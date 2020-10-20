Financial Engineering: Some Long-Term Consequences

Times have caught up with this use of debt as the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recession have caused havoc among the businesses that have over-leveraged their balance sheets.

The economic community justified the corporate use of debt by theorizing that changes in a corporations debt/equity ratio had little or no effect on a company's cost of capital.

The corporate world, over the past forty years or so, has been thriving on debt as government policymakers have inflated credit to keep the unemployment rate low.

Financial engineering became the epitomie of corporate management in the 1980s.

The world of credit inflation, which began in the 1960s, had become the dominate force in economic policymaking by this decade and this resulted in corporations moving into the realm of financial engineering and financial innovation to capitalize on government fiscal and monetary programs.

The governmental program of credit inflation is fundamentally based upon the Keynesian approach to stimulating the economy through budget deficits, supplemented by the concept of the Phillips Curve that purports to show a tradeoff between inflation and the unemployment rate. The government can “buy” a little lower unemployment rate by creating a little more inflation, Credit inflation is a continuous effort by the government to achieve this lower unemployment but continually generating a little more inflation in the economy.

The topic dominated not only the academic world, but also came to dominate corporate business models as well. Corporations became more highly leveraged, stock buybacks became popular, as did new corporate dividend programs.

One of the dominant themes coming out of the literature on financial engineering had to do with the use of debt on corporate balance sheets.

Previous to this time, the research on the debt/equity ratio of a corporation concluded that there was optimal ratio that minimized the firm’s cost of capital. Thus, a management needed to manage its debt/equity ratio so as to achieve this optimal ratio.

In the 1970s, however, economists Franco Modigliani and Merton Miller produced new research that indicated that a firm’s cost of capital was a constant number regardless of what the debt/equity of the corporation was. In essence, the amount of debt issued by a firm had not impact on the value of the firm. This was referred to as the “M & M theorem.”

Translated To The Real World

This component of the financial engineering world, as Robin Wigglesworth writes in the Financial Times, led to the following attitude:

If the mix of funding is in practice irrelevant to the overall cot, why not leverage up and increase returns to shareholders that own the business, and, indirectly but no less importantly, corporate executives?”

Indeed, given that debt enjoys tax breaks in most countries, isn’t it almost irresponsible not to take advantage?”

And, so as the United States government continued to pursue a modest rate of inflation in order to keep the unemployment rate low. And, this policy resulted in lower interest rates, which provided even more of an incentive to build up the amount of debt on corporate balance sheets.

Sounds almost like a free lunch.

The Change in Credit Ratings

Mr. Wigglesworth discusses what happened to corporate balance sheets and, consequently, corporate credit ratings.

In the 1980s, Standard & Poor’s gave 65 companies a triple A rating. Today, there are only 5.

In the 1980s, there were 679 companies with A ratings. Today, the number is a little less than this.

Consequences

And, then the coronavirus pandemic hit the world and the world went into recession.

Standard & Poor’s recorded 88 corporate bond defaults through the second quarter of 2020. Millions of smaller businesses have gone under.

Goldman Sachs has reported that the shares of companies with stronger balance sheets “have massively outperformed those with weaker ones….”

But, the debt problem is all over the place. The debt of the federal government is all out of control; sovereign debt throughout the world is pushing records everywhere; and debt is overwhelming many smaller sectors of the business community.

Credit inflation, which created the current economic environment, is leaving its mark on the United States…and the world. It has taken sixty years to get us to this place and a worldwide pandemic has been needed to shock the system into reality. But, that is always what happens with the overuse of debt. More and more debt is fine…until it isn’t.

It appears as if the time has arrived that debt “isn’t” fine anymore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.