The stock has bounced off its 52-week low, yet much of the upside could be priced in.

OIS reported an EBITDA loss in Q2. Cost take-outs could allow the company to tread water this quarter.

Oil States CEO Cindy Taylor. Source: Tudor Pickering

Oil States International (OIS) reports earnings on October 29th. Analysts expect revenue of $142.21 million and EPS of -$0.37. The revenue estimate implies a decline of over 40% Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

More Revenue Declines

COVID-19 caused a disruption in business activity, which created demand destruction of oil. Oil markets began to stabilize amid supply cuts from OPEC, Russia, and certain U.S. drillers. However, headwinds still persist. Last quarter, the rig count fell over 60%. With Brent oil below $45, the rig count may not gain traction for the rest of 2020.

In Q2, Oil States reported revenue of $146 million, down over 30% sequentially.

The company has a major presence in the North America land drilling segment. However, E&P in the region cooled in 2019, and the pandemic exacerbated those headwinds. Revenue from Wellsite Services was $36 million, down 58% sequentially. Completion and production activity collapsed alongside the rig count and falling oil prices. Several of the company's drilling rigs were idle, amplifying the revenue decline. This followed a discontinuance of drilling activities in certain areas that were no longer profitable.

Downhole Technologies' revenue fell 60% Q/Q due to a fall-off in land-based completion activity. Offshore revenue rose on the strength of product-driven product sales. At current oil prices, offshore E&P may not be economical. I expect Offshore Products to be the company's worst-performing sector going forward. Until oil prices rise above $70 for a protracted period, offshore orders could continue to fall.

Margins Faltered

Larger oil services firms like Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) have been cutting costs amid demand destruction in oil markets. The loss of scale also hurt Oil States last quarter. Gross margin was 12%, up from 10% in Q1. SG&A expense was $24 million, down 8% Q/Q; SG&A expense declined much less than revenue, which caused the EBITDA margin to falter. EBITDA was -$6 million or about $27 million less than Q1 EBITDA. Oil States reduced headcount significantly during the quarter, which could pay dividends down the road:

CapEx will be reduced roughly 70% year-over-year and total approximately $15 million. Direct operating costs will continue to be reduced in line with activity declines. Headcount has been reduced approximately 40% to 45% in our Well Site Services and Downhole Technologies segments, respectively, since the beginning of the year. SG&A headcount has been reduced by approximately 20% since the beginning of the year as well. Various salary personnel, including executive management, have taken salary reductions in addition to other reductions in short-term and long-term compensation. Discretionary spending has been substantially reduced or eliminated. As an update to our cost-out program, we now estimate that we will reduce our 2020 costs by $265 million, which is up from the previously forecasted total of $225 million."

Cost take-outs are necessary in this environment. However, until the revenue slide subsides, EBITDA could fall in spite of cost cuts.

Liquidity

Oil services firms must maintain liquidity amid volatile oil markets and uncertain economy. This is particularly important for smaller firms like Oil States. The company ended Q2 with $54 million in cash and about $324 million in working capital. As the business retrenches, Oil States should be able to monetize working capital to grow cash flow. Free cash flow ("FCF") for the first six months of 2020 was $35 million, not much different than that of the year-earlier period.

Capital expenditures were $9 million, down from $32 million in the year-earlier period. Deep cuts to capital expenditures kept FCF from declining. I expect more cuts to capital expenditures for the rest of the year. If management can deliver consistent cash flow amid volatile oil markets, the company's outlook could brighten once the economy reopens. For now, Oil States appears to have ample liquidity and effective cost management to help it ride out the storm.

Conclusion

OIS has an enterprise value of $382 million and trades at just over 6x last 12 months' ("LTM") EBITDA. OIS has nearly doubled from 52-week low set in March. Some of that upside may be priced in. I rate OIS a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.