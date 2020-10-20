Blue Tower Asset Management Q3 2020 Commentary

Summary

Blue Tower Asset Management provides portfolio management services to individuals, financial advisers, and institutions.

Our strategy composite had another solid quarter in Q3 2020, recording a 10.44% gain, net of fees (10.78% gross).

This quarter we exited our long-held positions in Sto AG and Fonar. While they are both great companies, we needed to free up capital for other opportunities currently presenting themselves.

We expect the elevated market volatility from the pandemic and election uncertainty to continue for at least another two quarters.