Key remaining questions include whether Heartland has finally stemmed a decade-plus decline in core margins and whether the company can finally leverage the national network it paid up to build through M&A.

As is typical for the sector, higher spot rates have seen truckload stocks come off their recent highs as investors worry that pricing has peaked and more capacity is coming.

Although transports aren't a bad way to play economic recoveries, the stocks of truckload trucking companies can be frustrating if you're not familiar with them. Stocks often trade up in anticipation of higher rates, then sell off when those rates actually materialize. To that end, spot truckload rates are about 30% higher than a year ago (and were recently up 40%), but Knight-Swift (KNX), Werner (WERN), and Heartland (HTLD) are all 10% to 20% off of recent peaks, even though contracting pricing should improve by double digits relatively early in 2021.

I do think that the truckload sector is likely undervalued today and offers a pretty good upside/downside trade-off, but I'm not sure Heartland is the best play on that opportunity relative to Knight-Swift and Werner. Heartland had a good long-term track record where profitability is concerned, but margins have been falling for over 15 years on a core basis and are now pretty close to Knight-Swift's and Werner's. Heartland also paid a high price to build a national footprint and has yet to really successfully leverage that footprint.

The bull/bear debate basically comes down to this - Knight-Swift and Werner likely offer "safer" upside, but if pricing really firms up next year and Heartland has finally found the right combination to unlock the potential of its footprint, there's more upside here. This is not a well-liked stock, though, and the long-term differences in stock returns between Heartland, Knight-Swift, and Werner aren't just a fluke.

Basically In-Line Results In A Tough Quarter

While freight trends have been improving, the second quarter was not an easy one, with the American Trucking Association reporting year-over-year volume declines of 8.3% in July, 8.9% in August, and 3% in September. Helped by the year-ago acquisition of Mills (which was annualizing at around $150M/yr in revenue at the time of the deal), Heartland posted a 10% improvement in revenue, and 14% revenue growth excluding the fuel surcharge, which was about 2% below expectations for the third quarter.

Unfortunately, for investors, Heartland provides minimal underlying or supplementary information regarding operating performance, and that extends to 10-Q filings. Knight-Swift and Werner are expected to post 7%-8% year-over-year revenue erosion, but J.B. Hunt's (JBHT) Truckload business was also expected to post year-over-year declines and instead posted 9% growth on 21% growth in loaded miles. Assuming a month of Mills revenue in the year-ago quarter and a 7.5% underlying erosion in business would give me a $161 million revenue number (versus the $162 million reported), so I think that's a workable estimate.

Heartland posted 5% EBITDA growth in the quarter, with margin down 150bp, while operating income adjusted for gains on sales (tractors, mostly) rose 53%, with margin declining 20bp to 13.3%. Reported expenses looked lower than I'd expected, so this helped neutralize the modest revenue miss.

The Market Is Tightening Noticeably On Recovering Demand

While September tonnage was down year over year, the truckload market has started to tighten up significantly as the economy continues to recover. DAT van spot rates are up about 50% since May and up 30% year over year, and the Logistics Managers Index has snapped back to a level not seen since October of 2018. On the supply side, Class 8 truck orders have been below the long-term average since late 2018, and driver shortages have become a significant issue in the trucking industry (even with some trucking companies letting drivers go earlier in the year to preserve liquidity).

This is actually a mixed blessing for companies like Heartland. Companies like Heartland don't tend to do much business at spot rates, so the pricing benefits from higher spot prices come later when they're worked into new contracts (likely in early 2021). At the same time, though, those higher spot rates tend to entice companies into capacity expansions, which ultimately drives the cyclicality that has always marked this industry. With that, these stocks tend to lead spot prices increases by a few months and then trade down on higher spot prices due to those concerns about capacity expansion.

We'll see how this cycle goes. Given the pre-existing driver shortages and limitations on how quickly Class 8 truck builders can scale up production, it may take a while longer for those capacity additions to materialize. Then, on top of that, you have the underlying economy to consider, as an ongoing recovery should lead to more freight service demand.

Can Heartland Drive Long-Awaited Leverage?

A key question with Heartland is whether it will be different this time - whether the company can achieve real value from its latest acquisition when the returns on two large prior deals (Gordon and IDC) have been iffy at best. While those deals significantly expanded Heartland's national operating scope (expanding its network of terminal locations), there was significant driver and revenue attrition in the wake of those deals.

I believe Heartland has realized that it is very difficult to grow through acquisitions while still maintaining industry-leading margins. This is a big part of the reason why I believe Old Dominion (ODFL), the preeminent operator in less-than-truckload trucking, hasn't done deals - why pay any premium to acquire a lot of revenue that won't meet your margin/return targets when you can methodically build out your own network?

Nevertheless, while core margins have been falling at Heartland - from around 18% in 2005 to 15.5% in 2010 to 11% in 2015 to around 12% in 2020 (estimated) - I think margins have stabilized after a couple of years around 10.5% (2018, 2019). With a demand recovery underway and improving pricing, the next couple of years should be good ones for margins, and I think Heartland can claw back to mid-teens core margins. If the company can really leverage the advantages of that expanded network, FCF margins could stabilize in the low-to-mid teens, supporting a fair value above $20.

The Outlook

Heartland is not a popular stock; I'm only aware of one "Buy" rating out of 12 analysts covering the stock. A lot of analysts expect ongoing pressure on margins and share loss, as Heartland tends to be very disciplined about pricing and can have issues finding drivers (Heartland pays well, but they are a demanding company to work for).

I don't dismiss those concerns, but after a painful and prolonged process, I think Heartland has its business on a better footing, and I believe the company could be looking at long-term mid-single-digit adjusted FCF growth from here. Likewise, I think the shares can support a 7x multiple on '21 EBITDA, which would argue for a fair value around $20.

The Bottom Line

The problem with recommending Heartland is the number of times I use words like "I think" and "I believe". I have far fewer concerns about Knight-Swift and Werner, and I think they're safer plays within a truckload sector that looks undervalued to me. If Heartland finally has the operating model dialed in, there's likely more long-term upside here, but I have relatively more confidence in Knight-Swift and Werner as near-term plays on an underappreciated truckload sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.