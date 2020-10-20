The company reported preliminary results for the quarter on October 7th and expects to beat its high-end revenue projection by approximately 5%.

Silicon Motion is scheduled to report third quarter results on November 2nd. I expect it to raise its full-year guidance based on its preliminary results and its latest product announcement.

It is quite likely Silicon Motion (SIMO), the world's leading NAND flash controller supplier, will raise its full-year guidance when it reports third quarter results after market close on November 2nd. Yet, the company continues to be valued at roughly half the sector's median based on P/E ratios.

Source

Financial News

When Silicon Motion reported 2020 second quarter results, it posted its third consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. In fairness, its production in 2019 was the lowest of the past four years.

But, the company also projected a slump in third quarter results.

We expect our third quarter sales to be temporarily affected by a one-quarter mobile-related inventory adjustment before growth rebounds in the fourth quarter.

It is important to recognize Silicon Motion has historically viewed results on a quarter-over-quarter basis rather than the typical year-over-year basis. Revenue in the 2020 second quarter was $136.8 million. The company guided for revenue in a range of $114 million to $120 million. Yet, in the 2019 third quarter, the company generated revenue of $110.5 million. So, its track record of year-over-year growth would continue at least one more quarter.

On October 7th, as is typical of Silicon Motion to do, the company provided upbeat preliminary results.

Based on its preliminary third quarter financial results, revenue is expected to be approximately 5% above the high-end of the original guidance range of $114 million to $120 million which the company issued on July 30, 2020. (emphasis added)

This means revenue will be approximately $126 million, a 14% increase compared to the 2019 third quarter.

However, in evaluating the company's return to growth, I've maintained for some time that 2020 should be compared to 2016 rather than 2019. In the 2019 third quarter earnings call, the company also all but said as much. From the fourth quarter of 2014 through the third quarter of 2016, Silicon Motion delivered quarter-over-quarter growth. In the second quarter of 2017, revenue grew compared to the first quarter but it did not exceed the 2016 second quarter. The migration from 2D (planar or single layer of memory cells) NAND flash to 3D (stacked vertical layers of memory cells) by NAND flash makers was creating supply issues. A lack of NAND flash negatively obviously impacted the demand for NAND flash controllers. Revenue fell from a high of $556.2 million in 2016 to $457 million by 2019.

Revenue in the 2016 third quarter set a record at $158.6 million. Thus, this hardly makes the current situation a fair comparison. Even with the upbeat news, the 2020 third quarter will fall approximately 21% lower than the comparable quarter in 2016. On a broader basis, through the first nine months of 2016, Silicon Motion generated revenue of $412 million. In 2020, Silicon Motion's revenue through the first three quarters should inch toward $400 million.

Silicon Motion did project a rebound in the fourth quarter when it reported second quarter results. However, it does not appear Silicon Motion will top revenue from the 2019 fourth quarter of $153 million nor will it top annual revenue of $556.2 million from 2016.

With second quarter results, the company guided for an approximate 9% rebound in the fourth quarter (based on third quarter and full-year projection updates). If revenue does increase another 9% in the fourth quarter, it could reach approximately $138 million.

Yet, revenue in the last half of 2020 would still fall slightly less than the first half. Thus, it is also likely non-GAAP earnings in the last half will fall short of the first half. Through the first half of 2020, non-GAAP earnings were $1.62 per diluted share. This is 5.2% greater than the $1.54 in the first half of 2016.

In its preliminary projection for the third quarter, the company added non-GAAP gross margin should fall at the midpoint of its projected range of 48% to 50%. Non-GAAP gross margin in the 2020 first and second quarters was 48.2% and 50%, respectively, and averaged 49.1%.

Based on the current projection, non-GAAP earnings should easily exceed $0.70 per diluted ADS in the third quarter and could return to the $0.80 range in the fourth quarter. Thus, non-GAAP earnings in the last half will likely top $1.50 per diluted share. Full-year earnings should easily top $3.10. Full-year earnings in 2016 were $3.56 per diluted share.

Though the numbers are trailing 2016, it hardly means the projected rebound should be ignored. First, it is pertinent to note revenue in 2020 and beyond would be impacted by a new consignment arrangement with Alibaba (BABA). The repayment for procuring NAND would no longer register as revenue. Thus, revenue going forward would reflect a decline.

At a possible $533 million, Silicon Motion's full-year revenue would top its production in 2017, 2018 and 2019. On a full-year basis, revenue in 2020 at $533 million would improve 16.7% compared to 2019. And, yet, shares are trading nearly 20% lower on the year.

Source

Product Announcements

Confidence in a fourth quarter rebound is further solidified by Silicon Motion's October 20th product announcements for a portfolio of fourth generation PCIe controller solutions.

The portfolio consists of SM2264 for performance, SM2267 for mainstream and SM2267XT for value DRAM-less client SSDs.

Silicon Motion's existing clients include ten of the leading global NAND makers and SSD (solid-state storage devices) original equipment manufacturers. These clients are already employing Silicon Motion's fourth generation controllers with 3D TLC (triple-level stacked cell structure) and QLC (quadruple-level stacked cell structure) NAND technologies. The company expects the PCIe Gen4 technology to be quickly adopted.

The company's new product introductions are well timed as Gen 4 continues to gain traction and will become the standard over the next few years for PCs, game consoles and other client devices.

The SM2267 and SM2267XT controllers are already being produced in volume.

The SM2264 product is considered "ideal for automotive storage". It is being sampled by potential customers. At the beginning of 2020, Silicon Motion's CEO, Wallace Kou, identified the automotive sector as a significant driver to its growth recovery.

I think the automotive sector - it will be our long-term growth driver. We have spent 5 years to develop this solution and design win. We believe we have built a significant pipeline for the automotive industry.

Summary

Before COVID-19 sent the world into a spin, Silicon Motion anticipated 2020 would be the year to finally reset its growth trajectory. Its original revenue guidance for 2020 was a range of $539 million to $584 million.

We expect our SSD controller sales, now representing over half of total revenue, to continue to deliver solid growth as we expand our OEM exposure. We anticipate that our eMMC+UFS controller sales will return to growth this year as UFS adoption in smartphones increases. We believe that our SSD solutions will also return to growth this year as Chinese hyperscalers adopt more of our open-channel SSDs in their data centers and as our differentiated industrial SSDs diversify further into automotive, data networking and other applications.

With the negative impact of COVID-19, the company's pace was slowed. In the 2020 second quarter, the full-year revenue projection was a range of $508 million to $521 million.

Yet, beyond actual numbers, the company continues to deliver. I expect the company to upgrade the high end of its full-year revenue range to approximately $533 million.

Potential investors should consider taking advantage of the depressed prices before the company's third quarter earnings release on November 2nd.

