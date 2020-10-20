My Biases

This analysis involves a discussion that goes beyond the bounds of financial analysis, and for that reason I think it’s necessary for me to disclose my biases, so you can then judge my perspective accordingly, dear readers.

I have more than a few guilty pleasures that I’d be embarrassed for my friends to find out about. For instance, I follow politics, especially American politics, in spite of the fact that it’s gotten needlessly acrimonious and vicious in recent years. It’s impossible to turn away, especially because political drama is far more entertaining and less predictable than are most Hollywood blockbusters written in the age of “Save the Cat.” For example, as a simultaneous victim and beneficiary of government run healthcare, I really like listening to American talking heads opine about “universal healthcare.” If you squint, and look only obliquely at the screen, they sometimes look like they know what they’re talking about! Also, it’s almost hypnotic to watch some talking head’s jowls wiggle in mock outrage at “foreign interference in the American political process,” immediately after some element of the U.S. government has just bullied some foreign government into complying with the wishes of “The Greatest, Most Prosperous and Most Free Society in the History of the World.”

All that said, I don’t want to anger any of the citizens of the world’s current 800 pound gorilla. I know how sensitive and, uh, “emotional” some Americans can get about national pride. So, to be absolutely clear, I’m neither making direct eye contact, nor am I making any sudden movements. I’m only poking at some aspects of American society out of a deep sense of love. I also poke fun at every society, including my own, so you should feel honoured. Also, it’s never wrong when Americans bully foreigners into firing overzealous prosecutors, for instance, because reasons. It’s only wrong when foreigners try to do the same to the United States because “‘Murica!!”

All my kidding aside, though, I will say that I am truly a fan of the American Constitution, and I think the American founding fathers were uniquely brilliant. I think I know The Constitution at least as well as many Americans, and I think it’s one of the reasons for the success of the American enterprise. It's for that reason that I am alarmed by anything that might interfere with it. I also think huge swaths of the American people agree with me on this point, and would react very negatively to any threat to it. I think there’s a perception that Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) abused its power by suppressing a legitimate story about a favoured political candidate, and that will have consequences. I think Twitter is exposed to political risk and runs the risk of losing its 230 protections. This is uniquely troublesome for the company.

Throw a valuation allowance into the mix, and I think Twitter is heading into relatively unpredictable waters.

Investment Thesis

“Unpredictable” doesn’t mean “uninvestable,” though. I’d be willing to buy the company, but only at a reasonable price. In this analysis, I’ll form an investment thesis by reviewing the financial history here, focusing on the financial “good,” “bad” and “ugly.” I’ll also look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business, to try to understand if the risks present are reflected in price.

I presume that you’re a busy group, dear readers, so I’ll come right to the point. I think the current price makes no sense here. The shares are trading at a multi-year high in spite of the fact that the CEO is about to be dragged before Congress, and in spite of the valuation allowance present. Further, the last time the shares were trading near this valuation, they went on to underperform fairly handily for at least a year. For that reason, I can’t recommend buying these shares at the moment. Normally, I would recommend selling some put options at strike prices that represent great long-term entry points. The problem in this case is that the shares are priced so high above what I think is a reasonable purchase price, so the premia are quite thin. For that reason, I’ll sit on the sidelines and will reconsider when shares inevitably drop.

Financial Snapshot: The Good

I think the financial history here is actually pretty interesting. The fact that I think financial history can be interesting should tell you all you need to know about me. Anyway, there’s much to go over here, so I’ll break my financial statement analysis down into three categories: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly. I’ll start with the good.

On the one hand, Twitter is an impressive growth company, as evidenced by the fact that revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~9.3% over the past five years. Below the gross profit, line costs have grown at a much more reasonable pace for this company than for many others that I’ve looked at recently. For instance, G&A expenses are up at a CAGR of 6.7% since 2013, but the R&D expense is down at a 3.3% CAGR over the same time period. This is the first time I’ve seen an R&D expense that’s declined, and I’m impressed by it.

I think some investors may be uncomfortable about the fact that long-term debt has grown at a CAGR of about 11.5% since 2013, and I think that fear is misplaced. For example, in spite of high debt levels, net interest expense has actually fallen dramatically over the same time period. That said, I think it wise to spend some time writing about the capital structure in general with a view to understanding solvency risk in particular. Before getting into the meat of this part of the analysis, I’ll state up front that I think Twitter’s balance sheet is excellent and that I doubt this firm will run out of cash anytime soon.

When I look at the sustainability of a dividend or when I try to look at the solvency risk present in a company, I compare the size and timing of future cash outflows with current and likely future resources. I’ve compiled a list of the size and timing of various outflows and presented it for your reading enjoyment in a table. You’re welcome.

The purpose of these reviews is to spot what year will be particularly challenging for a company. Given that notes are coming due 2021, 2024, 2025 etc., those years may be particularly onerous if the company can’t refinance at an attractive rate. I should also state that I’ve forecast the midpoint of the company’s stated CAPEX range for 2020 over the next several years. Please note that this figure is much higher than the average that the company spent on Property, Plant & Equipment over the past three years ($395 million). It may also be worth noting that the company spent $540 million in PP&E in 2019.

Source

Against these obligations, the company has an enormous cash hoard valued at just over $7.766 billion. In other words, the company could pay 100% of its costs over the next five years, and still have ~$1.25 billion left over. In short, there’s virtually zero risk of this company running out of cash in the foreseeable future.

Financial Snapshot: The Bad

I made much of the fact that revenue growth has been impressive here, up at a CAGR of 9.3%. The problem is that the cost of revenue has grown at the exact same rate. This suggests a lack of scalability. Also, I think dilution has been a problem for shareholders. In particular, the company has generated ~$1.1 billion by selling shares since 2013 alone. This has grown shares outstanding at a CAGR of about 3.5%, and it is a problem in my estimation. More disturbing is the fact that there seems nothing on the horizon to suggest the dilution will cease.

In addition to the problems of dilution, the first six months of 2020 were disastrously bad for the company relative to the same period a year ago. I’ve written about a few companies that are holding up relatively well in the current environment. Twitter is not one of them. In the teeth of an 8.5% decline in revenue from the same period a year ago, cost of revenue increased by 5.5%. In addition, both R&D and G&A expenses rose dramatically, up 36% and 115% (!), respectively. All of this caused net income to absolutely crater, swinging from a $1.3 billion profit this time last year to a $1.38 billion loss this period. Thankfully, the company managed to sell just under $35 million worth of stock to help offset the losses.

Financial Snapshot: The Ugly

I’d characterize mere dilution and rapidly declining business as run of the mill “bad.” Valuation allowances, though, are “ugly.” As I’m sure you know, dear readers, a valuation allowance is a reserve account that’s used to offset the value of a deferred tax asset. That account is established when management has good reason to believe that the deferred tax asset in question will not be realised. This is typically because the company will not generate sufficient future profit to benefit from the deferred tax assets. It’s a bad sign in my estimation because it telegraphs the fact that management is not confident about the future. The bigger the valuation allowance, the larger the problem. Per the following, Twitter recently applied a $1.1 billion valuation allowance, which is enormous in my estimation.

Source: Page 27 of the latest 10-Q

Source: Company filings

In sum, I’d say that there are a few things to be optimistic about here, and a few things to be alarmed by. The entirety of the financial review here has been to work out whether or not I’d be willing to pay a premium for these shares. I’d certainly be willing to buy this company, but after what I’ve written about briefly, I need it to trade at a reasonable discount to both the overall market and to its own, pre-valuation allowance, past.

The Stock

I think there are a few reasons to avoid these shares at the moment. On the one hand, the company is facing fallout from its biased actions in support of a presidential candidate. On the other hand, profits have collapsed and a valuation allowance has been applied. I would be comfortable owning these shares if they were trading at a sufficiently large discount. If the shares were cheap enough, they might be a good investment, as “cheap” offers both lower risk and higher return potential. Cheap stocks offer lower risk because the vast majority of bad news has already been priced in. They offer higher returns because when a stock that’s been in the dog house reports good news, the shares can pop in price. For that reason, I generally want to buy cheap stocks. In the case of one as troubled as this, I will insist on cheap before buying. I judge whether a stock is cheap or not in a few different ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex.

On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value (like earnings, free cash flow, and the like). The more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit, the higher the risk and lower the subsequent return. When I look at this simple valuation, I want to see a stock that’s trading at a discount to both the overall market and to its own history. At the moment, Twitter is trading near multi-year highs, per the following.

Data by YCharts

The current valuation hasn’t been seen for years. The closest high mark valuation we’ve seen over the past few years happened in mid-2018 when the price to free cash flow hit ~50 times. From that valuation, the shares went on to languish for years, suggesting that there is a relationship between valuations and subsequent returns. In addition, when the shares last traded at such a rich valuation, the company wasn’t in danger of losing its 230 protections while carrying an enormous valuation allowance. I wouldn’t suggest that history repeats, but it certainly rhymes.

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to some measure of economic benefit, I want to try to understand the assumptions the market is currently making about a given enterprise. In order to do that, I turn to the method described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about the long term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate implied by the current price. Applying this methodology to Twitter suggests that the market is currently forecasting a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of about 10.5% here. I consider this to be a massively optimistic forecast, and for that reason, I can’t recommend buying the shares at current prices.

Conclusion

I’ll admit that Twitter does necessary work that we all benefit from. For instance, if it weren’t for Twitter, we’d have no way of knowing which of the four “A-list” actors named “Chris” a mob of hyper protected 20-somethings think should be “cancelled.” It also gives us the opportunity to bask in the unearned relative status that we get when we discover that yet another scientist or writer has been a closet racist or homophobe for decades. There are hundreds of millions more of these racist homophobes that need to be smoked out, and Twitter is just the tool we need to set the world right again. I hope you now have a sense for exactly how much I like and respect this company, dear readers.

The problem is that a great company like this one can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. Even if there was no valuation allowance, and even if there was no imminent threat to the company’s 230 protections, I would be nervous about these shares. I’d be nervous about them because they’re priced at multi-year highs. In light of the fact that there are now these new risks on the horizon, the current valuation makes even less sense in my view.

I think price and value can remain untethered for years, but eventually they meet. I think investors would be wise to avoid these shares until price falls to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.