Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) has been the subject of many articles in which I have covered the stock in the past. In the summer of 2017, more than three years ago, I concluded that there was no quick fix in sight as the company was delivering disappointment after disappointment.

Shares traded around the $30-mark at the time, which was a big correction from highs around $80 just three years before as investors were nervous about the sustainability of its business model, the fact that the company borrowed a lot of money and that sales and margins were continuously under pressure.

The Numbers

While Bed Bath posted record sales of $12.2 billion in 2016, the year before my last article, the quality of those sales records was not impressive as it was driven by store openings and inflation, with sales per store falling, as operating earnings fell from $1.6 billion in 2012 to $1.1 billion in 2016.

With the company having repurchased 40% of shares in a period of essentially five years, the company managed to keep earnings per share intact at around $4.50 per share in 2016, yet investors were not willing to attach high multiples to those past earnings, with shares down to $30 halfway in 2017.

This was driven by the fact that buybacks resulted in net debt of $1.45 billion, defined as cash minus debt and lease obligations, equal to about 1 times adjusted EBITDA. Lower margins were in part driven by the emergence of online sales, making up around double-digits in terms of sales, as online sales carry lower or no margins, while of course store sales were facing negative comparable growth numbers.

While the valuation looked low in terms of sales multiples, the reality is that management was spending too much on share buybacks, with buybacks being both too large and executed at too high levels. At the same time, not enough was invested into the e-commerce capabilities of the business, although the company was striving to improve this.

What Happened?

I am glad I did not act upon the cheap argument in 2017 as trends have been dismal ever since. Investors had to digest disappointment after disappointment as shares had fallen from $30 to $10 in the three years since the summer of 2017, and that was even ahead of Covid-19, as the initial reaction to the virus outbreak caused shares to fall to just $3 and change this spring.

So what happened on the operational front? 2017 sales rose little over a percent to $12.3 billion, although comparable sales fell by little over a percent. Net debt, according to the same definition as used above, came in around $1.2 billion. Despite the modest increase in sales, operating earnings did take a near $375 million beating, as earnings per share fell from around $4.50 per share to $3.00 per share. Furthermore, the company warned that earnings could fall further to $2.00-2.50 per share in 2018.

Sales fell 2.5% in 2018 to $12.0 billion as comparable sales fell another 1%. The company took a large impairment charge, yet adjusted for that earnings fell below the already lower expectations, coming in at $1.97 per share. Fortunately, the company managed to cut net debt a bit, to levels below $900 million as the company dramatically cut back the pace of share buybacks. Following some management turnover and involvement of activist investors, the company issued an upbeat guidance for 2019, with earnings seen just over $2 per share.

News flow in 2020 was quite active. Ahead of the Covid-19 outbreak, the company announced a sizable sale-and-lease-back transaction with Oak Street which generated gross proceeds of a quarter of a billion dollars. In February, the company announced a deal with 1-800 Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) to sell PersonalizationMall.com for $252 million.

The 2019 numbers were quite dramatic, and they were not impacted yet by Covid-19 with the fiscal year ending at the end of February 2020. Comparable sales fell 5.6% for the year, with trends worsening in the final quarter as full-year sales fell nearly $800 million to just over $11.1 billion. Goodwill charges and other costs triggered a big GAAP loss as adjusted earnings only came in at $0.46 per share, as of course Covid-19 still had to make its impact.

The definition of net debt rose sharply as a result of the new accounting rules which require the full adoption of lease liabilities on the balance sheet. Fortunately, the company had built up a cash position of $1.4 billion ahead of Covid-19 with bank debt standing at $1.5 billion. This ''bank'' net debt of $0.1 million is modest, but that was before lease liabilities showed up as a result of changed accounting rules.

While net debt (excluding lease liabilities) has been flattish, investors were pricing the stock as it were to go bankrupt amidst the outbreak of Covid-19 as shares fell to $3 and change. At this point in times shares were awarded a mere $400 million valuation!

Shares recovered a bit alongside the market as in July the first quarter numbers revealed the impact of Covid-19. For the quarter which included March, April and May, sales collapsed by 49% to $1.31 billion as gross margins fell nearly 8 points to less than 27%. SG&A fell by just 91% as the company reported an adjusted loss of $196 million. The story is really one of two tails.

Store sales fell 77% driven by store closures, while digital sales rose 82% and thereby made up roughly two-thirds of sales, or about $900 million. Moreover, sales growth of digital channels surpassed 100% in April and May. Net debt excluding lease liabilities rose to more than half a billion dollars, but the company held more than $1.1 billion in cash, providing ample liquidity to make it through the crisis, at least for some point in time. The company is of course taking other measures including cost savings, debt reduction and this summer it closed on the deal with 1-800 Flowers.com.

Optimism about the actions taken, including key hires and transformation efforts, as well as encouraging sales trends in some of the company's key categories fueled the stock over the summer and in September, with shares back to $15, actually comfortably above the pre-Covid-19 levels.

This showed up in the second-quarter results as reported sales fell just a percent to $2.69 billion, with comparable sales up 6%. This looks very good, but remember that 2019 saw very dismal comparable sales growth trends. The company reported 2% gross margins improvements compared to the year before, adjusted EBITDA of $199 million and earnings of $0.50 per share.

Note that similar trends were seen as the first quarter with digital sales up 89%, although store sales declines were far less pronounced at 12%. Following the modest earnings, further reduction in leverage and the proceeds with the 1-800 Flower deal coming in, a net debt load translated into net cash of little over $270 million (of course, excluding operating lease liabilities).

Investors were furthermore comforted that similar comparable sales trends were observed in September, as the company freed up another $250 million with the sale of its Christmas Tree Shop banner, the Linen Holdings business and the sale of a distribution center. This is seen as a decisive action for some of these underperforming segments.

Final Thoughts

The 124 million shares outstanding have rallied to $25 per share, giving the company a $3.1 billion equity valuation, including roughly half a billion dollars in net cash. Based on a sales run rate around $10 billion, multiples remain low as the company has plenty of liquidity and has made a real transition. Hence, a 0.3 times sales multiple looks cheap, as in fact this is largely in line with many retail chains which are posting steady growth and typically post operating margins between 2 and 4%.

In this essence, it is comforting to see the company being led by Mark Tritton, with greater experience at Target (TGT), in part responsible for the transition of that firm. Given the spectacular returns seen so far this year, based on real improvements delivered in the operations, shares might look cheap, certainly as the company holds net cash and has seen improvements in the online operations. All of this and some money from divestments are welcome, in combination with a solid start to the third quarter, making shares look very cheap. On the other hand, the question is what margins really look like if the situation stabilizes. Yet if economic conditions are felt one cannot rule out the trend of continued challenges, not just on the stores but also online.

Of course, closure of non-profitable stores is beneficial, as the eventual impact is to be seen as well. While the company has a $3 billion online business which some investors argue is very valuable on a stand-alone basis, the question is if it could survive alone. After all, how well is Bed Bath doing online if there is no physical presence, let alone use the stores for fulfillment or pick up.

Here and now, I think the valuation still looks cheap, and while the current events could boost earnings in a very uncertain environment, while there is potentially a realistic roadmap for further value creation over time, much good news might be priced in already. Here and now, I am neutral not willing to commit capital here, although it could be a dangerous short as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.