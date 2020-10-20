We've finally begun the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and several gold producers have released their production results for the quarter. Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF) is the most recent name to report its production numbers, and the company had another solid quarter, with gold production up 2% year-over-year and tracking well ahead of FY2020 guidance. Meanwhile, the company released new exploration results from its high-grade Seguela Project in Cote d'Ivoire with the new Koula prospect increasing my confidence that the company can prove up over 2.5 million ounces long term at the project. Based on Roxgold's organic growth pipeline and a very reasonable valuation, I continue to see the stock as a Hold.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Roxgold released its preliminary Q3 results last week with quarterly gold production of ~33,600 ounces, which has pushed year-to-date production to 98,700 ounces. This figure is tracking well ahead of the production guidance midpoint of 125,000 ounces, with just 26,300 ounces needed to meet the midpoint. Given that Roxgold's average quarterly gold production on a trailing-twelve-month basis is 34,978 ounces, we should see a significant beat this year. Meanwhile, from a financial standpoint, the company's average realized gold price for the quarter was $1,887/oz, translating to another record quarter for all-in sustaining cost margins per ounce (Q2 2020: $729/oz). Let's take a closer look at the results:

(Source: Company News Release) (Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the table above, Roxgold had another soft quarter for productivity from a mining standpoint, with just ~109,800 tonnes mined, which is down considerably from pre-COVID-19 levels of ~134,500 tonnes mined in Q1. These weaker mining rates likely have to do with social distancing protocols and have been affected by travel restrictions, which has led to reduced personnel. Fortunately, while head grades were lower due to relying on lower-grade stockpiles, the company had an exceptional quarter from a processing standpoint, with quarterly throughput of 131,000 tonnes. This translates to 1,424 tonnes processed per day, nearly 30% above Yaramoko's nameplate capacity of 1,100 tonnes per day. This higher throughput more than offset the weaker head grades, allowing the company to have another strong quarter from a production standpoint.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that the trend lower in head grades is certainly not ideal, but the uptrend in quarterly throughput has mostly made up for this drop. While head grades have slid from 14.4 grams per tonne gold in Q2 2018 to 7.7 grams per tonne gold in the most recent quarter, quarterly throughput has soared by over 60%, from 75,400 tonnes processed in Q2 2018 to 131,000 tonnes processed in Q3 2020. It's also worth noting that the most recent quarter saw grades artificially lower, given that Roxgold had to supplement the plant with over 36,000 tonnes of stockpiles at 3.10 grams per tonne gold. Therefore, I don't see any reason to get hung up on grades as the company should have no problem maintaining a 125,000-ounce per year production profile at Yaramoko.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Fortunately, while Yaramoko production is beginning to level off at ~125,000 ounces per year unless the company can make a new high-grade discovery, Seguela has given the company significant growth potential. In the most recent update for the project, the exploration team has uncovered a new prospect on the property that lies just 1 kilometer east of Antenna. Thus far, the new Koula prospect has been drilled over a strike length of roughly 400 meters and is another near-surface discovery amenable to open-pit mining, with drilling limited to 150 meters below the surface. The results here are astounding for a scout drill program, with the initial holes into the deposit as follows:

SGRC876: 12 meters of 4.70 grams per tonne gold

SGRC852: 2 meters of 3.3 grams per tonne gold

SGRC877: 19 meters of 11.7 grams per tonne gold

SGC854: 12 meters of 32.1 grams per tonne gold

SGRC875: 8 meters of 14.8 grams per tonne gold

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the above results, three of these holes came in at above 100 gram-meters, which is incredible, and the high-grade results are present over a 300-meter strike from SGRC876 on the southern end of the prospect to SGRC875 at the northern end. While it's still relatively early, these grades closely resemble the results we saw out of Roxgold's bonanza-grade Ancien deposit at Seguela, which lies less than 8 kilometers south of Koula.

Currently, Ancien has a resource of 261,000 ounces at 6.1 grams per tonne gold, and dwarfs the grade of Antenna and Agouti, at 2.30 grams per tonne gold, and 2.6 grams per tonne gold, respectively. The fact that Roxgold could have another Ancien on its hands not only significantly increases the long-term resource growth potential at Seguela, but it should have a dramatic positive effect on the project's economics. For now, it is too early to assign a resource estimate to Koula, but as noted, early results could not be more encouraging.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Based on the new Koula discovery and continued solid results out of Ancien in Q3, I continue to believe that Roxgold should be able to prove up 1.75 million ounces of gold by Q3 2021 at Seguela, which would be a 75% increase from the current 1.0 million-ounce resource. I would also expect the grade of the resource to increase slightly from 2.6 grams per tonne gold to closer to 3.0 grams per tonne gold. This would make Seguela one of the highest-grade open-pit amenable projects in Africa since Kalana, owned by Avnel Mining before being acquired in 2017.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Despite these positive developments and the fact that Roxgold is tracking well ahead of production guidance at its flagship Yaramoko Mine, the company continues to trade at a very reasonable valuation of US$515 million. While this might seem like the right price for a 125,000-ounce producer in a Tier-3 jurisdiction like Africa, it is quite a low valuation for a company sitting on a project with an After-Tax NPV (5%) of US$344 million at US$1,650/oz gold. If we assign a very conservative valuation of 0.45x NPV (5%) to Roxgold given that it's in the development stage, this gives Seguela a current valuation of ~US$155 million.

(Source: Author's Chart)

After subtracting this figure from the current market cap of $515 million, Roxgold is being valued at just US$360 million as a high-grade junior gold producer that's generating revenue of over US$200 million in revenue per year. It's worth noting that the Seguela After-Tax NPV (5%) could not be more conservative given that it's based on only a 0.90 million-ounce resource, and I believe the company should be able to grow this deposit to 1.75 million ounces by Q3 2021, and 2.5 million ounces long term. Therefore, we can look at an investment in Roxgold as getting Seguela as next to free, given that ex-Seguela, Roxgold is trading at barely 2.25x price to sales. This price to sales valuation is based on my estimates for FY2020 revenue of ~US$230 million and a current market cap of US$515 million.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The recent outperformance in Roxgold's shares might be making some investors think about ringing the register, and there's nothing wrong with booking some profits along the way. However, Roxgold has a clear path to becoming a 250,000-ounce per year gold producer given the continued success at Seguela, and we could see a construction decision as early as Q3 of next year. Therefore, I believe there is still significant upside long term for Roxgold, and I would expect any 20% pullbacks to provide buying opportunities. For now, I see the stock as a Hold, but I may raise my target price depending on how the Seguela Feasibility Study looks due out early next year.

