity expansions now and we'll start to execute on those within the next couple of months.

So, we believe that we are well-positioned to execute on this high-level of order intake that we have seen. As you can, I think you right from our guidance for this year, the strong order intake to some extent already relates to 2021. So, some of those orders are not to be executed on this year. But, yes, but clearly, capacity expansion is on our agenda going forward. But again, well, we're positioned to deliver on that.

On the second question, well, the concentration of this exploration in Q3 is, I think one can quite well explain as mostly in such cases in hindsight. Now, how we see it is, after having Q1 being quite impacted by the pandemic in China, where we have seen that in our LPS numbers in particular, not so much on the towards the end of Q1. In the other geographies, Q2 has been really been impacted in many geographies, particularly the U.S. and also China, not yet really recovering. So still some impact on LPS here.

In Q2, we already saw some orders, both talking less so on preparation for the manufacturing of vaccines and COVID therapeutics, but still we saw that already. But then of course with some exploration in Q3, as those vaccine projects and also other projects on developing therapeutics moved into advanced clinical phases then company started to and clearly differently from, let's say a normal course of business, they already started to produce such products.

To have them on stock even accepting the risk, that all this might have to be thrown away in case that no market approval would be achieved, but that's the situation at the moment. But number of companies have started to produce vaccines without having the market approval and are still ordering also to further ramp up the manufacturing of the products, others are just preparing for building up capacities for that but all this we have already seen to quite some extent in Q3.

And for LPS to move back to that division, Q3 was really rendered the quarter where customers left both in biotech or biopharma as well as in academia had opened together, practically in North America that was a topic, but also in some other countries. China increasingly back on track plus then of course, as you can see from our qualification of the non-organic effect here, then Q3 was the first quarter with the full impact of for the bio acquisition in LPS.

So all those factors came together and have led to this extraordinary high, particularly order intake number, and we definitely would not advise to extrapolate the Q3 order intake number going forward, because some of these effects as I said we're really, not meaning one of effects on that that sense, but regarding the order of magnitude one-off.

And that may be answered already a question for the durability of these effects. So we believe that we should see a very decent fourth quarter, you can read that from our guidance. And, I mean, it's too early to talk about 2021, but we don't see any reason to expect whatever a downturn or anything like that. But it's definitely too early to talk about the different elements for growth and our path forward in 2021. Because there are definitely a couple of moving parts that are difficult to quantify at the moment.

Again, number of vaccines that were manufactured already have started, don't have market approval, not all probably will get it. So very different to estimate all those effects and then of course the second wave that we are in now in the pandemic also hard to estimate what that exactly means. So I hope that halfway that answers your question.

Patrick Wood

It does. Thank you for the detailed answers. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Richard Vosser from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Richard Vosser

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Two please. Just on the order book, in terms of the timing of the flow through of that and the composition of the order book. Now, I think on the previous quarter, we were somewhere away from 75%-25% of normality. Where are we now in terms of equipment and consumables? And how should we think about the flow through? Is it more in -- you alluded to some in '21, but are we thinking mainly, these will be delivered within six months or some beyond that?

Second questions, just on the -- you touched in the previous answer on the ramp of vaccines in some customers, just as much as you can in terms? How far are we through the ramp up? You talked about some of the manufacturers being at risk, some are behind as well in terms of still in early stage of development. But I presume they're not doing billions of doses at this point. So, it'd be useful if you give us some idea of where we are in that ramp up? Thanks very much.

Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, I will do my best. Thank you for the question. So on order book, timing -- I mean, exactly as you say, there is not this one number that one can work with, because it's always -- there is also variation and the bandwidth on it. But I would say the majority of the orders that we have received so far will be due within the first half of 2021. Of course, some still in 2020, but what we have seen in Q3, as when we talk about and how the strong order intake is not too much influenced by larger system so exactly as you said.

And then all consumables, et cetera are typically then for delivery within the next couple of months. But here in this case, there is quite some portion of orders in where customers don't expect a very soon delivery even but typically, as I said, let's say within the first half of 2021. You were asking for the composition. 75-25I would say still the right yardstick. Nevertheless, indeed Q3, as I already said was a bit more heavy on the consumer side when it comes to the order intake in particular.

So where are we in regards to the ramp up or vaccine manufacturing? We do have only limited inside, of course, as you can imagine. But we would definitely agree that we are not talking about billions of doses at this point that it's also very different for the different type of vaccines, as I think you also aware of. But we definitely think that for those vaccines that then hopefully receive market approval we are rather in the early phase of manufacturing the volumes that are needed, but really difficult to give a very good and precise quantification format.

Richard Vosser

Thanks so much, very helpful. Thanks.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Michael Leuchten from UBS. Please go ahead.

Michael Leuchten

Three questions, please. One, just the commentary around the inventory builds in your presentation also in your Q3 release. Just a spirit of that commentary, is that you flagging that you think inventory will normalize and hence create a headwind for what 2021? Or should we expect a higher level of inventory in your customer base going forward given the uncertainty?

The second question is just you alluded to the operating expenses, that you're currently saving and are sustainable. So going into 2021, and I appreciate you, if you don't give guidance at this point in time. But in terms of the magnitude of operating expenses coming back, versus potentially it was margin effect from the consumable pool. So that you just talked about, how should we think about those two variables playing each other off? Is it a net positive? Is it a net neutral, at least in broad terms?

And then third question, again, I understand you're saying as a lack of lack of visibility going into 2021. But if you look at your business outlook, what's your base case, as you try to manage the demand going into next year, and after. Do you assume pay vaccine makes it to market, but you go to the technology where you wouldn't benefit as much relative to others? Is your base case no approval and then you build from there? So I understand is uncertain, but where do you go to think about your planning in terms of capacity over the next two years? What was the started point? Thank you.

Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg

So on inventory, we at least think currently that is possible that within the year, now let's say coming months, whatever that exactly might mean. But maybe in the course of 2021, we will see a certain normalization of inventory level. That's exactly why we mentioned, I believe that visibility of what we are talking about here in terms of revenue figure. But, again, of course, it's really difficult to say, but because it depends on a number of factors. But we would say, it's definitely possible that customers go back to normalized inventory levels.

To the second question on how we think that normalizing operating expenses on the one hand, and economies of scale, how they will play out in 2021. We would, current thinking is that maybe it should rather be a neutral effect overall. So -- but please don't take this as a guidance for 2021 at that point. But we would imagine that maybe this is the best way how to think about it at this point in time.

And then base case for the month, I would like to add one aspect to this to at least when I answer this question. And that is, that we are not only talking about vaccines here. I mean, the majority of our business still is with many more monoclonal antibodies for other indications, cancer, for sure being a large one, but also others. So, and therefore, when we think about, a base case for future demand, then there are a number of factors that we take into account.

And so, and we would expect given also for the past, whatever trend, 20 years, very strong positioning at the vaccine manufacturers that, we should be a very relevant supplier for those who get market approval, and it should not depend too much on which one exactly gets market approval. It will make for sure, a certain difference, but it's not the most relevant variable. So, but, on the other hand, and I think we talked about that also three months ago, we do see that, clinical trials for many other drugs under development are rather postponed.

So, even though we would expect some continuous, let's say tailwind from additional demand coming from vaccine manufacturing that, we see maybe some dilution of that from postponed market approval and therefore postponed ramp up of manufacturing of such drugs. So, however, I mean we are in the business that is very much driven by long-term trends.

And therefore, if we, I mean, I know it sounds a bit strange now, but if we ignore 2020 and 2021, how it might look like and look on this in a little bit longer-terms, then what we believe is that, all the fundamental growth drivers in our business are pretty much intact. I think we talked about that in a little bit more length when we published our six month results. We do not see any of the drivers as there are demographic drivers, technological drivers, et cetera, geographically drivers being fundamentally changed at this point.

And therefore, when we talk about our base case for demand planning and capacity planning, we would say, what we experienced at the moment is that, because of this sharp additional, and very focused demand at the moment that, there is a certain need of pulling forward certain expense, the capacity expenses, as I said already before, but it's probably not so much of a difference, when we think about it in let's say five years time horizons. So that is how we look on it, at this point in time, but again, of course, with all those disclaimers that we are just in the middle of a very, very specific situation.

Michael Leuchten

Thank you.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Markus Gola from MainFirst. Please go ahead.

Markus Gola

Great. Thank you, and good afternoon. So, my first question is on the protection of the Alzheimer's therapy. So if a drug is approved, it is estimated that you need some, roughly 30 to 40 metric tons of truck substance for the therapy, which obviously means stainless steel manufacturing. I guess that this process would also require a significant amount of single use consumables too and therefore would be interested in your view how substantial this opportunity could become for this single use manufacturer for Sartorius.

And then my second question is a bit of a follow-up at a past situation, I know you have materially increased your infrastructure in recent years of a whole continent either this infrastructure would be enough to handle this level of demand if it's really as far as structural that temporarily. While as differently, you still believe it will most likely be CapEx slight expansions which you put forward or should we also expect more meaningful projects here given the accelerated growth?

Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, so on the first one, so, you're right, that's when you really huge volumes of active drug substance are produced or need to be approved, then this typically becomes a case for stainless steel technology on the upstream side of the processes. So, when we talk about the bioreactors, et cetera, et cetera, for instance. For the downstream you basically cannot avoid to phrase it that way the utilization of single-use technologies.

So, without referring to any specific drug here, we definitely can say that in case of such of market approvals in areas of such relevance like Alzheimer's and also others. There is a significant opportunity also for additional single-use tech sales for sure. There is no such -- there is no drug out there where you don't need a significant portion of single-use technologies. Be it filtration, they are for sure, but very often also in the domain of fluid management and others.

On the infrastructure, and very, very good point indeed, maybe to be quite a bit specific, I think, because we talked about that also quite in detail during the last years. Particularly the expansion in Yauco, for our main facility for the U.S., we really have built an infrastructure where we then can add additional clean room capacities into without any major investment into the infrastructure. That is clearly one piece of our capacity expansion now that we will play on.

And also during next year, we also have created capacities there, so infrastructure to add further membrane casting lines into also that is one piece that we will do next year. We will pull forward also capacity expansions in membrane casting lines in Germany. Here, we also will have to add some infrastructure though we would have done that probably a year later or so, but now we will kick that over earlier.

So and now your question is in the end, okay, how does that translate into numbers? And here, I mean, we had this peak in CapEx in 2017 and '18. And then the numbers were going down we are expecting this 10% now for this year, further down. And now for 2021, it's a bit too early to say, but instead of a further decrease which normally would have happened because of this pull forward effects, we might see a certain increase again, but not so much because there is a massive infrastructure project, but more because of the number of let's say, smaller additions to our capacity within that infrastructure, within the certain period.

And please take that as an indication. We for sure, will be as always very transparent and detailed in that regard once we will give the guidance for the full year, which will be in whatever 13-14 weeks or so from now. But that is I think how we should look on it. Not so much that the investment items have changed, but how they are -- where we put them on the time line that will change a little bit.

Markus Gola

Great. Thank you for the detailed answer.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Scott Bardo from Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Scott Bardo

Yes. Thanks very much for taking my questions. So first question, please, just relates to the BIA Separations acquisition, and a test glance, it appears quite an expensive acquisition for relatively small revenue, but I appreciate this is rapidly growing and in strategic importance.

So the question is, the quadrupling of capacity by the end of 2021, are you trying to signal that the revenues for this business indeed, could be some €100 million or so, on a 12-18 month time horizon? And just on the capital structure funding, why that there was being funded with SSB shares rather than that's relatively unlevered balance sheet for SSB or the Treasury shares for the parents. Just wonder if could comment on that?

And second question, please, just relates to are you in any way benefiting from the recent acceleration in influenza vaccinations going across the globe? Has that in any way benefits your business?

And last question, please. I think that there are several players in the bioprocess industry already taking some comments into 2021, suggesting that this could indeed be a disproportionate year for growth. I guess you had very strong order book so far coming into 2021 that you've outlined a few moving parts. Would you share some of the commentary from other players that 2021 is also gearing up to be a disproportionate growth for the industry? Thanks.

Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg

Thank you for these questions. So, we do believe that given the strong profitability, the BIA acquisitions, even though it's not that big, as you rightly pointed outis not a particularly expensive acquisition. To your specific number regarding the growth, whether it will achieve a couple of hundred million euros within 12 or 18 months that is unfortunately not the case. But still, the statement is definitely valid that it's not a terribly expensive acquisition. We do expect indeed that these additional capacities will be near within the next few years.

So when I say no, not within the next 12-18 months, then I say it's not. That would be too aggressive assumption, but we definitely believe in very substantial further growth. We decided to use shares as a portion of our payment here to the sellers because we wanted to limit the leverage of our balance sheet on the group's level. You're right on the SSB level, that is, that wouldn't be relevant at all. But still, we, I mean, even though we think that 2.75 is not very high, but nevertheless, we wanted to limit that.

And at the same time, as you always have said, that we think that the opportunity to use SSB shares that we have the approval by our shareholder meetings for both entities Sartorius AG and SSB is one that we consider to be very valuable, and that we will make use of that at some point in time. And we think that this is a reasonable opportunity to do so. The decision to take SSB shares for us was quite a logical one, because this is a business that becomes part of SSB.

We consider without saying that this needs to be or is cast in stone. But we think that the use of the Sartorius AG treasury shares, we, if we use them, we might rather use them for an acquisition for our left division, but again, not because it needs to be the case like that, but maybe that would be our current thinking, how we would use them a lot.

Influenza vaccines, let's see whether the total production volume really will exceed those of previous years, then we might benefit from that a bit. I don't see much change yet, but might be indeed the case. If really the number of vaccinated people overall in the season will be higher than before. So far, I would say, it's a certain timing effect. But nevertheless, it hasn't been really relevant, even though we definitely are a relevant supplier to those processes. But within the overall set of numbers and the total picture on our end, this has been a two relevant effect.

And again, 2021, we would not like to give any specific guidance at this point in time. What I tried to bring across a minute ago already was that, we do not see that one should expect a downturn or anything like that for 2021. But we believe that it's as we always have done that in the past. There is makes a lot of sense to wait until one has the final results for the fiscal year in this case 2020 and then solid to relate to guidance on. And particularly, we believe this is the case in interface like the one we're in at the moment.

Scott Bardo

Maybe just a quick follow-up for Rainer. I think you highlighted at the last update that you were recalculating your ongoing effective tax rate and maybe that was subject to an increased forecast. Have you made any assumptions or conclusions now?

Rainer Lehmann

The forecast is going to be the rate that we mentioned is going to be running into 30% for year-end 2020 and for 2021. We're still leveraging if it's needed to adjust it and we'll do that once we publish our guidance for 2021.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Next question comes from the line of Daniel Wendorff from Commerzbank. Please go ahead.

Daniel Wendorff

Yes. Good afternoon and thanks for taking my questions and two for me. Can you potentially quantify the pandemic-driven effects on your order book particular in Q3? I appreciate that you've given for some months, but I would have assume that that something in there, also for the first half. Any more color you could provide in particular on Q3 would be helpful. And maybe in that regard also, how important to the order intake where we need development projects for corona treatments, not necessarily vaccines, but the treatment projects?

And then I have a question on the organic growth in the laboratory division, and maybe can talk a bit about the dynamics that you saw with regards to the different Industries? I would assume that bioanalytical demand was really strong, but maybe you can give us a few more comments on how the other different industry groups order base in Q3 in LPS. Thank you very much.

Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes. Thank you for these questions. So, on the first one, we believe that, the effect from the, or the sum of these two effects that we would relate to the pandemic -- should have been around 30 percentage points of our order intake growth in Q3. So, single quarter was up in bioprocess. I'm talking about bioprocess at the moment. So, bioprocess Q3 single quarter was up by roughly 67% and a bit more than 30%, maybe close to half of that we think should be linked to these pandemic effect difficult to really make an allocation of what it was related to vaccines, therapeutics, and maybe still some inventory buildup.

And honestly, COVID therapeutics also then as a further drill down, hard to say. As an indication, I would say probably the smaller part of these effects. The smaller part, but please bear with us, hard to give a quantification for that. In the lab business, so what call research business, so the business that is not going into life science research, and maybe, let's stay with life science research for moment for bioanalytical business, pretty much goes completely into life science research and is the most important product segment in life science research. But that is how we look on it.

So, it's not exactly the same where we segment our market and segment our products. So having said that, life science research has developed nicely with bioanalytical business being the strongest driver and applied research for the full year is now pretty much not for the full year for the first nine months is pretty much flat with Q3 being positive around 4%. So, it has been negative for the first half of the year, and now it's flat again, because of the recovery in Q3 or positive recovery. And then, you can imagine very strong driver in life science research and here of course the engine is really our bioa business where all the nonorganic contribution goes into from the bio acquisition but also existing bioa business is growing very nicely.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Delphine Le Louët from Société Générale. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a follow-up on everything which has been said, I don't know if you do remember, but at the beginning of the year and Q1 you've a lot of time talking about the switch from research to manufacturing, saying that they were really stuck with the pharma industry on the research project. Can we get a flavor now that we are almost done with a year? How these articles over the year and how you see the future in terms of contract and manufacturing on this part of the business we search for the pharma?

Second question, can we deal with the capacity prediction? Because it sounds to me you're a bit shy and you're in a very strong position, I think we do understand visibility and less visibility on some of the volume that has to be made either on the vaccine or therapeutic side of the pandemic. But there is the rest of the business, of course, and here you have a strong visibility on that.

So does that means and compared to what you say regarding the CapEx evolution? Does that means that we'd gone enter a cycle of stronger acquisition, and you don't leverage the acquisition? And one of them would be BIA, I mean, we talked about a quadrupling the volume capacity there, but is there any spare capacity that you can even use or increase over there? Can you bit more precise on that? You're talking about China be back on track. Volume in China not yet address completely compared to what you say two years ago? So what refrain today you to be more aggressive on the manufacturing side? Thank you.

Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg

Thank you very much. And I think you are asking for intuitive force, all of our business is safe and that's enough though maybe on the on the first point. And as far as we see there's quite still a number of clinical trials that are paused. So you ask for the visibility, I would say, it's still limited and it's difficult therefore to really attach new timelines to those projects. And that is part of why we say well, and as new molecules become getting market approval always has been a key growth driver in the industry. This is a variable that is difficult to quantify for 2021.

Again, this doesn't mean that the midterm perspectives have changed. Yes, because in the midterm perspective, that should be pretty much leveled out again, but for '21 we consider that being a little bit difficult. So -- but definitely, there will be delays regarding projects in the non-corona COVID space being transferred into manufacturing after approval. If I got it right with the question regarding manufacturing capacity then how far we would try to leverage or use capacities that came or became part of the group or will become part of the group's through acquisitions. That is not very much the case you can say.

In the case BIA Separations for example, that is a very specific manufacturing process for that product. And there are no plans at the moment to either use their capacities for the manufacturing of other products on the Sartorius Group, nor the other way around that we intend to prude use the BIA Separation product anyway else in their side. That might either case at later stage of the integration process, but for sure, not near term.

So when we talk about capacity expansion, then we really mean investments into machinery, Again, not so much the infrastructure, because then we have expanded very much in the last couple of years, but into machinery or maybe clean rooms and machinery and such to produce additional bags, filters, et cetera.

So China, that's a very good point because we believe and you're right. During the last couple of years, we always have talked of course, a lot more about China than we talk about that at the moment because at the moment everything is so much dominated by this focus on vaccines and if other effects from the pandemic.

But we definitely didn't stop, even not pause very much apart from the few months at the beginning of this year regarding our execution on our sign our roadmap. And that includes the further expansion of our manufacturing capacities over there that includes the further expansion of our overall organizational footprint there regarding also sales team, service activities, we call one-one further investments in customer interaction centers.

So for the site acceptance tests of our customers, we arrange capacities there. And so on and so forth, going forward, we believe China will definitely become a major and at some point in time, probably the major market in the pharmaceutical industry. Also, the current trade wars that we see in other industrial segments may spillover at some point in time and that will rather lead to the need for further acceleration, on the execution of such roadmaps.

But maybe as a quick recap, when we started to execute in our roadmap to build up manufacturing capacity, for example, for bags and single use bioreactors in China, we have done that not because there was any pressure at that time from customers or whatever political institution or so, but just because we wanted to prepare ourselves and to build this up.

So, we think we are well prepared there, but definitely, it's a key part of our roadmap at the moment. And you're right, maybe not so much, in focus in public communication at the moment, but nevertheless, under full execution. So, yes, maybe that would be the answers to your question as I got them. I hope that was helpful.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time, and I would like to hand back to Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg for any closing comments. Please go ahead.

Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, thank you very much. I think we had a broad discussion about several topics, so no additional comments from my site.

Apart from that, I want to thank you all for your interest in Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Stay safe, stay healthy, looking forward to our next discussion, most likely, end of January next year, all the best. Bye-bye.

