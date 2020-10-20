The company is benefiting from steady growth and resilient earnings despite challenges this year given the cancellation of trade shows and expos due to the pandemic.

Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT)) is the leader in authentication and grading services for collectible coins, trading cards, autographs, and general memorabilia. Despite the disruption to the business this year due to the pandemic forcing the cancellation of trade shows and expos, shares are up over 165% in 2020, benefiting accelerating growth in key segments. The company is seeing strong demand in the collectibles market supported by trends like a renewed interest in sports cards during the pandemic and also the ongoing bull market in precious metals. This is a high-quality stock with strong fundamentals and a positive long-term outlook. While we like the company, we are taking a cautious view heading into the upcoming fiscal Q1 earnings release as we believe the valuation is stretched, adding to risks at the current level.

(Source: finviz.com)

CLCT Fiscal 2020 Recap

Collectors Universe last reported its 2020 fiscal Q4 results on August 26th with GAAP EPS of $0.29. Revenue of $20.5 million was up 3.6% year over year. While the gross margin at 59.8% climbed 110 basis points from Q4 fiscal 2019, operating income of $3.5 million was down from $4.5 million in the period last year. Higher general and administrative expenses related to executive compensation and litigation expenses pressured overall earnings. Separately, there was an impairment charge of $486 million with the company writing off its 'Expos' business-facing uncertainty due to social distancing protocols. For the year, revenues climbed by 6.9% while EPS at $1.19 was 7.2% higher compared to 2019.

(Source: company IR/ annotation by BOOX Research)

By segment, the company highlights the strength in the 'PSA' Authentication and Grading Services for collectibles which saw revenues climb by 27% in 2020. The company is seeing renewed interest among hobbyists and collectors backed by reports of record-breaking auction values for sports cards suggesting continued momentum. There is a sense that the industry is seeing a boom during the pandemic. Trading cards and autographs services represent about 42% of total revenues.

(Source: 10-K filing)

On the other hand, the larger 'PCGS' Professional Coin Grading Service saw flat growth this year, more impacted by the pandemic. For reference, fees range from $1 to over $10,000 per coin but averaged $13.98 per item in 2020.

The story here was overall resilient operations and growth despite ongoing challenges related to the pandemic. In particular, the cancellation of major trade shows for coin collectors and memorabilia enthusiasts limited some opportunities to generate business which traditionally include on-site grading and authentication services. The impact here was seen in the PCGS segment more so than PSA. The company shifted some of that demand to mail-in services and has a growing backlog. From the conference call:

Even though the PCGS performance was solid overall in Q4, it is important to note that our coin business continues to deal with more pandemic related challenges than our trading card, autograph and memorabilia business. For example, the pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of numerous tradeshows and on-site grading events, restricted international travel and it has impacted some production of the U.S. meant. Traditionally, PCGS has been more dependent on these types of things than PSA.

(Source: Company IR)

In terms of the balance sheet, Collectors Universe ended the fiscal year with $28.6 million in cash and equivalents against just $938k in long-term debt. The company generated $17.7 million in free cash flow over the past year, highlighting a strong overall financial position. Notably, the company pays a quarterly dividend that yields 1.1%.

Management is taking an optimistic view and highlights several trends supporting growth. In particular, the rise of e-commerce can drive the demand for certifications making items more easily traded providing confidence to buyers. Comments made in the conference call suggest an expectation for continued operating momentum.

The demand for collectibles has not only remained strong, but it has increased in some markets, reiterating the need for our PCGS and PSA services. As more businesses shift toward e-commerce strategies some as a direct result of this pandemic, the demand for the certifications we provide should increase. Certified items are more easily traded in the marketplace, and hence more liquid. We are confident that Collectors Universe will remain a critical resource to the asset classes and customers we serve.

The company sees significant opportunities in expanding overseas, particularly the Asian market that is still in the early stages of awareness for authentication services for collectible coins. Revenues from China grew by 24.4% y/y in 2020.

Separately, Collectors Universe has mentioned its desire to add automation robotics to its testing process which can support higher volumes and make the business overall more efficient. A recent development for the company was an announcement that it is expanding its office space and operational facility, effectively doubling capacity. The stock is up over 12% in the period since, presumably with the market buying into the plans for the company to add automation solutions representing a high-tech effort towards efficiency. From the press release:

The Company plans to use part of the extra space for the future addition of automation solutions that would enable rapid image recognition and capture to increase the efficiency and volume of authenticating and grading trading cards and coins... This new space not only gives our team the ability to grow our core authentication and grading operations, but also ample room to integrate technology solutions and support our long-term vision for the Company.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Recognizing the strengths and quality of the company, our concern here comes down to the stock's current valuation. Considering EPS of $1.19 for the last fiscal year, CLCT is trading at a P/E multiple of 52x. The price to sales ratio of 7.1x is also objectively high. Keep in mind these multiples are in the context of what was just 4% y/y revenue growth and a 7% decline in earnings for the last quarter. While the CLCT "story" has a lot of strong points, the current trends in growth are modest.

(Source: data by YCharts/ table by BOOX Research)

The other challenge is that management does not offer EPS guidance for the year ahead. Given the still-low profile of the stock, consensus estimates are unavailable. We question how much more upside in the gross margin can be generated from here and also expect some cost pressures related to its international growth and expansion plans to limit earnings growth in the near term. Assuming normalized sales and earnings growth can average 10% per year over the next couple of years, a case can be made that a P/E of 50x is still expensive.

That being said, there's nothing to suggest the stock is set to crash or is a great short opportunity just because it's pricey. The market apparently likes this stock and unless there is a complete deterioration of the business outlook and financial conditions, we expect CLCT to continue commanding a premium valuation. Looking ahead, a potential resumption of collectibles trade shows and enthusiast expos could be a bullish catalyst through 2021 which would also benefit from soft comparables this year.

While a date for the fiscal 2021 Q1 earnings has not yet been confirmed, in prior years, the release date was either on the last business day of October or early November. The risks to watch include the evolution of margins and sales momentum for the upcoming quarters. Keep in mind there are alternative grading and authentication services that keep the industry competitive. The possibility that the sentiment surrounding gold and precious metals reverses lower with significantly lower market prices could pressure the demand for PCGS certification services.

Overall, we rate shares of CLCT as a hold, with a price target of $60.00 per share. Considering what could be extreme market sentiment and a stretched valuation, the stock is exposed to higher volatility in speculative territory. We think a move under $50.00 per share would present a more compelling buying opportunity.

Add some conviction to your trading! We sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content at the Conviction Dossier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.