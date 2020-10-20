Stimulus Talks Cause Market Heartburn (Technically Speaking For 10/20)

The market sold off in the afternoon due to more stimulus talk back and forth.

Philadelphia Fed President Harker explains the Fed's new inflation target from a slightly different perspective:

Here is the upshot: No longer will we head off higher inflation by preemptively raising interest rates before we have achieved full employment. Moreover, after long periods of sub-2 percent inflation (as we now find ourselves in), we will accept periods of above-2 percent inflation. Tolerating the risk of slightly higher inflation, in our view, is worth it if it helps us achieve our employment goals.

This is the natural conclusion to draw with the flattening of the Phillips curve. Previously, higher inflation was more directly linked to low unemployment. Now that this relationship is less correlated, the Fed can let inflation run without harming job growth.

Harker's speech also contained the results of a very encouraging new Fed study:

The study began when Philadelphia Fed researchers, in partnership with the Cleveland Fed, asked a question: How do we transition workers in jobs most likely to disappear into stable, higher-wage positions? They came up with an ingenious idea: They looked at the skill sets of people who are holding those jobs that are most at risk of disappearing. They then matched those skills to jobs that would pay at least 10 percent more than their current wage and that don't require a traditional four-year degree. The findings were incredibly encouraging. Looking at 33 metro areas nationwide, they found that nearly half of lower-wage employment can be paired with at least one higher-paying occupation requiring similar skills. For transitions connecting the most similar occupations identified in the study, the pay differences are significant, with an average bump in wages of almost $15,000 - a 49 percent increase in salary.

Harker noted that the Fed has already paired with organizations to implement the study's findings.

The following graph is from the Atlanta Fed's website:

The author notes (emphasis added):

The bad news is that as the pandemic has unfolded, an increasing number of unemployed workers are reporting being laid off permanently-and they account for a rising share of the labor force. Those on permanent layoff have a lower rate of reemployment in general than those on temporary layoff, and the flow into employment is currently similar to the low level seen in the wake of the Great Recession.

This also explains the continuing higher level of initial unemployment claims. As the pandemic drags on, an increasing number of businesses are closing, causing higher permanent unemployment.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

While the transports had a big day, all the other indexes were up marginally. The biggest gainer was the OEF, which had a .51% gain; mid-caps advanced .44% while the QQQ was up .32%. Treasuries were down.

The whipsaw action in the energy market continues; today, the XLE gained over 1%. Despite the anti-trust lawsuit, the XLC was the third-best gainer. Defensive sectors were at the bottom.

Let's start with today's SPY chart:

SPY 1-day

Prices formed a head and shoulders formation out of the gate and dropped pretty sharply just before 10 AM. The index advanced modestly until 11:30 when Speaker Pelosi said she was optimistic about a deal. That kept the market moving higher until just after lunch when the market started to drift lower. The big sell-off came on news that McConnell had more or less torpedoed major spending legislation before the election.

Let's take a look at the 5-minute charts which contain a fair amount of bearishness.

IWM 5-day

The IWM topped between October 15 and October 19. Today, prices printed an upward channel but sold-off in the afternoon right after crossing the 200-minute EMA. The market has had a difficult time holding onto gains and there have been three downward trends into the close.

QQQ 5-day

The QQQ is near 5-day lows. Like the IWM, the index hasn't been able to hold onto any gains.

SPY 5-day

The SPY is also struggling to hold gains.

The endless back and forth about stimulus talks are the likely culprit behind this. One minute the Speaker and Treasury Secretary are negotiating; three hours later, a deal is off the table. Traders are left with a large amount of uncertainty, which only leads to downward pressure.

