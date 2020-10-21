The company has also negotiated a licensing agreement with Huawei and is seeking approval to supply SoCs to the Chinese firm which could see market share expansion in the next.

Its growth has been driven the shift to 5G with could see almost 600% 5G revenue growth accounting for at least 15% of revenue this year.

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) is No. 1 of our list of top 5G stocks to buy. However, we previously also cautioned on the risks Qualcomm faced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. These included:

Ongoing legal disputes;

Weakening smartphone market; and

Delay in 5G deployment due to COVID-19

Since then however, these issues have been alleviated which significantly reduces the headwinds for Qualcomm. The pandemic did lead to a major downturn in the global smartphone market with shipments expected to decline about by 9% this year as consumer confidence erodes. Despite that, Qualcomm’s performance has held up decently as the transition to 5G ramps up. Backed up by its end-to-end 5G capabilities, we expect revenue growth to decline by a modest 3% as 5G revenues grow 600% Y/Y, representing 15% of the company’s total revenues this year compared to just 2% last year. The momentum is expected to carry into 2021 coupled with a potential market recovery as the world reaches a 50% 5G penetration rate by 2023.

Additionally, the company has recently settled a legal dispute with Huawei on licensing and is seeking to supply it with smartphone chips as its supply chains have been impacted by the US ban. This could open huge opportunities given the huge market share by Huawei, though uncertainty on whether the company will obtain approval to supply could derail this opportunity for Qualcomm.

5G transition momentum remains intact

As the world continues to grapple with the pandemic, the smartphone market has taken a hit with shipments estimated to decline by around 9% this year versus earlier forecasts of a moderate increase. This is underpinned by the global slowdown in consumer spending which is expected to remain weak until year end. In line with our previous analysis, the smartphone market is expected to remain weak as per the secular trend of longer smartphone lifespans, caused by rising prices from added innovative features which has generally not been enough to entice consumers to upgrade. Notwithstanding, 5G specialist Qualcomm has surpassed our expectations driven the 5G transition which remains intact despite the pandemic. We estimate 5G to achieve 15% of total shipments for 2020 from just 2% in 2019 as leading smartphone vendors such as Huawei, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Apple (OTC:APPL) expand their 5G product mix. In the near term, the main use case for 5G will be enhanced mobile broadband services with major telecommunications operators in around 30 predicted to host 5G networks.

5G Market Share 2019 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F Smartphone shipments (mln units) 1,371 1,247 1,350 1,373 1,396 5G share (mln units) 27 187 432 618 698 5G share % 2% 15% 32% 45% 50% Total 5G growth N/A 583% 131% 43% 13%

This transition bodes well for 5G specialist Qualcomm, with an end-to-end product mix tailored to meet the needs of leading smartphone vendors to enable 5G capabilities in their devices. Furthermore, the company is anticipated to solidify its 5G offerings with enhanced Snapdragon modules supporting 5G mmWave capabilities to drive growth in the next few years. As 5G mmWave networks roll out across key markets such as China and US, we believe major vendors are likely to implement new designs incorporating these new technologies, which should benefit Qualcomm given its extensive capabilities in 5G. As seen below, Qualcomm is the only company providing 5G solutions across the entire smartphone stack.

Overall, we view the strong 5G transition to be a key driver in revenues for the company in the next few years. The two factors supporting this growth is rising smartphone shipments and higher selling prices. According to management, the company expects the transition from 5G to yield 1.5x incremental revenues compared to previous generations. We estimate the cannibalization of non-5G revenues to lead to an overall revenue decline of 3% in 2020 with a 5G revenue growth of 583% offset by the overall smartphone decline of 9%. Though, a continued 5G ramp and a recovery expectation in 2021 could lead to a 17% revenue growth. This is supported by our projection of 5G to grow another 131% next year and 43% and 13% in the following years as the global 5G penetration rate reaches over 50% by 2023 which is line with the IDC.

Qualcomm revenues ($ mln) 2019 2020F 2021F 2022F 2023F 5G revenues 728 4,970 11,474 16,410 18,543 non-5G revenues 23,545 18,584 16,089 13,235 12,236 Total revenues 24,273 23,553 27,564 29,645 30,779 Growth % -3.0% 17.0% 7.5% 3.8%

Huawei licensing and supply deal

Last year, Qualcomm had settled a major dispute with Apple, one of its largest customers accounting for more than 10% of revenues. This paved the way for the Qualcomm to supply 5G chips to the Cupertino giant for its 5G devices, solidifying Qualcomm’s 5G leadership. Besides Apple, Qualcomm stated it has struck a deal with 5G leader Huawei to settle its long-disputed patent infringement lawsuit which would Qualcomm gain $1.8 bln in settlement. More importantly, both companies have signed an IP licensing agreement which could see Huawei willing to purchase chips from Qualcomm. We view this as a win-win for both companies, Huawei would gain access to various Qualcomm’s technologies and key components for smartphone production especially after the TSMC (TSM) ban came into effect. While 5G specialist Qualcomm may stand to reap the opportunity to supply the world’s top leader in 5G smartphones with a market share of over 50%.

Huawei designs its own SoC called the Kirin processors, via its HiSilicon unit. These chips are used in its smartphones and were made by TSMC but can no longer supply them to Huawei when the ban came in effect last month. Since it can no longer obtain chips from TSMC, Huawei is left with several options, including switching production to other foundries or local Chinese manufacturers. Though, it is not clear whether other companies such as MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) can supply to Huawei as they are also banned. This means Huawei would likely rely on local production in the near term. However, these manufacturers such as SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY) lag in process technology, as the gap between its 14nm and TSMC’s 5nm making it incapable of producing leading node chips for Huawei at least for the next few years.

This is where Qualcomm could benefit, as Huawei’s rotating chairman Guo Ping stated that Qualcomm has been a key partner for Huawei over the past decade and are willing to purchase their chipsets in their smartphones. Therefore, we view Qualcomm as a key beneficiary if it manages to persuade the US Commerce Department to grant a license to sell chips to Huawei. If it succeeds, we see potential market share gains for Qualcomm as Huawei uses the Snapdragon chipsets. In this scenario, we project Qualcomm’s market share to rise in the next 3 years to 33% at the expense of Huawei’s Kirin chipsets, which we expect to lose share from 16% to 12%, especially in the premium segment where it currently controls 12% of the premium phone market. Though, the impact would only be more apparent in 2022 as it has built an inventory buffer in the period before the ban came into effect.

Global application processor market share 2019 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Qualcomm 33% 29% 30% 32% 33% Mediatek 24% 26% 26% 27% 27% HiSilicon (Huawei) 12% 16% 15% 12% 12% Apple 11% 13% 13% 14% 13% Samsung 13% 13% 13% 14% 13%

Trade war risk associated with license approval

Like other companies, Qualcomm is subject to restrictions by the US Commerce Department which bars companies from doing business with Huawei. Although Qualcomm and Huawei have secured a deal and the company has requested to obtain a supply license to Huawei, it remains uncertain if Qualcomm can obtain the license. In the case it fails to do so, it would miss out a huge opportunity to expand its SoC leadership.

That being said, we believe allowing the company to supply license would bring multiple benefits. Given the smartphone market dominance of Huawei, having it as a customer more reliant on US technology would strengthen the country’s technological advantage. It also enables Qualcomm to further develop its market leadership against foreign competitors such as Mediatek. The Pentagon once countered a decision to sanction Huawei as the money received allows US companies to invest in R&D.

In short, current restrictions on Huawei would only bring negative repercussions for US China relationship and both parties lose overall. Recently, companies like Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD) have obtained licenses to supply CPUs to Huawei for their laptop lines, and could bring a simmer of hope to Qualcomm. Additionally, the outcome of the elections may impact the current restrictions, with a change in the administration potentially adopting a softer tone in trade disputes.

Valuation

Our revenue and earnings projections are largely in line with our previous estimates. What differs though is our choice of valuation method. While we previously utilized a discounted cash flow approach, Qualcomm’s stock has already witnessed an incredible run past our DCF valuation. Thus, our new valuation approach for the company considers both the growth element and the elevated market sentiment. In this case, we feel a P/S valuation method is suited to value the company’s projected revenue in 2021 with a 17% growth rate. Besides that, as seen below, the company’s cash flow appears volatile with projected negative cash flows in 2020, which makes DCF valuation unsuitable.

Based on the company’s 2021 projected revenues of $27,564 mln and number of shares outstanding at 1,127 mln, our projections show an average price target of $133.75 based on current, 1-year and 2-year representing an upside of 7.1% from current market price. We do not see Qualcomm trading at P/S multiples beyond historical 2-year averages, as the company is now clear of many headwinds which justifies a higher premium.

Qualcomm Valuation P/S ratio Valuation on 2021F ($) Upside/downside Current ratio 7.13x 174.38 39.7% 1-year average 4.98x 121.80 -2.5% 2-year average 4.30x 105.08 -15.9% Average 133.75 7.1%

Verdict

It appears that the risks surrounding Qualcomm this year have largely abated. It has held up solidly in 2020 despite the pandemic taking a toll on the global smartphone market. Although smartphone shipments are expected to decline 9%, the transition to 5G has picked up pace with 5G penetration rate possibly rising to at least 15% from only 2% in 2019, in line with management’s guidance which has been restated. This bodes well for Qualcomm as a 5G specialist providing end-to-end 5G capabilities through its flagship Snapdragon line. As major smartphone vendors implement new designs incorporating these capabilities. We expect 5G revenues to grow about 580% this year and constitute around 15% of 5G revenue exposure and offset weakness in 4G segments to produce a total revenue growth estimate of -3% for 2020.

Notwithstanding, we believe 2021 could be a better year for Qualcomm as the 5G momentum continues, estimating a 130% 5G growth and the expectation of the smartphone market recovery of 10% leading to overall growth target of 17% for 2021. Additionally, its agreement with Huawei could provide a huge opportunity to supply chips to the most dominant smartphone player. However, uncertainty on whether the company will succeed to obtain approval may hamper this opportunity, though the situation remains very fluid and a favorable outcome would solidify its 5G leadership. Overall, the company has appeared to clear many headwinds associated with longstanding legal disputes with major clients and in on track to ride out the 5G wave, thus we rate Qualcomm as a Buy with a target price of $133.75.

