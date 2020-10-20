DPZ stock's annual revenue per share over the decade has risen by up to 270.4% to tally at $99.53. This is way above McDonald's annual revenue per share that stands at $25.54 (a decrease of 2.4% from 2011).

Thesis

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) is positioning itself to accelerate growth by taking care of its customers and satisfying the unprecedented demand occasioned by this Covid-19 pandemic. The administration hopes to increase its food basket after Q4 2020 and grow digital ordering with e-commerce sales past 75% into 2021. Heightened demand for pizza in China is also expected, with the company hopeful that Asian demand will catch up with the US in the coming years.

Revenue and Technology Growth

Despite the mandatory closure of non-essential businesses in the US, same-store sales for Domino's increased by 17.5% Y/Y in Q3 2020. The company had registered an increase of 16.1% in Q2 2020 (+1.4%). Since January 2011, Domino's annual revenue has grown by almost 150% from $1.571 billion to $3.911 billion in December 2019. Gross profit has risen by 144.7% over the same time period. The Covid-19 downturn and restaurant closures made quarterly revenues to dip in March 2020 by 24% from Q4 2019. However, Q3 2020 revenue has since risen by 10.83% with the popularization of digital ordering and delivery services cited as the main drivers for this significant increase.

Source: CNBC

In its basket of digital innovations, Domino's has revamped its ordering platform, AnyWare, to suit the changing needs of clients in the quick service industry. In recent months, the company has introduced GPS technology as well as Carside delivery apps to help maneuver headwinds brought by the Covid-19 pandemic. At the beginning of Q4 2020, the company aligned its executive management to include Kelly Garcia who helped in e-commerce development since 2012.

With over 200,000 delivery locations, ordering app Domino's Hotspots now sails in the league of Apple Watch (AAPL), Facebook Messenger (FB), Amazon Echo (AMZN), and Google Home (GOOG). About 75% of the US sales in Q3 2020 were from digital channels representing an increase of 10% from Q2 2020.

A 10-year analysis of Domino's stock price against revenue and gross profit shows that digital innovations that took a turn in 2011 have led to a rise of more than 2,600% on the stock price.

The rise in digital outlets has, in turn, increased the need for more pizza outlets with Europe serving as a major source of demand in the coming years.

Since 2017, the proliferation of outlets for pizza delivery in North America and Europe has grown due to the iconic pizza (food packaging) boxes. By 2025, the global pizza box market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Total annual revenues for McDonald's Corporation (MCD) decreased by 9.28% in December 2019 Y/Y while quarterly revenues were down 29.68% from Q4 2019 to Q2 2020. Covid-19 has had a huge impact especially for the dine-in business type mainly operated by McDonald's. The company also decreased its net cash position by $2.124 billion in Q2 2020 from a high of $2.121 billion in Q4 2019. At the moment, MCD is down and it seeks recovery with the reopening of restaurants.

Service Delivery

Foremost in Domino's service structure has been safe and convenient delivery and carryout models that have increased order growth. We are talking more items per order and a rise in ticket services into Q4 2020. At the company's Q3 2020 earnings call, CEO Ritch Allison stated:

As long as I'm the CEO of this company, you will always hear me talk about wanting to improve service at Domino's, because until we're getting to a place where we're delivering pizzas, and not 30 minutes, not 25 minutes, but 20 minutes or less, I'll never be satisfied with where we are on service."

As part of its permanent menu, Domino's added two new specialty pizzas in Q3 that include the cheeseburger and chicken taco pizzas. Though these two pizzas will set you back $11.99 each, they have better delivery in transit due to their unique ingredients. The management intends to use all options that will improve customer experience and, most importantly, the delivery.

For customer acquisition, the $5.99 bill for either the "medium two-topping pizzas, Bread Twists, salads, Marbled Cookie Brownies" has come in handy as a mix and match deal. Customers can also get specialty chicken for the same price. For $7.99, clients are treated to carryout value proposition - wings, crust types, and 3-topping pizzas at an upsell of only $2.00. Domino's stores are not only poised for significant margin opportunities but also value to the customers. These price options are important value platforms that will take the company to the next level.

However, the delivery fees are left to the discretion of Domino's franchisees especially since different outlets operate on various market-based labor rates. The company should work to harmonize the rates to ensure customers continue to enjoy the service at optimal charges. Low charges should actually be considered as a competitive advantage for the company's brand. These details are essential since different states now have operating hour restrictions and curfew which threaten businesses that have not streamlined their delivery options.

We can also consider the contactless services such as carside delivery which up to date has been adopted by 95% of all US Domino's franchisees. The company should work to increase customer awareness

International Markets

At least 2,000 stores out of the 2,400 that were temporarily closed at the end of Q1 2020 have been reopened. With 39 new net stores getting into Q4 2020, Domino's is poised to take control of the international pizza business. The goal of opening 25,000 stores by 2025 is also a magnificent step for Domino's and is a major step in the right direction.

Currently, NPC International - a mega franchisee of Pizza Hut and Wendy's (WEN) - is bankrupt, after filing in July. Among the options considered by NPC include raising $725 million from the sale of its entire business. According to reports, $400 million will be raised from selling up to 395 Wendy's stores while the rest $325 million will come from Pizza Hut units spread across 1,200 locations.

Wendy's suffered a major setback when reports of this bankruptcy hit the market with the stock falling to a 5-year low of $7.47 on 18th March 2020. The company has worked to improve its image and the stock has risen by up to 223.83% to close at $24.19 on October 16, 2020.

A 5-year analysis of the stock chart against revenue shows that Wendy's highest quarterly revenue clocked $465 million in Q4 2015. Drivers such as the pandemic and NPC's bankruptcy filing have decreased the revenues in Q2 2020 to $402 million (a decline of 13.55%).

We are alive to the fact that NPC has considered selling 900 of its Pizza Hut locations to its competitors including Domino's. NPC's revenue before Q2 2020 was $1.5 billion meaning that Domino's will be taking advantage of a prime acquisition if it pushes through with the deal. A number of points have been raised such as concerns in hedge fund management and franchise agreements. The latter is definitely a valuable asset for NPC at this point since both Wendy's and Pizza Hut would like to regain total control of the store locations.

China's Pizza Demand

Reports at the beginning of Q1 2020 indicated that China's demand for pizzas will grow at a CAGR of 12% by 2028. China's GDP has risen by 4.9% Y/Y showing that the economy is growing towards its pre-Covid-19 trajectory. Domino's witnessed strong retail sales growth in the country in Q3 2020 with the CEO terming the country as a success story in 2020 especially with its master franchisee - Dash. Additionally, the adoption of contactless delivery options has worked to improve the country's demand for pizza.

NFL and college football are back

The return of college football as well as the NFL is also good for Domino's business. In the past three years, the busiest delivery days for the company are due to football Sundays. More than 2 million pizzas are sold on football Sundays (40% more sales than other normal Sundays). This year, the number may reduce due to restricted access to stadiums and crowds, but historical customer trends of televised sports may work in Domino's favor.

Stock Consideration

At $399.45, DPZ is currently trading 8.29% below its 52-week high of $435.58. Over the past five years, Domino's stock has grown by more than 276% due to strong fundamentals. In the same period, normalized diluted EPS (quarterly) has grown by 167.3% and its market cap at 171.1%. The stock's annual revenue per share over the decade has risen by up to 270.4% to tally at $99.53. This is way above McDonald's annual revenue per share that stands at $25.54 (a decrease of 2.4% from 2011).

Final Thoughts

Domino's adapts quickly to shifting market demands especially in its adoption of delivery technologies and new specialty products. The company's market presence is dominating with exceptional economies of scale. Strong fundamentals support buy and hold position as the stock is poised to cross the 52-week high of $435 into 2021. The company is lining up to increase store coverage to 25,000 units by 2025 making it a significant international player. As it stands, Domino's is a better investment than McDonald's.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DPZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.