Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) is a midstream master limited partnership that was formed by Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to develop the midstream infrastructure in the Delaware basin in West Texas. Rattler is the third and final member of the Diamondback family (some followers may recall our discussions of the other two entities here and here). As has been the case with most other midstream companies, Rattler Midstream has seen its share price punished severely by Mr. Market as a result of the weak oil price environment. In many cases though, the midstream declines are completely unjustified as the companies themselves have not seen their cash flows affected much. Is this the case with Rattler Midstream though? We will seek to answer that question in this article.

About Rattler Midstream

As just mentioned, Rattler Midstream was originally created by Diamondback Energy to develop the midstream infrastructure in the Permian basin. In so doing, the company is intended to solve one of the biggest problems that has been hindering the development of the region. That problem is, of course, the lack of takeaway capacity that has been hindering the development of the region. After all, what is the point of developing the area if the energy company cannot even get the produced resources to the market? Diamondback Energy has historically been one of the more active energy companies in the basin, so it makes sense for the company to set up an entity like Rattler Midstream to develop the region’s infrastructure because this essentially gives it the ability to share the costs with investors in the capital markets.

Diamondback Energy only operates in the Permian basin in West, so we might assume Rattler Midstream to be focusing primarily on this region. This is indeed the case. As we can see here, Rattler operates in all seven of the Permian basin regions in which Diamondback produces oil and gas:

Source: Rattler Midstream

As we have discussed many times, the Permian basin is one of the most oil and natural gas-rich basins in the world, and it has been at the center of North America’s energy renaissance. Thus, the region is certainly a very promising one in which to operate.

Diamondback Energy has been one of the leading companies in the development of the Permian basin. It has been rewarded for this by its own very rapid growth. When the company conducted its initial public offering back in 2012, it only owned 52,000 net acres and produced a scant 4,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day. Today, the company boasts 350,000 net acres producing 297,500 barrels of oil equivalents per day:

Source: Rattler Midstream

This growth has benefited Rattler Midstream as well. As we have discussed in various previous articles, midstream companies make their money by charging a fee for each unit of oil and gas that flows through their infrastructure. Thus, as Rattler Midstream mostly exists to service the midstream needs of Diamondback, we can expect this production growth to have stimulated volume and cash flow growth at Rattler Midstream. This has indeed happened:

Source: Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream primarily operates gathering pipelines. These are relatively short pipelines that grab the oil and natural gas at the producing well and transport it to a long-haul pipeline that then carries the resources to their next destination. The company has entered into some joint ventures to construct some long-haul pipelines itself. Perhaps the best known of these pipelines, especially for regular readers of my work, is the Wink-to-Webster pipeline. This is a 650-mile crude oil pipeline stretching from Wink, Texas (in the Permian basin) to Webster, Texas (near Houston). The pipeline is designed to carry approximately one million barrels of crude oil per day to the Gulf Coast so that it can be exported. The pipeline is a joint venture between Rattler, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), Lotus Midstream, and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA). This is the only one of Rattler’s joint venture long-haul pipelines that is currently under construction. It has a planned start-up date in 2021, so we can expect it to start generating cash flow for Rattler at that time. Unfortunately, though, Rattler only has 4% ownership of the company, so the money that it actually receives from the pipeline will be relatively modest.

The majority of Rattler Midstream’s forward growth will likely come from Diamondback, but it may be a little while until this plays out. This is because Diamondback, like most upstream companies in the United States, has throttled back on its own production and growth ambitions until oil prices improve. Most analysts do not expect this to happen until at least 2022. Thus, we may not see much in the way of growth for a while, but as we will see shortly, it is not strictly necessary to have growth to make money off of this investment. Once the environment is appropriate once again for Diamondback to return to a growth path, it has a clear avenue to do that. The company has identified 11,000 locations for new wells on its acreage that could drive production growth. Rattler would be the company that builds up the gathering pipelines to support these wells. This would result in higher volumes for Rattler and, thus, more cash flow.

Rattler Midstream And Energy Prices

One of the nice things about midstream companies is that they are highly insulated against fluctuations in energy prices. This is because their basic business model is simply charging a fee based on volumes and not on the value of the resources that they transport. At this point, some readers might point out that volumes will decline when oil prices do because upstream companies will throttle their production in such environments as they did once the pandemic hit. While that is certainly true, the midstream companies have a way to protect against this. In short, they perform all of the transportation services for their customers under long-term contracts. In Rattler’s case, the contracts are fifteen years in length. This effectively guarantees the company revenue for an extended period of time, which is exactly the kind of safety that we like in an investment. In order to protect against volume declines, these contracts generally include minimum volume commitments that specify a certain quantity of resources that the customer has to send through the company’s pipelines or pay for regardless. This adds a certain floor to the company’s cash flows, which by extension supports the distribution.

Rattler did indeed see its volumes decline in the second quarter in response to Diamondback Energy’s production cuts. This did have negative impact on Rattler’s cash flows despite the safety that the contracts generally provide. This is because the contracts only specify a minimum volume commitment, but the customer might exceed that minimum, which the customer naturally has to pay for. If the customer reduces these excess volumes, it will cause Rattler to lose cash flow. Fortunately, this is a problem that can be easily compensated for because the company can simply reduce its capital expenditures. For example, it can delay spending money on new infrastructure that is intended to support new wells that will not be immediately drilled or projects that the company was planning to build to support production growth that are no longer needed because that production growth is no longer a near-term concern. This helps the company preserve its free cash flow. As we can see here, the current free cash flow guidance is very similar to what the company had prior to the pandemic despite the decline in EBITDA:

Source: Rattler Midstream

This is nice to see from a distribution perspective because, ultimately, it is free cash flow that represents the money left over from the company’s operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. The fact that the company has been able to generally keep this up despite the worst conditions that the energy industry has seen in a generation is a testament to the strength of its franchise.

Financial Considerations

Now that we have examined the strength and stability of the company’s business model, let us have a look at its finances. After all, we do not want to invest in a company that is completely buried in debt or something like that. Fortunately, that does not appear to be the case here; in fact, Rattler Midstream has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry.

First, let us have a look at how the company finances itself. This is important because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity. The reason for this is that a company must make regular payments on its debt if it wishes to remain solvent. It must also completely pay off all of its debt at maturity, which may be a problem if it is short on cash and the market is not particularly friendly to a refinance. One way that we can do that is to look at the company’s debt-to-equity ratio. As of June 30, 2020, Rattler Midstream had $511.830 million in net debt compared to $402.486 million in common equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Here is how that compares to some of the company’s peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Rattler Midstream 1.27 MPLX (MPLX) 1.47 Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) 1.07 Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) 2.58 BP Midstream (NYSE:BPMP) 3.20

As we can see, Rattler Midstream is not especially heavily levered compared to its peers. While this is somewhat comforting, what is more important is the company’s ability to carry its debt. The usual way to do this is the compare the company’s net debt to its adjusted EBITDA. This ratio basically tells us how long it will take the company to completely pay off its debt if it devotes all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. As of June 30, 2020, Rattler Midstream had a trailing twelve-month EBITDA of $273 million, which gives the company a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.9x. This is not only far below the 5.0x ratio that analysts consider to be acceptable, but it is also far below almost every midstream peer. Thus, we can see that Rattler Midstream can easily carry its debt. Thus, there does not appear to be anything to worry about here.

Another thing that we want to investigate is the company’s ability to maintain its distribution. After all, we do not want to be the victims of a distribution cut that reduces our income and likely causes the unit price to decline. Unlike most midstream companies though, Rattler Midstream does not report a distributable cash flow. We could conceivably use the company’s free cash flow like we would for most other companies. Free cash flow is simply the money left over after the company pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. In the trailing twelve-month period, Rattler Midstream had a negative free cash flow of $19.778 million but still paid out $40.265 million in distributions. Thus, this metric would seem to imply that the company cannot afford to pay out any distribution. With that said though, we have already shown that the company is on course to fix this problem this year and generate $83 million in free cash flow. Thus, it could very well be able to cover this distribution with room to spare.

The Opportunity

As has been the case with pretty much every other midstream company, Rattler Midstream has seen its stock price severely impacted by the decline in oil prices brought on by the pandemic. The common units are down 61.06% year to date:

This has given the company a rather impressive 17.52% distribution yield. As we have already seen, the underlying business itself has not been particularly impacted by the low oil price environment. It is well-financed and appears able to maintain this distribution going forward. This could, therefore, create an opportunity for investors hungry for yield, which is most of us. There is also the very real potential for capital appreciation going forward as oil prices will eventually improve but even if they do not, 19% annually is still a very attractive return.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was first published to Energy Profits in Dividends on October 3 when the company's unit price was at $6.05. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act upon it.