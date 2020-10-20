Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) came across a screen we ran where we were looking for companies with strong option volume and high levels of implied volatility. Vipshop is a Chinese online discount retailer. It basically teams up with well-known brands in the industry and sells excess product at significant discounts into the marketplace. However, because of the non-essential nature of the products which VIPS sells, the pandemic has not acted as a strong earnings tailwind thus far this year compared to other e-commerce players.

JD.com, for example, in the same market witnessed a significant boost in its orders as customers raced to buy groceries online. Vishop still though beat bottom-line estimates in the first two quarters of this year but was nowhere near the growth rates other e-commerce players experienced. Furthermore, because of this, as well as a lower than expected top-line number for Q3 plus an unexpected CFO change, shares dropped meaningfully in the latter end of August and really have only started to recover over the past few weeks.

We believe, though, that sentiment was hit unfairly in this stock not just because of the reasons outlined above but also because of the company being compared and contrasted with other high-flying e-commerce names.

One just has to look at the numbers, though, to see the compelling opportunity which is being presented here. Despite the lower than expected $3.09 billion top-line number for the third quarter, it is still 13%+ above what the company did in same quarter of twelve months prior. The growth is stemming from a very high number of repeat customers using the service (which is growing all the time) as we can see below.

Source: Company Presentation

Furthermore, with these types of growth rates, one would expect shares of VIPS to be trading at a lofty valuation. Not the case. In fact, shares are currently trading at just 16 times earnings and the forward multiple is much lower than this due to expected growth next year.

This really is the story with VIPS. If it can achieve over the next five years what is expected of it, then we will see a much higher share price going forward. Why? Well, earnings growth is the principal driver of share price appreciation on Wall Street. Despite the pandemic this year, 16% bottom-line growth is expected this year followed by 21%+ in 2021. These numbers look easily attainable if history is anything to go by. VIPS over the past three years has returned 20% EPS annual growth on average, so the numbers are definitely there to back up the forward-looking projections. Even if we take a conservative 12% growth number going forward and apply it to the share price, we get a price target of $33.34 in 5 years' time. This would be a 76% gain in the share price assuming a similar earnings multiple.

Many times, with growth stocks, what derails growth over the long haul is high leverage, but we see nothing of the sort here. VIPS has an ultra-low debt to equity ratio and shareholder equity continues to increase at the firm. Both operating and free cash flow numbers have never been higher which means the firm can continue to invest aggressively in capex and acquisitions to keep on growing the business.

Assets are essentially the source of sales and earnings. As long as the company can continue to generate healthy amounts of positive cash flow, we see every possibility that double-digit returns can be achieved.

From a technical standpoint, shares are currently in bullish mode on strong volume. In saying this, shares are now bumping up against the gap (which will most likely act as overhead resistance) which took place after the release of the Q2 quarterly earnings. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if shares remain below $20 a share before third-quarter earnings are announced. If they do, Q3 numbers may be the catalyst to rally the shares back towards their 2020 highs.

Therefore, to sum up, with earnings coming up shortly in VIPS, we may use the company's high levels of implied volatility to put long deltas to work here. We will monitor share price action until Q3 earnings are announced which are expected sometime in mid-November.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.