The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) stock has been volatile over the last year, with much of the action driven by earnings-related catalysts, and of course, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. The stock pulled back to the high $70s at the bottom and has mostly been rangebound since then. Shares have recovered with the broader market, but we believe shares under $110 are an opportunity for long-term entry. It is not a get-rich-quick name, but it can deliver some decent returns in the short term if you time your entry. We believe that the pullback in shares is an opportunity for the long-term dividend growth investor to get long a quality company at a fair price. This has long been a stock that we have held and is a dividend growth machine. We did some buying in the spring and are holding tight. Today, earnings are out. In the present column, we will discuss performance metrics that you need to be aware of.

Dividend machine, but watch performance

Just because any stock offers dividend growth and relatively stable returns over time doesn't mean we just stop paying attention. Always watch performance. The stock has been slammed by this virus issue, as the company is seeing pressure relative to 'normal' times with individual and business premiums, and we have also have had an active tropical storm season. That said, it was a good quarter. We feel it is prudent to highlight some of the critical metrics that you should be keeping an eye on.

The quarter saw a strong top line and bottom line, and in fairness, it was tough to handicap the results. We felt ongoing COVID-19 pressures and the tropical storm season could weigh, but the company delivered. Core income increased primarily due to net favorable prior year reserve development compared to net unfavorable prior year reserve development in the prior year quarter, a higher underlying underwriting gain (i.e., excluding net prior year reserve development and catastrophe losses) and higher net investment income, partially offset by higher catastrophe losses.

The insurer continues to be incredibly profitable, and frankly, the market priced the stock for much worse results, in our opinion. Catastrophe losses come and go, and so will COVID-19 pain. In the present quarter, gains were higher than expected. It is the nature of being an insurer. For every quarter with these kinds of gains, we will have quarters that see far more claims than expected. Please keep that in mind.

In terms of what we need to look for, like to watch for net income, core income, the customer base (net written premiums), and the underlying combined ratios. The latter two measures specifically help us gauge the health of an insurer. The COVID-19 impact is real and will last a few quarters, but this scourge will not put a great name like TRV in jeopardy. The name continues to be one we recommend for the long term, even if the short term is volatile.

Net and core income metrics

Travelers reported net income of $827 million or $3.23 per share in Q3. This is up heavily from last year's $396 million or $1.50 per share. This was an expected increase year over year, but better than expected. When we look at the last few years, the income pattern shows that there is variability in earnings, and it stems from the unpredictable nature of claims. The company has just been hit by claims, hard, at times, but has quarters like this, which we would consider strong for catastrophe claims. In addition, core income rose significantly, up 111% from a year ago. Recall that core income is an operating income metric. This measure came in at $798 million or $3.12 per share, up from the $378 million or $1.43 last year on this key measure.

Assuming catastrophe losses that were on pace with historical norms, and factoring in some pain in August, we were looking for core earnings of $2.80-3.00, which factored in a 5-6% growth in net written premiums as well. While the results were certainly well above our expectations, it points directly at the volatility and unpredictable nature of insurance.

Other key metrics that you should be mindful of

It was a good quarter in many respects, not just on the income figures. The quarter saw improvement in the combined ratio, which was down from last year and came in at 94.9%. This was an improvement from last year which saw a hit of 101.5% in this measure, well above our target of seeing at most 95%.

The underlying combined ratio remains strong at 91.5%, and this was down from 94.1% last year. This is among industry leaders on this important metric. Great strength exists in the commercial business, and the personal auto insurance business line seems to improve meaningfully every quarter. In both, the commercial and personal insurance sides of the business, net written premiums grew once again.

Net written premiums in the quarter were up nearly 3%, driven by retentions that remain consistently high across all segments as well as a strong renewal rate change in all three segments. In Business Insurance, TRV achieved record renewal rate change of 8.2%, 4 points higher than the prior year quarter, while retention remained strong. In Bond & Specialty Insurance, net written premiums increased by 4%, as renewal premium change in its domestic management liability business rose to 8.1%, including record renewal rate change, while retention remained at a historical high. In Personal Insurance, net written premiums increased by 8%, driven by strong retention and new business in both Agency Auto and Agency Homeowners, the latter which is now at its highest level since 2014.

This continues a long history of growth in total net written premiums. Realize that investing is about buying companies and sharing in their future earnings growth, and what we see in the earnings patterns is just within the normal variation of operating an insurance business. Looking forward, we urge you to continue to watch net premium growth, while monitoring the underlying and combined ratios each quarter. The pattern of premium growth is a testament to management's successful execution of pricing and underwriting initiatives that it has implemented in recent years.

Remember it is shareholder-friendly

The company usually repurchases shares, but this quarter did not as it preserved some cash following the COVID-19 crisis. Capacity remaining under the existing share repurchase authorization was $1.361 billion at the end of the quarter. Also, at the end of the quarter, statutory capital and surplus was $21.23 billion, and the ratio of debt-to-capital was 20.2%. The ratio of debt-to-capital, excluding after-tax net unrealized investment gains included in shareholders’ equity, was 22.7%, within the company’s target range of 15% to 25%. On top of that, the company is a serial dividend raiser. Earlier this year, the quarterly dividend was hiked to $0.85 per share, an increase of 4%. We expect the dividend to continue to be raised each year.

Forward look

The balance sheet is extremely strong, with its debt-to-capital ratio comfortably within management's target range, and its holding company liquidity of $1.8 billion well above its target level, and it has a very high-quality investment portfolio. Looking at premium volume for the remainder of the year, we would only expect to see more significant impacts on written premium and earned premium if there is a larger economic contraction from COVID-19.

For the year, on the top line, we are anticipating net written premium revenues of $29-30 billion. This would be some contraction, which is more than priced in. This accounts for our assumption that written premiums will be continuing to grow volume-wise, but premium charges may be lower. Assuming there are elevated claims for the entire year from COVID-19, in conjunction with pain in revenues overall, we think that a higher combined ratio is likely, and a hit to earnings will occur. We are anticipating (a wide) earnings per share of $8.75-9.50 in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.