Bank Earnings And The Economy: Polar Opposites

Big banks are set to become bigger even as analysts estimate a wave of loan defaults will hit the economy in Q2 2021.

The irony is that the economy is suffering while the banks are raking in profits.

Banks should contribute to the real economy, make a positive contribution to economic growth. − Jeroen Dijsselbloem

The U.S. economy is directly linked to bank health. Way back in 2007, banks lent to subprime borrowers and wrecked the economy in the process. 2020’s economic troubles in 2020 are because of COVID-19 and not linked to banks because they have become careful since the 2007 fiasco. Banks are, nevertheless, impacted because the virus has disrupted loan repayments, interest payments, borrowers’ creditworthiness, and the capital-raising ability of companies. The impact is expected to continue until the virus is contained.

Despite the impact, big banks have reported stellar Q3 2020 numbers. That runs contrary to the theory that bank health and the economy are inter-related.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) reported solid revenues of $29.94 billion and a profit of $9.4 billion in Q3 2020. Analysts were floored by its performance. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) missed its EPS estimates by a whisker ($0.03) but beat on revenue by $990 million. Citigroup (NYSE:C) beat both revenue and EPS estimates by $120 million and $0.49, respectively. Goldman Sachs (GS) reported blowout numbers beating revenue and EPS estimates by $1.38 billion and $4.24, respectively.

Do these super numbers reported by banks imply that the economy is flying high?

Nope. It doesn’t.

The economy is still down in the dumps, and the Fed is busy trying to pump it up. Banks have done well because their investment banking units rode on the stock market boom and generated solid profits. The investment banking profits masked the poor performance of their regular business (deposits and lending).

It is the regular banking business scenario that mirrors the economy. I have correlated the two to predict where both banks and the economy are headed. Here’s my take:

A Wave of Loan Defaults is Coming

Hundreds of thousands of small businesses are shutting down permanently all across the U.S., but that doesn’t seem to bother the big banks.

Image Source: World Economic Forum

On average, about 25% of small businesses have closed down as of September 2020, many of them in the leisure and hospitality industry. Even businesses that have reopened are generating far lesser revenues compared to the pre-COVID-19 times.

Most banks have disclosed that they expect a wave of defaults in the second half of 2021. All this is expected to snowball and impact the economy adversely going forward.

The banks have not raised an alarm so far because the government has poured trillions of dollars into extra unemployment benefits, forgivable loans to small businesses, and other CARES Act programs, and that kind of helped the banks pass through the rough patch. Banks expect that a new stimulus may be announced after the elections, if not earlier, and are counting on it to keep their traditional business afloat till the second quarter of 2021.

Image Source: My tweet based on a post uploaded on The Lead-Lag Report

Meanwhile, banks have created special pools to absorb the hit when it comes. The banks started building up reserves against loan losses from Q2 2020 onwards and have kept beefing these up.

Credit Card Delinquencies are Down

Image Source: St. Louis FRED

Credit card delinquencies fell to 2.35% in Q2 2020, from 2.57% in Q1 2020, thanks to the government’s stimulus checks and also because credit card spending was down 40% in April 2020, with very little signs of recovery since then. In a new development, Citibank has reported a rise in delinquencies in September 2020.

The rise in the Citibank card delinquencies may be because Stimulus-2 talks are in limbo. In my opinion, other banks too are likely to report higher credit card delinquencies.

Correlating the Economy with Bank Earnings

Let’s first talk about the banks, especially the big banks:

1. As the Fed has decided to keep interest rates low until 2023, banks have no choice but to work with wafer-thin net interest margins. The low margins are likely to apply pressure on the profitability of their regular business.

2. To cover up the low profitability of their deposit and lending business, banks are likely to expand their other activities like trading, asset management, underwriting, mortgage, etc. However, if the stock market boom fizzles out after the elections, banks may not do as well as expected in 2021.

3. Most banks want the government to announce Stimulus-2. Sure enough, it will be announced immediately after the elections, if not earlier. But no one knows about the stimulus size and to what extent it will help bank borrowers, credit card users, or the economy.

4. Banks expect defaults to rise exponentially in Q2 2021. Though they have been providing for such defaults, any new adverse development is likely to dampen their business and profits.

5. The big banks will keep getting bigger. After COVID-19 landed, all the big banks have reported a sharp increase in deposits.

Let’s move on to the economy:

1. To get back to its pre-COVID-19 days, the economy needs an effective vaccine and clarity about how soon the unemployment rate will recover.

2. We now know that a wave of defaults is waiting to hit banks in Q2 2021. While banks may have provided for the hit, the defaults can shake the economy and increase the already-high unemployment rate.

Now, let’s correlate:

The economy is linked to the banks’ regular deposits and lending business, which is not expected to do well in the medium to long term because of the defaults expected in 2021 and because of the low interest rates that the Fed has promised till 2022–23. It is, therefore, expected that the economy will not do well until an effective vaccine is developed and distributed.

Banks, on the other hand, are expected to intensify their Wall Street activities to make up for the Main Street sluggishness. They will continue to expand their investment banking activities and are likely to rake it in until the rally stalls. Big banks will continue to become bigger while smaller banks are likely to face problems.

I believe the economy will not do well at least until Q2 2021. After that, everything depends on governance, vaccine distribution, geopolitics, and other local factors. The stock market rally may continue because of the Fed’s liquidity gush.

The economy and bank earnings should be like Siamese twins but are behaving like polar opposites because of the stock market boom. Till the boom continues, thanks to the Fed’s liquidity, both will remain disconnected.

Moral of the story: Look before you leap, but strike while the iron is hot – another polar opposite.

