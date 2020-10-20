"It is not the strongest or the most intelligent who will survive but those who can best manage change.”― Leon C. Megginson

In this week's 'deep dive', we take a thorough look at a small oncology development company for the first time in more than a year. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Aravive (ARAV) is a Houston, Texas-based clinical-stage oncology firm. The company went public in 2018 through a reverse merger with Versartis, which was a California based company that had their lead product candidate fail in a clinical trial the year prior. The company’s product candidates are designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is AVB-500, which is in development to treat ovarian cancer, clear cell renal cancer, and advanced urothelial cancer. Additionally, the company has a pre-clinical candidate called AVB-56 which is in development for chronic fibrosis. Aravive has a market capitalization of approximately $85 million and trades for around $5.25 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

AVB-500 is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that starves the GAS6/AXL signaling pathway by capturing circulating and bound GAS6. Said plainly, AVB-500 suppresses migration and invasion in cancer. Increased GAS6 expression has been demonstrated in ovarian cancer. This novel mechanism is aimed at halting disease progression in cancer and fibrosis. The most advanced indication clinically is ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is the deadliest reproductive cancer in women, mainly developing in older women. Roughly 22,000 women are diagnosed with the disease each year in the United States. For women with advanced ovarian cancer, the standard-of-care treatments often lead to relapse and the development of drug-resistance. Thus, there’s a high unmet need in this patient population. Fast-track designation has been granted by the FDA.

Source: Company Presentation

In July, the company announced positive results from their Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer. Efficacy results were encouraging with 60% ORR in the subpopulation that has not previously been treated with bevacizumab. Furthermore, AVB-500 date showed that the drug was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities or unexpected safety signals. Following the results, the company had an encouraging discussion with the FDA in regards to the design of their next trial, “A preliminary discussion with the FDA suggests an adaptive, randomized, controlled trial with biomarker-based stratification and an interim analysis to drop the control arm could potentially be an efficient pathway to approval.” Ultimately, Aravive is on track to discuss the potentially pivotal Phase 2/3 trial of AVB-500 with FDA by the end of 2020. The company hopes to initiate the trial in Q1 of 2021.

Source: Company Presentation

Beyond ovarian cancer, Aravive is on-track to initiate a Phase 1b/2 trial of AVB-500 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma before year-end. The trial is an open-label study which will provide safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy data. Furthermore, the biomarkers that have been identified during the PROC study will be explored. Looking ahead, the recent results in ovarian cancer and preclinical data demonstrates the potential of AVB-500 as a combination therapy with a wide range of oncology compounds from PARP inhibitors to cytotoxic agents. Seizing on this potential, Aravive is expanding the pipeline in oncology indications. For example, the safety profile of AVB-500 suggests there may not be added toxicity to the first line therapeutics used in frontline metastatic ovarian cancer. Expect to see AVB-500 in combination with standard of care drugs tested in acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition to the clinical progress, the company has taken substantial steps to strengthen their management team and Board of Directors. Dr. Anderson, Dr. Gardiner and Mr. Simms were all recently added to Aravive’s leadership team. Each individual is an industry veteran with a long track record of executing at a high level within the field of oncology. Additionally, Reshma Rangwala was appointed Chief Medical Officer. As a veteran M.D. and Ph.D., Dr. Rangwala brings substantial expertise to the company. For example, she served as Executive Clinical Director at Merck, where she was involved in the clinical development of Keytruda. Lastly, Michael W. Rogers was appointed to the Board of Directors. He’s a biopharmaceutical veteran and healthcare leader who served as Chief Financial Officer at Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, and prior to that he was the CFO at Acorda Therapeutics.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of June 30th, 2020, Aravive had cash and cash equivalents of $60 million. Research and development expenses for the second quarter were $2.5 million, compared to $3.6 million in Q2 of 2019. General and administrative expenses were $3.2 million in the quarter, compared to $3.2 million in the same quarter of 2019. The company didn’t generate any revenue, compared to $3 million in grant revenue in Q2 2019 from the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas. Overall, the company reported a net loss of $5 million, compared to a net loss of $3 million in Q2 of 2019. Management believes that their cash position should be able to fund their operations into 2022.

The company has seen four analyst ratings over the past three months and analysts seem sanguine on the company's prospects. The median analyst price target on Wall Street is north of $25.00 a share. The most recent recommendation comes from William Blair on last week as it reiterated its Buy rating. It initiated the shares with a positive rating in September. The analyst at William Blair views AVB-500 as a truly differentiated oncology asset. On August 14th, Wedbush reiterated their buy rating and $24 price target. On August 13th, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating and $30 price target. Next, also on August 13th, Piper Sandler reiterated their $31 price target, but they lowered their overweight rating to a market perform rating. Finally, on July 31st, HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating and boosted their price target from $15 a share to $26 a share. The price target increase was spurred by Aravive completing their Phase 1b trial, testing AVB-500 in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer. The trial confirmed prior safety and efficacy results and provides key insight for the design of the Phase 2/3 trial.

Verdict:

Aravive has several positives going for it. It has several promising compounds in its pipeline. Approximately two-thirds of its market cap is represented by the cash on its balance sheet. The stock also has strong analyst support. The stock doesn't merit a large stake primarily because it is many years from commercialization. I am also always a bit wary of reverse mergers. I would love these shares as a covered call candidate, but there simply isn't enough liquidity in its options at this time. That said, Aravive does merit 'watch item' status and I took a small stake in the stock so I can keep an eye on this name.

