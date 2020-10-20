Prepared by Tara, senior analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

We like Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in the $385-$395 range for a long-term buy. Period. End of article. Following its recently reported quarterly earnings. Let us be clear. Quad 7 Capital and BAD BEAT Investing covers a range of stocks and sectors, but is very selective about the restaurant business in general because of how hit and miss it can be. Essentially, with restaurants, there are four key things we like to look for. First, growing top-line sales. That is a given. Second is controlled expenses to ensure any rise in sales generates net income growth. Third, we look for store management, that is, closing of underperforming stores and opening of new ones. Finally, and most importantly, comparable sales are absolutely key. Only in very rare circumstances will we recommend buying a restaurant with negative comps. In general, if this indicator is negative, you do not buy. Domino's, however, is delivering on all of these fronts. Although shares may have gotten ahead of themselves before the report, we think that the decline is an opportunity to buy shares for the long term. Now, let us turn to the numbers.

In the just reported third quarter, a trend of strong growth continued. Is it enough to justify the premium valuation? That is one issue which led to some selling and keeps buyers at bay, but we are buyers on the pull back. The company's growth will continue. The stock has seen an incredible run on the back of growing sales and earnings, which were compounded by the COVID-19 crisis and more people order carryout/delivery. On top of that with football back, we think this a boost for pizza chains. The company is delivering strong sales results, all while controlling expenses. In this quarter, Domino's delivered a top line beat, but what made the market nervous was a surprise EPS miss. Let's first address these revenues.

Sales were up 17.9% for the third quarter versus the prior year period, which was mainly a result of increased volumes. Higher volumes are welcomed news, but what about same store sales? Well, the same store sales increased markedly as did store count in both domestic and international markets, boosting sales. Revenues came in at $967.7 million and beat consensus estimates by $12.8 million. That is strong. But how about same store sales which are the critical indicator?

Well, we mentioned they were up, but the degree to which they were up was astonishing. In the U.S., same store sales grew 17.5% during the quarter versus the year-ago period. Here is a fascinating tidbit. This is now the 38th quarter in a row of positive sales momentum in the U.S. International same store sales grew 6.2% during the quarter. What is more, this is the 107th quarter in a row of positive international same store sales growth. As far as store growth, factoring in closings and remodels, it had global net store growth of 83 stores in the quarter, comprised of 44 net new domestic stores and 39 net new stores outside the U.S. Further, it is worth noting that Domino's has closed 126 stores, many of them in India.

While sales were up markedly, we do note that the costs to generate these revenues were a bit more elevated than we would like. In fact, expense management is a key component of the company, although, in the present quarter, administrative expenses weighed as the company has shifted into technological advances inside stores. Higher variable performance-based compensation expense as well as COVID-19-related costs, including additional compensation and enhanced sick pay for frontline workers weighed. There was a lower effective tax rate as compared to the prior year quarter, driven by higher tax benefits from equity-based compensation which also resulted in an increase in net income that is worth pointing out, but that was partially offset by higher net interest expense That said, turning to income, we see that net income increased 14.8% versus last year. On a per share basis, income was $2.49 as opposed to $2.05 in the prior year quarter, rising 21.5%. While this is solid growth, it was well below what we were expecting, and it missed consensus by $0.24, mostly due to the increased expenses.

We should point out that the company does has a debt burden of $4.11 billion. The company borrowed $158 million in Q2 in case operating conditions worsened, but they did not, and the company paid this all off in Q3. Right now, they have $330 million in cash, which is more than sufficient. Net cash provided by operating activities was $370.4 million during the three fiscal quarters of 2020.

Bottom line? This quarter was strong and same store sales dazzled. So, why the selling? We think it was disappointment on the EPS figure, given the stock was priced for superb EPS performance. That said, it looks like good old-fashioned profit-taking after a monster run. With growth set to continue and football season back in America, you have to like this pullback. Buy it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DPZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.