This article was coproduced with Nicholas Ward.

The United States is only 244 years old, making it an absolute infant compared to so many other countries around the world.

As such, we don’t run the risk of being cursed by a 4,500-year Sphinx or turned to stone by Medusa – who probably found her mythological origins between 3000 and 1100 B.C. – or beset upon by ancient Chinese demons called Mogwai.

With that said, we still have our fair share of spooky stuff to stay away from… or, if we like that kind of hair-raising adventure, dally with instead. Take Condé Nast Traveler’s “The 30 Most Haunted Places in America,” published last year, which details how:

“Deep in the woods of central North Carolina, about 50 miles south of Greensboro, is a mysterious circle where no plant or tree will grow, nor will any animals cross its path. The reason? The 40-foot clearing is where the devil comes to stomp and dance every night – at least according to local legends. The area has built up quite the eerie reputation over the years, with people claiming to see red eyes glowing there at night and placing their belongings in the circle in the evening, only to find them thrown back out the next morning (presumably so the devil can clear his dance floor).

I’d say I’m glad I don’t live in North Carolina, but…

(Source)

South Carolina Is Just as Haunted (if Not More)

As it turns out, my home state of South Carolina has not one but two entries on the Condé Nast list.

There’s Poinsett Bridge in Greenville, where “visitors to the site have allegedly experienced everything from floating orbs and lights, to disembodied voices.” And it only makes sense that there’d be a ghost or two in Charleston as well.

Do another search, and you might also read about Hell’s Gate, also known as Oakwood Cemetery. That one is found in Spartanburg… not far away from me at all. Here’s what Only In Your State has to say:

“This cemetery has the honor of being known by most as the ‘most haunted place in South Carolina.’ It is said that you will have phone problems during the day (i.e., the phone battery draining, a busy signal, phone ringing when it has been cut off). At night, however, it is said you will see orbs, a white shrouding mist, and the laughter of children. Note: If you do go there after dark, please be careful and do not go alone. There have been many problems with vandals and such.”

In other words, if the paranormal stuff doesn’t get you, the still-living might.

It’s the still-living I’ll be discussing today in the form of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC). Despite being a real estate investment trust – which I’ve never heard of being haunted before – its spooky-sounding name is something I can’t help but incorporate into my Halloween rotation.

However they meant the name to come across, it’s too easily applied to October. So grab a slice of pumpkin pie, and let’s get down to business.

Like a Ghost

My first article on Spirit was admittedly in September 2012, not October. Titled, “Spirit Spooks Me: No Trick, No Treat, Just a Risky REIT,” it concluded:

“The problem with Spirit comes from the fact that the largest two tenants have questionable business models… and even with the debt reduction (from the IPO proceeds), the company will have high leverage and considerably high payout ratios. Spirit reported a loss of $21 million (or $0.82 a share) based on historic results for the first half, during which revenue totaled $141 million.”

That opinion fluctuated from there though, prompting articles in:

September 2015, where I rated it as a Hold

October 2015, where I said to run

October 2016, where it warranted a Buy

October 2017, where it was another Sell

June 2019, where I labeled it a Strong Buy

If you want to call that wishy washy, I understand. The thing is I monitor all my holdings, analyzing them for their decisions and how those decisions pan out. Most of the time, REITs are consistent.

Spirit, however…?

It’s been as elusive as a phantom. Every time I thought I nailed down, it faded away all over again.

That may have changed, however, based on what’s happened since that Strong Buy recommendation – even in such a crazy, shutdown-laden year. To quote CEO Jackson Hsieh, who I interviewed on Aug. 31:

“… we raised $1.2 billion of capital since the start of COVID-19 in April, and that’s in the form of a bank term loans, 10-year unsecured bonds – of course we’re a BBB-rated unsecured credit – and also equity. So our balance sheet is in the best shape it’s ever been.”

Rent collection was also notably improving, which begs the question…

What do I think of Spirit Realty now?

(Source)

I Ain’t Sacred of No Ghost

At the end of the second quarter, Spirit Realty’s portfolio was comprised of 1,771 properties across 48 states. Its 36.2 million square feet of real estate is leased to 294 tenants that operate businesses within 28 different industries.

SRC specializes in single-tenant, triple-net leases and currently has an average weighted lease duration of 9.9 years.

(Source: SRC Q2 ER Slides, page 10)

At the end of Q2, 23.2% of its portfolio was investment-grade rated, which is relatively low. However, its management team is skilled at analyzing unit-level sales and corporate reporting to define risks compared to the broader credit ratings.

This allows it to make attractive deals by maintaining bargaining power with lower-quality tenants… while still generating what management believes to be safe and reliable income.

It’s that kind of leverage that’s enabled SRC to make many master lease deals, amounting to 41.3% of its portfolio. That diversifies its risk profile across multiple locales while still generating predictable cash flows.

(Source: SRC Q2 ER Slides, page 11)

Like many REITs in today's market, SRC shares have struggled. However, rather than allow fear to drive our decision making, we prefer to follow the data and make informed decisions.

It's true that the pandemic has been a significant headwind for SRC, which only collected 75% of rent in Q2. However, we’ve seen positive progress in recent months.

In May, it only brought in 70.7% of its rent, but that figure rose to 85% for July – with its top 10 and top 20 tenants paying 100% and 95%, respectively.

(Source: SRC Q2 ER Slides, page 3)

More Positive News and a Definite Downside

As you can see on the next chart, Spirit’s deferred rent, rent abatement, and lost rent percentages all dropped in July. As mentioned during its Q2 conference call, 92.4% of its tenants were open for business in some capacity that month.

At the beginning of June, only 85.8% were.

July is the most recent update we've seen at this point. But its competitors have seen rent collection percentages continue to rise in August and September as the broader economy recovers.

We expect that SRC's positive trend has continued as well.

(Source: SRC Q2 ER Slides, page 4)

For the record, we do realize that SRC has exposure to industries that continue to face major headwinds.

On the one hand, its two largest allocations are convenience stores and quick-service restaurants. These represented 8.4% and 7% of Q2 annualized base rent (ABR), respectively, and we like both moving forward.

On the other, its next three are:

Health and fitness, at 6.9% Casual dining restaurants, at 6.1% Movie theaters, at 5.7%.

The entertainment industry made up 3.7% of second quarter ABR. Department stores made up 2%, and home furnishings made up 1.9%. And SRC also had 0.3% allocated to the apparel industry and 0.6% to hotels.

That amounts to 27% of its portfolio.

As you can see on the graphic below, all eight produced disappointing rent collection figures in Q2 and July. And there could be more pain ahead, especially if we see the "second wave" certain health experts continue to be wary of.

(Source: SRC Q2 ER Slides, page 6)

Spirit Realty’s Valuation

These portfolio risks combined with Spirit’s elevated credit multiples have caused the stock to sell off in recent months. At last check, they were trading at a historically low multiple price-to-AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) multiple.

Spirit does have $1.2 billion in corporate liquidity, which is a respectable figure. However, its 5.7x adjusted debt-to-annual adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes, and amortization for real estate (EBIDTAre) ratio and 6.1x adjusted debt plus preferred-to-annual adjusted EBIDTAre?

They’re both above the stock’s long-term averages and on a relative basis to its blue-chip peers. And that’s led to a relatively low BBB credit rating, which hurts Spirit’s cost of capital moving forward.

However, when thinking about REIT cap rates and lease spreads, cost of capital is one of our primary focuses – including in our iREIT IQ quality scoring system. In this regard, SRC earns a 70 out of 100, which is slightly above the triple-net subsector average of 68.6.

Of course, both quality and valuation must be weighed against each other to arrive at a reasonable conclusion about any stock’s margin of safety and risk/reward. So it’s very interesting how SRC's shares are valued fairly low.

Unfairly so, in fact.

That’s why it’s one of the triple-net landlords that iREIT currently rates as a "Buy."

The FAST Graph below shows how Spirit has struggled to generate AFFO growth in recent years. Its bottom line has trended negative since 2016, with negative AFFO growth accelerating to -13% because of the shutdowns.

Yet its present 10.75x p/AFFO ratio is below the 11.7x average multiple it’s carried since going public in 2012. It's also significantly below the nearly 16x AFFO SRC traded with in late 2019.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

The Dividend

Right now, Spirit Realty offers a 7.7% dividend yield. This is quite high in today's low interest-rate environment. It's also quite a bit higher than many of the dividend yields currently found in the triple-net REIT space.

Moreover, it’s the highest yield of any net lease example that iREIT rates a "Buy."

In short, this isn't a stock for someone interested in dividend growth. Spirit hasn’t established a reliable history of dividend growth. And we don't expect to see the dividend rising in a meaningful way in the near future either.

However, for investors who are much more concerned with yield, this lofty dividend percentage could be attractive.

Although Spirit’s AFFO is expected to fall double digits in 2020, the company still maintains a relatively healthy 85% forward AFFO dividend payout ratio. And analysts expect to see it post low single-digit growth in 2021 and 2022.

Assuming the dividend is stable at $2.50/share moving forward, the payout ratio should fall in the coming years. By 2022, we expect it to be somewhere in the 80% range.

In Closing…

It’s easy to imagine scenarios where investors could make double-digit total returns on Spirit thanks to its:

7.7% dividend yield

Low p/AFFO multiple

Potential for multiple expansion via mean reversion.

As the economy continues to recover, rent collection and AFFO growth should too. As such, we believe a 12x-13x multiple on SRC is a reasonable, conservative near-term expectation.

This would still mean it was trading at a discount to its blue-chip peers, which makes sense. But it also would mean investors buying in at today's valuation would achieve annualized total returns of 13%-17% by the end of 2021.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

If this recovery takes a bit longer than expected to play out and we don't see multiple expansion until 2022, patient investors could still generate annualized total returns of 11%-13% over the next two years or so.

Either way, anytime we're talking about double-digit return potentials, we're intrigued. That’s why, instead of being fearful of this beaten-down REIT, we're sticking by our stance that Spirit Realty isn't spooky.

If anything, this high-yield stock could be the sweetest short- to mid-term treat in your goody basket.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.