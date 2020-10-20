I expect accelerating revenue growth and improving margins from Philips over the next five years, and I believe the shares are more than 15% undervalued.

Hospitals are prioritizing more lucrative elective procedures (and capex that can facilitate them), and Philips reported that procedure counts had nearly returned to pre-COVID-19 levels by quarter-end.

Hospital capex budgets have been scrambled by COVID-19, leading to weaker orders for imaging equipment, and this is likely to stretch through 2021.

Dutch med-tech conglomerate Philips (NYSE:PHG) is an interesting position right now. The company has reaped some benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic in its ventilator and monitoring business, and the company’s image-guided therapies business should be levered to the profitable elective procedure growth that hospitals want to encourage, but imaging is going to be under pressure a little while longer on strained hospital capex budgets. At the same time, the company is exiting a multiyear period of impressive gross margin improvement, but still has work to do on SG&A and R&D.

Even with concerns about an overhang in the imaging business, I went positive on Philips in early September, and the shares have risen about 10% since then, beating the market and the med-tech space over that small period. I’m still pretty bullish on these shares; I’d like to see more leverage to the sorts of elective procedures that hospitals are keen to grow, but I also do see meaningful operating margin improvement potential that doesn’t seem to be in the share price.

A Strong Q3, Largely Due To Pandemic-Driven Ventilator And Monitoring Demand

There was some nervousness on Philips going into the quarter, with investors worried about weakness in the imaging business and whether management would echo comments from companies like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on flattening procedure count recoveries. As it turns out, those worries were largely misplaced, with organic revenue doubling sell-side expectations.

Revenue rose more than 10% in organic terms, roughly double sell-side expectations, with overall revenue beating by about 3%. Growth and outperformance were strongest in the Connected Care business, with organic revenue growth of 42% and an 8% beat of sell-side expectations, with both Sleep/Respiratory and Monitoring/Analytics up “double digits” on strong ventilator and monitoring demand from COVID-19.

The Personal Health segment was also strong, growing better than 6% and beating by 7% on low single-digit growth in Oral and high single-digit growth in Personal Care, helped in part by stocking ahead of Christmas (and possibly Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day).

Diagnostics & Treatment (D&T) was the laggard, with revenue down more than 3% and missing by 3%. Imaging declined at a low single-digit rate with growth in CT and X-ray offset by weakness in MRI. Ultrasound declined at a double-digit rate, and Image-Guided Therapies declined at a low-single-digit rate.

Gross margin was 90bp weaker this quarter due to revenue mix and capacity underutilization in D&T, but adjusted EBITA rose 32%, with margin improving three points. This improvement was driven entirely by Connected Care business, where profits grew 227% and margin improved almost 26 points, while D&T profits declined 36% (margin down 430bp) and Personal Health profits declined slightly, with margin down 20bp.

Not Back To Normal, But Getting There

Procedure counts and hospital budget priorities continue to be heavily influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that will likely continue through 2021.

The scramble to acquire enough acute care equipment (ventilators and monitoring equipment) threw old capex budget plans out of the window, and the loss of lucrative elective procedures has likewise strained operating budgets in the short term. With that, hospitals seem to be prioritizing essential replacement spending and capex that can drive more lucrative elective procedures.

That’s not great news for Philips and its “big iron” imaging business, and imaging orders were down 5% in the quarter. Management indicated that demand was likely to remain below trend through 2021, but I expect the same will be largely true for GE (NYSE:GE) and Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY). The good news is that the installed base of imaging equipment is getting long in the tooth (10 to 12 years old versus useful lives of 10 to 15 years), and I do expect a meaningful replacement cycle starting in ’22. With appealing new offerings like BlueSeal MRI magnet technology, I could see Philips gaining some share in that cycle.

Orders remained strong in Connected Care on residual COVID-19 orders (netting out the cancelation of the U.S. contract), but management expects demand to decelerate in 2021 back toward 2019 levels. Philips has managed to reroute some of the canceled U.S. ventilators to other markets, and management is still guardedly bullish on the potential of emerging market demand helping absorb some of the rest.

Looking at elective procedures (image-guided therapies), management said that procedure counts at recovered to levels close to pre-COVID-19 by the end of the quarter. That’s a more bullish commentary than JNJ or Intuitive provided, and a potentially bullish driver into 2021.

The Outlook

Management is hosting a capital markets day on November 6, but already tipped its hand with respect to some of the financial guidance – calling for organic revenue growth to accelerate to 5% to 6% through 2025 and for margins to move into the high teens. Relative to where the Street was before this quarter, that offers a little bit of upside, particularly on the revenue growth side, but I wouldn’t call it transformational.

I see two big issues that Philips needs to address to drive a sustainable higher multiple. First, the company needs to demonstrate to the Street that it has an attractive growth business leveraged to elective procedure counts. Businesses like “big iron” imaging, respiratory, and monitoring haven’t historically enjoyed the best multiples, and growing the image-guided therapies business needs to be a priority.

Second, I want to see more progress on operating margins. Philips has done some really good things on the manufacturing/COGS side, but there’s work still to be done elsewhere. While Philips spends a relatively high amount on R&D, I think the company could look at some R&D productivity initiatives and maybe some refocusing of budget priorities towards higher-margin/higher-return projects. I also believe there are some opportunities to streamline administrative expenses and drive some efficiencies in sales.

Philips’ quarter leads me to some modeling adjustments, but mostly just pulling some revenue from 2021 into 2020. My long-term numbers haven’t really changed, as I’m looking for five-year revenue growth around 3% and long-term growth closer to 4%, with long-term FCF growth in the mid-teens.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow, growth-driven EV/rev, and margin-driven EV/rev, I believe Philips is still undervalued and worth a look in a med-tech sector that doesn’t offer that many obvious bargains. I see a return potential of over 15% here now, and that’s definitely worth consideration as elective procedures resume and as hospitals work through their near-term budgeting challenges.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.