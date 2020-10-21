The third-quarter gold production was weak, with 1,155K Oz produced, down 11.6% from the same quarter a year ago. Porgera mine is hurting the bottom line.

The Toronto-based new Barrick Gold announced its preliminary third-quarter results on October 15, 2020.

Photo: Veladero gold mine. Source: Photo via Los Andes

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based new Barrick Gold (GOLD) announced its preliminary third-quarter results on October 15, 2020.

Preliminary third quarter gold sales were slightly higher than the previous quarter, and exceeded third quarter production following the export of the remaining stockpiled concentrate in Tanzania.

Barrick Gold continues to experience problems with its assets around the world. It was Acacia Mining and Tanzania government, and now, it is Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea. When it comes to Barrick Gold, many of its assets are not located in a location considered "safe," such as the US or Canada. This fundamental weakness should be analyzed carefully before deciding to invest in this gold miner and apply an appropriate discount for certain foreign assets.

Despite this distinct characteristic, the investment thesis has not changed. I believe Barrick Gold is one of the major long-term gold miners due to its size, diversity, and management quality.

Barrick Gold is one of the few large gold miners that I consider a true proxy for gold. It is perhaps why Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) bought a stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter, I presume.

However, it is also essential to trade the gold sector short term at least 30% of your position due to extreme volatility.

Below are the production details per mine from the 2Q'20 to the 3Q'20.

Note: The JV Newmont/Barrick includes Gold strike, Cortez, Carlin, Turquoise, Phoenix, and Long Canyon for a total production of 538K Oz in 3Q'20.

Note: Barrick Gold is one of the four gold miners that I consider my core long-term "gold miners." The three other gold producers are Newmont Corp. (NEM), Agnico Eagle (AEM), and, more recently, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL).

Barrick Gold and Newmont Corp. have outperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on a YTD basis with an average 45% increase.

Conversely, Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake have underperformed significantly due to technical problems.

Data by YCharts

Gold and Copper Third Quarter and Production History

Gold production for the third quarter of 2020 was weak again, nearly the same as the second quarter, with 1,155K Oz and down 11.6% from the same quarter a year ago. Again, there was no third-quarter production at the Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea, placed on care and maintenance on April 25, 2020.

Excluding Porgera, third quarter gold production was 3% higher than the second quarter mainly due to stronger performances from Carlin and Pueblo Viejo following the completion of scheduled plant maintenance in the prior quarter.

The company indicated a slightly higher output sequentially for the JV Nevada Gold Mines of 538K Au Oz.

However, the company sold more than it produced. It sold 1.25 million ounces of gold and 116 million pounds of copper.

Below is the gold production per mine for 3Q'20.

Copper production is down sequentially, with the price of copper increasing to 2.96 per Lbs.

Preliminary third quarter copper production and sales were both lower than the previous quarter, primarily as a result of lower throughput at Lumwana following plant maintenance completed in the quarter.

Production was 103 Mlbs this quarter, but the company sold 124 Mlbs. The company also indicated that Copper AISC per pound is expected to be 6-8% higher than the second quarter of 2020 due to higher capitalized stripping at Lumwana.

Gold price realized increased this quarter to a multi-year record high of $1,909 per ounce.

On April 28, 2020, Barrick said the government's refusal to extend its Special Mining Lease would have far-reaching effects. Consequently, the company has been forced to suspend operations and put the mine on care and maintenance.

The situation is now at a stand-still, and no production has been reported for the last two quarters.

Barrick announced that it is on track to meet its revised production target.

Barrick Gold production target of 4.6M - 5M Au ounces, down from 4.8-5.2 million ounces.

AISC was expected in the range of $920-$970 per ounce, unchanged from the prior guidance. The cost of sales is expected in the range of $980-$1,030 per ounce, also unchanged from previous guidance.

The company forecasts copper production in the range of 440-500 million pounds at an AISC of $2.20-$2.50 per pound and the cost of sales of $2.10-$2.40 per pound.

Capital expenditures are projected between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Barrick Gold's gold and copper production in the third quarter is not what we can qualify as stellar. Porgera mine is hurting the bottom line, and the status quo may continue for few quarters before an eventual breakthrough happens. However, the main positive is the gold price, which reached an average of $1,909 per ounce this quarter.

The revenues should be a new record for the Q3, with an 11.2% increase in gold price sequentially and a 6.1% increase in copper. I believe the company will be able to increase revenues from Q2. My revenue estimate is $3.2 billion in Q3.

The third quarter Free cash flow should reach another milestone, probably over $600 million.

Technical Analysis (short term)

GOLD trades within a wedge pattern with resistance around $28.25-$28.50 and support at $27.00-$27.20. We are trading now at support, but it would be prudent to wait for confirmation. Depending on the gold price, I see a possible breakdown to the 200MA at around $25.

The short-term trading strategy is quite simple. I recommend selling about 20-25% of your position at or above $28 and start accumulating below $27.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.